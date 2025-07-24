Romania's Hidroelectrica has signed a contract with Waldevar Energy for a 10 MW floating solar project billed as Europe's largest on a reservoir. Hidroelectrica, a Romanian hydropower plant operator, has signed a contract for its first floating solar project. The Nufarul pilot project will be developed by Romanian firm Waldevar Energy, with support from subcontractors and third-party contributors. The 10 MW floating solar array will be built on the Ipote?ti reservoir in Olt County, southern Romania. Hidroelectrica said it will be the largest floating solar installation on a reservoir in Europe ...

