Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 13:10 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quality Clouds Launches AI Quality Shield for Technology Services Companies to Empower Enterprise Clients with AI Readiness and Orchestration

LONDON, July 24, 2025, a new governance suite designed to assist technology services leaders in achieving successful AI transformations for their enterprise clients. This broadens Quality Clouds' established software governance toolset to address the growing demand for enterprise AI readinessand growth.

While the potential of AI is widely acknowledged, many enterprise AI initiatives have yet to deliver substantial impact. Recent industry reports highlight this challenge, with Accenture disclosing that only 15% of companies are "AI reinvention-ready" and McKinsey noting that only 1% of enterprises view their generative AI strategies as mature. This "Gen AI Paradox" underscores a critical need for a robust foundation to scale AI effectively.

Technology services companies agree that enterprise clients need to reengineer their digital foundation of technology and processes to build the necessary capabilities, security, and organizational trust for an effective AI journey.

Recognizing that governance is a major component of this AI-ready foundation, AI Quality Shieldautomates governance across key phases of AI transformations:

  • Readiness (https://marketing.qualityclouds.com/ai-quality-shield-readiness-report): Quality Clouds provides environment diagnostics and assessment scoring, enabling partners and their clients to safely prepare for AI adoption.
  • Growth: The suite offers ongoing governance, helping end-customers confidently deploy and evolve AI systems at scale.

"Forward-thinking technology services companies are developing programs to help their enterprise clients transition into AI-first businesses," said Adrian Serle, Chief Executive Officer of Quality Clouds. "Our new AI Quality Shieldbuilds upon our legacy of enterprise software governance to provide our partners with the AI Readinessand Growth automation necessary to accelerate outcomes and achieve the transformative goals for their clients."

About Quality Clouds

Quality Clouds provides an industry-leading independent governance layer for enterprise software platforms, empowering organizations to manage and mitigate risk across their DevOps and AI initiatives. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and leading technology services providers, Quality Clouds' solutions offer comprehensive visibility into code, configuration, and technical debt. By extending its capabilities to include AI readiness and ongoing governance, Quality Clouds empowers enterprises to achieve secure, compliant, and scalable innovation throughout their DevOps and AI transformation journeys.

QualityClouds.com/aiqualityshield

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44735b9c-dff2-4ed9-a98e-31ff72c335cf



Media Contact: Bala Deckwirth bdeckwirth@qualityclouds.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.