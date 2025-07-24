Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 13:12 Uhr
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 23 July 2025 were:

1,427.06p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,491.81p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,449.02p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,513.77p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 15,000 Ordinary shares on 23rd July 2025, the Company has 42,247,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 7,745,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


