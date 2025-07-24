ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: ReelTime's RI Instantly Available Now on 83 Million Samsung Mobile Devices for Free Across North America, More Capable, and More Efficient than any AI App Directly, without Requiring the App Store.

RI's app on Samsung takes up less than 1% storage of offerings from giants such as ChatGPT, Claude, Deepseek, Perplexity, and META AI, backed by heavyweights including Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META) while providing superior capabilities.

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) announced today that its revolutionary AI platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), is now instantly accessible directly to over 83 million Samsung smartphones and tablets across North America.

Samsung stands as a global leader in mobile innovation, consistently setting the standard for performance, reliability, and cutting-edge design across smartphones and tablets.

Unlike other major AI apps that require installation through the Google Play Store, consumers can bypass the middleman and go straight to www.TryRINow.com from their Samsung device. In just seconds, users can create a free account and add the RI app instantly, with no app store restrictions, delays, or unnecessary permissions.

While other AI apps typically offer text-based Q&A or limited creative tools, ReelTime's RI is the first and only platform that delivers all of this, and more, on mobile without compromise: app instantly, with no app store restrictions, delays, or unnecessary permissions.

"With RI now available directly on all Samsung mobile devices across North America, we have eliminated the friction of app store barriers. Users can now access the most advanced, most efficient, and most creative AI technology in existence, instantly, and for free."

- Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media

Thanks to RI's dramatically more efficient design, the app takes up less than 1% of the storage required by offerings from such as ChatGPT, Claude, Deepseek, Perplexity, and Meta AI.

Feature / Capability Reel Intelligence (RI) OpenAI ChatGPT Anthropic Claude Google Gemini Direct Access (No App Store) Yes No No No Text & Research Tasks Advanced Advanced Advanced Advanced 4K Video Generation Native No No No Music Generation Grammy-eligible Quality No No No Image Creation Studio-grade Good (DALL·E) No Beta Distributed Computing Model Yes (No Data Centers) No No No Environmental Impact Ultra Low (No Server Farms) High High High Storage on Device <1% of competitors Heavy Heavy Heavy

Reel Intelligence (RI) is redefining the architecture of artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional AI platforms that rely on massive, power-hungry data centers, RI operates through a groundbreaking distributed computing model. This approach leverages a global network of connected devices, allowing RI to scale intelligently without the limitations or costs of centralized infrastructure.

This innovation makes RI the most environmentally friendly AI ever built. With no need for dedicated chipsets or energy-draining server farms, RI dramatically reduces the carbon footprint of advanced computing while maintaining unparalleled performance.

Beyond its sustainability advantage, RI offers a full creative suite unmatched in the industry. From professional-grade music production to cinematic 4K video generation, photorealistic image creation, advanced logical reasoning, and coding, RI consolidates capabilities that competitors spread across multiple apps-into a single, seamless platform.

And access couldn't be easier. While OpenAI and Anthropic lock users behind app store downloads and complex installations, RI is available instantly, without gatekeepers. Users can simply visit TryRINow.com from their device and activate the full power of RI in seconds.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agent technology to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for content creation across images, audio, video, and more. In addition to its AI platform, ReelTime offers end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services for media projects and has been a pioneer in virtual reality content development and technology. ReelTime continues to leverage its technological expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced in the digital age.

