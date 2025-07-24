Aurora Mobile Limited: Aurora Mobile CEO Comments on Robinhood CEO's Crypto Remarks

SHENZHEN, China, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today issued a statement from its CEO, Mr. Luo Weidong, commenting on recent remarks made by Vlad Tenev, the CEO of Robinhood Markets Inc., regarding the cryptocurrency space.

In a recent earnings call and media interviews, Vlad Tenev expressed optimism about the future of crypto assets and its potential as a mainstream asset for diversification. He also mentioned the tokenization of companies (public or private) shares and/or options for possible future trading and transactional purposes.

Mr. Luo Weidong of Aurora Mobile commented, "At Aurora Mobile, we closely monitor the developments in the financial technology and digital asset space. Vlad Tenev's perspectives on the growing attractiveness of crypto assets align with the broader market trends we are observing. The growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin and Solana, as tools for diversification, is a sign of the evolving financial landscape."

While Aurora Mobile is not directly involved in the cryptocurrency trading space like Robinhood, the Company has been a pioneer in leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to provide valuable insights and solutions across multiple industries. "Our expertise lies in aggregating, cleansing, and analyzing vast amounts of real-time and anonymous mobile behavioral data at the device level. This data-driven approach allows us to offer actionable insights to our clients in sectors ranging from finance to retail," Mr. Luo added.

"Just as the cryptocurrency market is evolving, our services are designed to adapt to the dynamic needs of our clients. Transparency and providing users with valuable information, principles that Robinhood is emphasizing in the crypto space, are also core to our mission at Aurora Mobile," Mr. Luo continued.

Aurora Mobile has long been a trusted partner to many major internet companies and leading consumer brands. "We are committed to leveraging our technology and data capabilities to contribute to the digital transformation of businesses, much like the efforts in the cryptocurrency space to make digital assets more accessible and user-friendly," concluded Mr. Luo.

As the financial technology landscape continues to evolve, Aurora Mobile remains focused on innovating and providing solutions that meet the changing needs of its clients and the market at large.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

