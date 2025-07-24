Beam Global Reports 21% ESS Revenue Growth and $2M Order from Major Customer

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced a 21% increase in energy storage solutions (ESS) revenue in the first half of 2025 vs. 2024. Additionally, a purchase order was received from one of its largest ESS customers, for approximately $2 million, scheduled to be recognized as revenue by the end of 2025. The surge reflects Beam Global's growing role as a trusted ESS supplier for mission-critical energy storage applications and the Company views repeat customers purchasing in increasing volumes as a strong validation of the reliability of its products.

Beam Global's ESS business is experiencing material growth, driven by repeat orders from existing customers and the addition of three major new clients, including a Fortune 500 automotive company. The Company believes this continued momentum reflects both the strong loyalty of its current customer base and growing global demand for scalable and safe ESS solutions. Beam's bespoke designs, superior safety and smart battery management system (BMS) continue to differentiate the Company from its peers.

"Our efforts to diversify our revenue opportunities continue to pay off," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "Our energy storage group provides the expertise and bespoke products that we need to continue to make Beam Global products better and less expensive to produce. Simultaneously, we are growing external sales of this expertise and these products. These activities, along with our growth into Europe and now the Middle East, as well as our expanded product portfolio, are positioning us for diverse revenue and profit generation. The electrification of transportation will continue to be a global growth engine for many years to come but Beam Global is about much more than that with our energy security and storage business and our increasing presence in smart cities infrastructure. Each of these businesses support each other and offer opportunities for cross selling. Our long-term growth strategy is working."

Beam AllCell energy storage solutions use patented PCC technology that enables more power in a smaller, lighter battery. The advanced thermal management capabilities of PCC technology also mitigate thermal runaway propagation, delivering superior safety and the ability to operate efficiently in hot and cold environments. The ESS market is projected to grow from $7.8 billion in 2024 to $25.6 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

