Teragonia Forms Advisory Board to Accelerate Strategic Growth

Newly Appointed Advisors Include Experienced Leaders Across Business and Technology

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Teragonia, the value orchestration platform purpose-built for private equity firms and performance-driven operating teams, today announced the formation of its corporate Advisory Board. The new slate of advisors includes veteran leaders in enterprise technology, AI, capital markets, and private equity operations.

The Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance as Teragonia scales its go-to-market efforts, deepens its presence in private equity backed mid-market companies, and expands product capabilities across its platform.

The newly appointed Advisory Board members include:

Dhruv Chandra

Former Chief Technology Officer & Chief Privacy Officer, CloudMD; Former Cloud Security Strategist, Google

A seasoned technology executive with expertise in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data privacy and governance, and healthcare tech, Chandra brings deep insight into platform scalability and secure enterprise adoption.

Sean Magennis

Board Member, MDB Capital Holdings; Former Global President, YPO

Magennis brings a global perspective on scaling founder-led businesses and capital markets, with decades of experience in organizational leadership and private company governance.

Nick Trombetta

Chief Revenue Officer, Fireworks AI; Former Americas General Manager, Dataiku

A go-to-market leader with a strong track record in AI and data science, Trombetta offers proven expertise in driving company growth, customer success, and platform commercialization.

Carsten Weber

Senior Technology Advisor; Former Operating Partner, The Sterling Group

With deep experience in private equity-backed value creation, Weber advises on technology strategy, digital transformation, and operational excellence across industrial and services sectors.

"The formation of our Advisory Board marks a major milestone for Teragonia," said Thomas Thayyil Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer for Teragonia. "These accomplished leaders bring a wealth of experience and trusted judgment that will help us scale internationally with discipline, deliver measurable value for our customers, and build a generational business," he added.

The Advisory Board will work closely with Teragonia's executive leadership team to guide strategic planning, market development, and long-term innovation across its platform.

About Teragonia

Teragonia provides an AI-based Value Orchestration platform for private equity backed mid-market operators, helping them transform fragmented operational data into an execution-focused view of business performance - With Teragonia, mid-market leaders align their data, decisions and actions to maximize top-line and margin growth. The company is privately held and based in Chicago with offices in New York, Toronto, Dallas, London, Sao Paolo and Bangalore. For more information visit teragonia.ai .

