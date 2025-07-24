Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teragonia Forms Advisory Board to Accelerate Strategic Growth

Newly Appointed Advisors Include Experienced Leaders Across Business and Technology

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Teragonia, the value orchestration platform purpose-built for private equity firms and performance-driven operating teams, today announced the formation of its corporate Advisory Board. The new slate of advisors includes veteran leaders in enterprise technology, AI, capital markets, and private equity operations.

Teragonia Logo

Teragonia Logo

The Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance as Teragonia scales its go-to-market efforts, deepens its presence in private equity backed mid-market companies, and expands product capabilities across its platform.

The newly appointed Advisory Board members include:

Dhruv Chandra
Former Chief Technology Officer & Chief Privacy Officer, CloudMD; Former Cloud Security Strategist, Google
A seasoned technology executive with expertise in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data privacy and governance, and healthcare tech, Chandra brings deep insight into platform scalability and secure enterprise adoption.

Sean Magennis
Board Member, MDB Capital Holdings; Former Global President, YPO
Magennis brings a global perspective on scaling founder-led businesses and capital markets, with decades of experience in organizational leadership and private company governance.

Nick Trombetta
Chief Revenue Officer, Fireworks AI; Former Americas General Manager, Dataiku
A go-to-market leader with a strong track record in AI and data science, Trombetta offers proven expertise in driving company growth, customer success, and platform commercialization.

Carsten Weber
Senior Technology Advisor; Former Operating Partner, The Sterling Group
With deep experience in private equity-backed value creation, Weber advises on technology strategy, digital transformation, and operational excellence across industrial and services sectors.

"The formation of our Advisory Board marks a major milestone for Teragonia," said Thomas Thayyil Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer for Teragonia. "These accomplished leaders bring a wealth of experience and trusted judgment that will help us scale internationally with discipline, deliver measurable value for our customers, and build a generational business," he added.

The Advisory Board will work closely with Teragonia's executive leadership team to guide strategic planning, market development, and long-term innovation across its platform.

About Teragonia
Teragonia provides an AI-based Value Orchestration platform for private equity backed mid-market operators, helping them transform fragmented operational data into an execution-focused view of business performance - With Teragonia, mid-market leaders align their data, decisions and actions to maximize top-line and margin growth. The company is privately held and based in Chicago with offices in New York, Toronto, Dallas, London, Sao Paolo and Bangalore. For more information visit teragonia.ai.

For media inquiries, please contact:
press@teragonia.com
www.teragonia.ai

Contact Information

Media Inquiries
press@teragonia.com

.

SOURCE: Teragonia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/teragonia-forms-advisory-board-to-accelerate-strategic-growth-1051105

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.