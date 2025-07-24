Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tebra Partners With WoundZoom to Simplify Wound Care Management for Independent Practices

The new integration brings advanced wound imaging, diagnostics, and reporting tools into Tebra's platform - helping providers improve care and reduce admin burden.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Tebra is excited to announce a new partnership with WoundZoom, a leader in integrated wound management solutions. Together, Tebra and WoundZoom deliver an advanced, unified solution tailored to support independent wound care practices, combining advanced wound management technology with simplified workflows to enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, and save valuable time.

"Our partnership with Tebra enables us to deliver a seamless integrated solution that simplifies wound care for independent practices," said Mark Lacerte, President of WoundZoom. "Together, we're helping providers spend less time on paperwork and more time on what matters most-patient care."

This partnership allows Tebra and WoundZoom to combine innovative technologies that enhance diagnostic accuracy, optimize treatment planning, and boost the efficiency of reporting and analytics. By integrating their solutions, Tebra and WoundZoom will help healthcare teams spend less time on administrative work and gain quick access to actionable insights, elevating both provider performance and patient outcomes.

WoundZoom's platform is known for transforming wound care through digital intelligence, with features like advanced imaging, diagnostics, treatment planning, and analytics. Through this partnership, Tebra expands access to these solutions for independent practices, reinforcing a commitment to modernizing wound care management and enhancing provider capabilities.

"We are incredibly excited to further invest in our partner ecosystem to deliver additional integrated solutions for our clients," said Carrie de Groot, VP of Channel and Partnerships at Tebra.

"By integrating our platform with WoundZoom's advanced wound management technology, we're creating the opportunity for independent wound care practices to further simplify workflows and devote more attention to delivering exceptional patient care."

To learn more about how WoundZoom's digital wound care platform streamlines documentation, tracks healing, and reduces billing denials, visit WoundZoom's listing in the Tebra partner marketplace.

WoundZoom

Contact Information

Conrad Klotz
Senior Director of Marketing
cklotz@perceptivesol.com
561-248-7491

Leslie Dannecker
Tebra Channel Manager
leslie.dannecker@tebra.com
913-553-7843

.

SOURCE: WoundZoom



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tebra-partners-with-woundzoom-to-simplify-wound-care-management-for-i-1051968

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.