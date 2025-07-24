Cleveland, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - BoxCast, a leader in live streaming technology, today officially introduced RemoteMix (remotemix.com), a groundbreaking product that enables professional remote audio mixing from any location. RemoteMix is the first solution allowing full control of supported mixing consoles through a secure cloud-based interface, removing the need for an on-site audio engineer while maintaining high-quality sound.

Built for modern workflows, RemoteMix transforms live event production with unmatched versatility and control. Users can control every channel, mix, and bus remotely, whether perfecting a broadcast feed or managing front-of-house sound. Best of all, it works without any new or additional equipment. The intuitive browser-based interface reflects every adjustment in real time on the console's motorized faders, mutes, and other controls, making it ideal for mixing house of worship events, live music, sports broadcasts, conferences, home studio productions, and more.

"RemoteMix represents a significant leap forward in live production technology," said Gordon Daily, Co-founder and CEO of BoxCast. "We recognized the growing need for flexibility in broadcasting, especially with the rise of remote and hybrid events. RemoteMix eliminates geographical barriers, allowing audio professionals to deliver broadcast-quality sound from anywhere, ensuring professional streams every time."

RemoteMix seamlessly integrates with top console brands, including:

Allen & Heath

Behringer

Mackie

Midas

PreSonus

Soundcraft

Yamaha

RemoteMix is available now at remotemix.com. Future updates will add support for advanced channel processing, improved integration with physical control surfaces, and a wider range of digital audio mixers.

About BoxCast

Founded in 2013, BoxCast is a complete professional live streaming platform trusted by thousands of organizations delivering over one million broadcasts annually. BoxCast serves a wide range of clients including houses of worship, sports teams, local government, and businesses. The platform makes it easy to stream high-quality video, mix audio remotely, and distribute content via custom streaming apps. BoxCast's patented streaming protocol ensures reliable delivery even on challenging networks, while features like built-in multi-streaming, automation, and AI simplify the entire broadcasting workflow for organizations of all sizes.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259880

SOURCE: BoxCast