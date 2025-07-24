Atlas Critical Minerals reports high-grade, near-surface rare earths mineralization with grades up to 28,870 ppm TREO, 23.2% TiO2; achieves 96.6% graphite concentrate

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company"), a leading lithium exploration and development company, today announced strong results from its 30.1%-owned subsidiary, Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF). The subsidiary has recently reported near-surface rare earths mineralization with grades up to 28,870 ppm TREO, 23.2% TiO2, alongside graphite concentrate results of up to 96.6%. Atlas Critical Minerals owns over 575,000+ acres of mineral rights for rare earths, titanium, graphite, uranium, copper, and nickel. Brazil, where the subsidiary operates, hosts significant rare earth deposits and holds the world's second-largest graphite reserves.

Alto Paranaíba Rare Earths and Titanium Project Demonstrates High Potential

Atlas Critical Minerals' Alto Paranaíba rare earths and titanium project in Minas Gerais, located in a proven rare earths region, is divided into three exploration blocks for operational efficiency as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Alto Paranaíba Project Exploration Blocks

Atlas Critical Minerals' 770 surface samples yielded consistently attractive grades, including a sample with 28,870 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO) and another containing 23.2% titanium dioxide (TiO2). Highlight sampling results from Block 3 South are presented in Figure 2.

Figure 2: High-Grade Surface Sampling Results

Graphite Project Delivers Outstanding Initial Results

Atlas Critical Minerals' Minas Gerais graphite project achieved strong metallurgical test results, with conventional flotation techniques producing graphite concentrates grading up to 96.6% total graphite carbon. Exploration samples showed graphite carbon grades up to 15.42%.

Strategic Importance

The strategic importance of securing robust critical minerals supply chains was recently underscored by the U.S. Department of Defense's $400 million investment in MP Materials, making it the largest shareholder in the U.S. rare earth miner.

Atlas Lithium's strategic stake in Atlas Critical Minerals provides shareholders with direct exposure to the broader critical minerals sector and strengthens the Company's position within global supply chains for materials vital to energy transition and national security.

"Our focus remains on advancing our flagship Neves lithium project toward production, while our significant stake in Atlas Critical Minerals allows our shareholders to also benefit from exposure to a broader range of critical minerals at a time of heightened geopolitical importance," said Marc Fogassa, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Atlas Lithium. "The initial results from Atlas Critical Minerals' rare earths, titanium, and graphite programs are highly encouraging and underscore the strong potential of these assets."

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is advancing to production its wholly owned hard-rock lithium Neves Project located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. With approximately 539 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights in total, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil of any publicly listed company. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 30% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF).

