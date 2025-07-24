Valley National Bank: Valley National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the second quarter 2025 of $133.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, as compared to the first quarter 2025 net income of $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, and net income of $70.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2024. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $134.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2025, $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2025, and $71.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2024. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.
Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "I am pleased by the continued balance sheet strength and commercial loan growth exhibited during the second quarter. Our profitability metrics are trending positively, consistent with our expectations for improvement throughout the year. We remain focused on growing low-cost deposits, which we expect will support our aspirations in 2025 and beyond."
Mr. Robbins continued, "Our quarterly credit results continued to improve as illustrated by the significant reduction in our provision for loan losses on both a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis. Our allowance coverage ratio remains at a comfortable level, and we expect general stability going forward."
Key financial highlights for the second quarter 2025:
- Net Interest Income and Margin: Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 5 basis points to 3.01 percent in the second quarter 2025 as compared to 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $433.7 million for the second quarter 2025 increased $12.3 million compared to the first quarter 2025 and increased $30.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter 2025 was mainly driven by higher yields on new loan originations, increases in average loans and taxable investments and one additional day during the second quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below.
- Loan Portfolio: Total loans increased $734.3 million, or 6.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mostly due to increases of $719.8 million and $137.6 million in commercial and industrial (C&I) and automobile loans, respectively. Total commercial real estate (CRE) loans (including construction loans) decreased $288.6 million from March 31, 2025 largely due to normal repayments and continued selective origination activity. As a result, our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total commercial real estate loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 349 percent at June 30, 2025 from 353 percent at March 31, 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details.
- Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $594.0 million and $594.1 million at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, representing 1.20 percent and 1.22 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the second quarter 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $37.8 million as compared to $62.7 million and $82.1 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
- Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $37.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $41.9 million and $36.8 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. Non-accrual loans totaled $354.4 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $346.5 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $147.5 million to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The majority of this increase related to three CRE loans, of which two were no longer past due in July 2025. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
- Deposits: Total deposit balances increased $759.4 million to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 as compared to $50.0 billion at March 31, 2025 mainly due to increases in both direct and indirect (brokered) customer time deposits during the second quarter 2025, partially offset by the outflows of certain indirect customer deposits in the savings, NOW and money market deposit category. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $118.2 million to $11.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.
- Subordinated Debt Redemptions: On June 15, 2025, we redeemed in full $115 million of 5.25 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes issued in June 2020 and due in June 2030. The transaction was accounted for as an early debt extinguishment and resulted in a $922 thousand pre-tax loss reported within non-interest expense for the second quarter 2025. In addition, we repaid $100 million of 4.55 percent fixed rate subordinated notes that matured on June 30, 2025.
- Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $4.3 million to $62.6 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 mainly due to increases of $2.8 million and $2.0 million in capital markets income and service charges on deposit accounts, respectively. The increase in capital markets income was largely driven by a higher volume of interest rate swap transactions executed for commercial loan customers during the second quarter 2025.
- Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $7.5 million to $284.1 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 largely due to an increase of $4.3 million in professional and legal fees driven by higher consulting and legal expenses. Salary and employee benefits expense also increased $2.8 million from the first quarter 2025 mainly due to annual salary merit increases late in the first quarter 2025 and higher cash incentive compensation and severance related expenses. These items were partially offset by lower payroll taxes.
- Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 55.20 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to 55.87 percent and 59.62 percent for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
- Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders' equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.86 percent, 7.08 percent and 9.62 percent for the second quarter 2025, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core income and charges, were 0.87 percent, 7.15 percent and 9.71 percent for the second quarter 2025, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $433.7 million for the second quarter 2025 increased $12.3 million compared to the first quarter 2025 and increased $30.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $20.3 million to $806.3 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025. The increase was mostly driven by (i) higher yields on new loan originations, (ii) increased average loan balances driven by new organic loan originations largely within the C&I loan portfolio, (iii) additional interest income from purchases of taxable investments mainly within the available for sale portfolio during the first half of 2025 and (iv) one additional day in the second quarter 2025. Total interest expense increased $8.0 million to $372.6 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 largely due to (i) a $548.7 million increase in average time deposit balances, (ii) the increased cost of certain non-maturity deposits and (iii) the aforementioned increase in day count. See the "Deposits" and "Other Borrowings" sections below for more details.
Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.01 percent for the second quarter 2025 increased by 5 basis points from 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025 and increased 17 basis points from 2.84 percent for the second quarter 2024. The increase as compared to the first quarter 2025 was mostly due to the 7 basis point increase in the yield on average interest earning assets largely caused by higher interest rates on new loan originations in the second quarter 2025 and higher yielding investment purchases. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased 2 basis points to 3.56 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 mostly due to higher interest rates on certain non-maturity deposit products, partially offset by a lower overall cost of time deposits driven by both new volumes and maturities. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.67 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to 2.65 percent and 3.18 percent for the first quarter 2025 and the second quarter 2024, respectively.
Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings
Loans. Total loans increased $734.3 million, or 6.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to increases in the C&I and automobile loan portfolios, partially offset by lower CRE loan balances. C&I loans grew by $719.8 million, or 28.4 percent on an annualized basis, to $10.9 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to our continued strategic focus on organic growth within this category. Automobile loans increased by $137.6 million, or 27.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to high quality consumer demand generated by our indirect auto dealer network and low prepayment activity within the portfolio. Residential mortgage loans also moderately increased $73.6 million to $5.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 as new loan originations outpaced repayment activity. Total CRE (including construction) loans decreased $288.6 million to $28.8 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025. The decrease was largely driven by runoff from repayment activity and our efforts to focus new CRE loan originations on more profitable holistic banking clients. Additionally, construction loans decreased $172.1 million to $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to the migration of completed projects to permanent financing within the multifamily loan category of the CRE loan portfolio during the second quarter 2025.
Deposits. Actual ending balances for deposits increased $759.4 million to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 due to increases of $962.9 million and $118.2 million in time deposits and non-interest bearing deposits, respectively, partially offset by a $321.6 million decrease in savings, NOW and money market deposit balances. The increase in time deposit balances was mainly driven by continued deposit inflows from new promotional retail CD offerings and additional fully-insured indirect (i.e., brokered) customer CDs during the second quarter 2025. The increase in non-interest bearing deposit balances was mostly due to higher commercial customer deposit inflows in the second quarter 2025. Savings, NOW and money market deposit balances decreased at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to lower indirect customer deposits, as well as some seasonal runoff in governmental deposits account balances. Total indirect customer deposits (including both brokered money market and time deposits) totaled $6.5 billion and $6.3 billion at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 52 percent and 25 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to 23 percent, 53 percent and 24 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, respectively.
Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings, consisting of securities sold under agreements to repurchase and FHLB advances, increased $103.2 million to $162.2 million at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to an increase in FHLB advances. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to March 31, 2025. In June 2025, we fully redeemed $215 million of subordinated notes that were mostly offset by the issuance of new long-term FHLB advances during the second quarter 2025.
Credit Quality
Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, increased $4.6 million to $360.8 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans increased $7.9 million to $354.4 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to $346.5 million at March 31, 2025 mainly because of a net increase in non-performing CRE loans during the second quarter 2025, which was partially offset by a decline in non-performing C&I loans. Non-accrual C&I loans decreased largely due to the full charge-offs of four loan relationships totaling $17.4 million during the second quarter 2025. Non-accrual loans represented 0.72 percent of total loans at June 30, 2025 as compared to 0.71 percent of total loans at March 31, 2025. OREO decreased $2.9 million to $4.8 million at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mostly due to the fair valuation write-down related to one CRE property recorded during the second quarter 2025.
Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $147.5 million to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025.
Loans 30 to 59 days past due increased $89.5 million to $123.0 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 due, in large part, to one $39.2 million CRE loan and one $35.0 million construction loan included in this early stage delinquency category at June 30, 2025. The $39.2 million CRE loan 30 to 59 days past due was subsequently paid in full by the borrower in July 2025. Loans 60 to 89 days past due increased $62.8 million to $73.3 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 mainly due to a $60.6 million CRE loan. This past due loan was subsequently modified and was brought current to its restructured terms in July 2025. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest decreased $4.8 million to $2.9 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 mainly due to a decrease in residential mortgage loan delinquencies. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024:
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Allocation
|Allocation
|Allocation
|as a % of
|as a % of
|as a % of
|Allowance
|Loan
|Allowance
|Loan
|Allowance
|Loan
|Allocation
|Category
|Allocation
|Category
|Allocation
|Category
|($ in thousands)
|Loan Category:
|Commercial and industrial loans
|$
|173,415
|1.60
|%
|$
|184,700
|1.82
|%
|$
|149,243
|1.57
|%
|Commercial real estate loans:
|Commercial real estate
|270,937
|1.04
|266,938
|1.02
|246,316
|0.87
|Construction
|64,042
|2.24
|54,724
|1.81
|54,777
|1.54
|Total commercial real estate loans
|334,979
|1.16
|321,662
|1.10
|301,093
|0.95
|Residential mortgage loans
|48,830
|0.86
|48,906
|0.87
|47,697
|0.85
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity
|3,689
|0.58
|3,401
|0.56
|3,077
|0.54
|Auto and other consumer
|18,587
|0.55
|19,531
|0.62
|18,200
|0.63
|Total consumer loans
|22,276
|0.56
|22,932
|0.61
|21,277
|0.62
|Allowance for loan losses
|579,500
|1.17
|578,200
|1.19
|519,310
|1.03
|Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
|14,520
|15,854
|13,231
|Total allowance for credit losses for loans
|$
|594,020
|$
|594,054
|$
|532,541
|Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans
|1.20
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.06
|%
Our loan portfolio, totaling $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025, had net loan charge-offs totaling $37.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $41.9 million and $36.8 million for the first quarter 2025 and the second quarter 2024, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs totaled $42.1 million for the second quarter 2025 and included $23.1 million of partial and full charge-offs related to five non-performing C&I loan relationships with combined specific reserves of $11.2 million at March 31, 2025.
The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.20 percent at June 30, 2025, 1.22 percent at March 31, 2025, and 1.06 percent at June 30, 2024. For the second quarter 2025, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $37.8 million as compared to $62.7 million and $82.1 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. The second quarter 2025 provision reflects, among other factors, the impact of loan growth mainly within the C&I loan portfolio and loan charge-offs, partially offset by a decline in quantitative reserves in certain loan categories and lower specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans at June 30, 2025.
Capital Adequacy
Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.67 percent, 11.57 percent, 10.85 percent and 9.49 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2025 as compared to 13.91 percent, 11.53 percent, 10.80 percent and 9.41 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2025. The reduction in our total risk-based capital ratio reflects the early redemption of our $115 million of 5.25 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in June 2030, which was previously eligible for full regulatory capital treatment.
About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $63 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.
-Tables to Follow-
|VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|FINANCIAL DATA:
|Net interest income - FTE (1)
|$
|433,675
|$
|421,378
|$
|402,984
|$
|855,052
|$
|797,831
|Net interest income
|$
|432,408
|$
|420,105
|$
|401,685
|$
|852,513
|$
|795,233
|Non-interest income
|62,604
|58,294
|51,213
|120,898
|112,628
|Total revenue
|495,012
|478,399
|452,898
|973,411
|907,861
|Non-interest expense
|284,122
|276,618
|277,497
|560,740
|557,807
|Pre-provision net revenue
|210,890
|201,781
|175,401
|412,671
|350,054
|Provision for credit losses
|37,799
|62,661
|82,070
|100,460
|127,270
|Income tax expense
|39,924
|33,062
|22,907
|72,986
|56,080
|Net income
|133,167
|106,058
|70,424
|239,225
|166,704
|Dividends on preferred stock
|6,948
|6,955
|4,108
|13,903
|8,227
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|126,219
|$
|99,103
|$
|66,316
|$
|225,322
|$
|158,477
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|560,336,610
|559,613,272
|509,141,252
|559,976,939
|508,740,986
|Diluted
|562,312,330
|563,305,525
|510,338,502
|563,431,390
|510,437,959
|Per common share data:
|Basic earnings
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.31
|Diluted earnings
|0.22
|0.18
|0.13
|0.40
|0.31
|Cash dividends declared
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.22
|0.22
|Closing stock price - high
|9.20
|10.42
|8.02
|10.42
|10.80
|Closing stock price - low
|7.87
|8.56
|6.52
|7.87
|6.52
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Net interest margin
|3.01
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.98
|%
|2.81
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE (1)
|3.01
|2.96
|2.84
|2.99
|2.81
|Annualized return on average assets
|0.86
|0.69
|0.46
|0.77
|0.54
|Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity
|7.08
|5.69
|4.17
|6.39
|4.95
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (2)
|Basic earnings per share, as adjusted
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.32
|Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
|0.23
|0.18
|0.13
|0.40
|0.32
|Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted
|0.87
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.56
|%
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted
|7.15
|5.69
|4.24
|6.42
|5.08
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity
|9.62
|7.76
|5.95
|8.70
|7.07
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted
|9.71
|7.76
|6.05
|8.74
|7.25
|Efficiency ratio
|55.20
|55.87
|59.62
|55.53
|59.36
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
|Assets
|$
|62,106,945
|$
|61,502,768
|$
|61,518,639
|$
|61,806,614
|$
|61,387,754
|Interest earning assets
|57,553,624
|56,891,691
|56,772,950
|57,224,486
|56,695,874
|Loans
|49,032,637
|48,654,921
|50,020,901
|48,844,823
|50,133,746
|Interest bearing liabilities
|41,913,735
|41,230,709
|41,576,344
|41,574,732
|41,566,466
|Deposits
|49,907,124
|49,139,303
|49,383,209
|49,525,957
|48,979,591
|Shareholders' equity
|7,524,231
|7,458,177
|6,753,981
|7,491,395
|6,739,838
|VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|As Of
|BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|$
|62,705,358
|$
|61,865,655
|$
|62,491,691
|$
|62,092,332
|$
|62,058,974
|Total loans
|49,391,420
|48,657,128
|48,799,711
|49,355,319
|50,311,702
|Deposits
|50,725,284
|49,965,844
|50,075,857
|50,395,966
|50,112,177
|Shareholders' equity
|7,575,421
|7,499,897
|7,435,127
|6,972,380
|6,737,737
|LOANS:
|(In thousands)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|10,870,036
|$
|10,150,205
|$
|9,931,400
|$
|9,799,287
|$
|9,479,147
|Commercial real estate:
|Non-owner occupied
|11,747,491
|11,945,222
|12,344,355
|12,647,649
|13,710,015
|Multifamily
|8,434,173
|8,420,385
|8,299,250
|8,612,936
|8,976,264
|Owner occupied
|5,789,397
|5,722,014
|5,886,620
|5,654,147
|5,536,844
|Construction
|2,854,859
|3,026,935
|3,114,733
|3,487,464
|3,545,723
|Total commercial real estate
|28,825,920
|29,114,556
|29,644,958
|30,402,196
|31,768,846
|Residential mortgage
|5,709,971
|5,636,407
|5,632,516
|5,684,079
|5,627,113
|Consumer:
|Home equity
|634,553
|602,161
|604,433
|581,181
|566,467
|Automobile
|2,178,841
|2,041,227
|1,901,065
|1,823,738
|1,762,852
|Other consumer
|1,172,099
|1,112,572
|1,085,339
|1,064,838
|1,107,277
|Total consumer loans
|3,985,493
|3,755,960
|3,590,837
|3,469,757
|3,436,596
|Total loans
|$
|49,391,420
|$
|48,657,128
|$
|48,799,711
|$
|49,355,319
|$
|50,311,702
|CAPITAL RATIOS:
|Book value per common share
|$
|12.89
|$
|12.76
|$
|12.67
|$
|13.00
|$
|12.82
|Tangible book value per common share (2)
|9.35
|9.21
|9.10
|9.06
|8.87
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
|8.63
|%
|8.61
|%
|8.40
|%
|7.68
|%
|7.52
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital
|9.49
|9.41
|9.16
|8.40
|8.19
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|10.85
|10.80
|10.82
|9.57
|9.55
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|11.57
|11.53
|11.55
|10.29
|9.98
|Total risk-based capital
|13.67
|13.91
|13.87
|12.56
|12.17
|VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses for loans
|$
|594,054
|$
|573,328
|$
|487,269
|$
|573,328
|$
|465,550
|Loans charged-off:
|Commercial and industrial
|(25,189
|)
|(28,456
|)
|(14,721
|)
|(53,645
|)
|(29,014
|)
|Commercial real estate
|(14,623
|)
|(12,260
|)
|(22,144
|)
|(26,883
|)
|(23,348
|)
|Construction
|-
|(1,163
|)
|(212
|)
|(1,163
|)
|(7,806
|)
|Total consumer
|(2,259
|)
|(2,140
|)
|(1,262
|)
|(4,399
|)
|(3,071
|)
|Total loans charged-off
|(42,071
|)
|(44,019
|)
|(38,339
|)
|(86,090
|)
|(63,239
|)
|Charged-off loans recovered:
|Commercial and industrial
|2,789
|810
|742
|3,599
|1,424
|Commercial real estate
|188
|249
|150
|437
|391
|Construction
|455
|-
|-
|455
|-
|Residential mortgage
|37
|168
|5
|205
|30
|Total consumer
|773
|843
|603
|1,616
|1,000
|Total loans recovered
|4,242
|2,070
|1,500
|6,312
|2,845
|Total net charge-offs
|(37,829
|)
|(41,949
|)
|(36,839
|)
|(79,778
|)
|(60,394
|)
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|37,795
|62,675
|82,111
|100,470
|127,385
|Ending balance
|$
|594,020
|$
|594,054
|$
|532,541
|$
|594,020
|$
|532,541
|Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|579,500
|$
|578,200
|$
|519,310
|$
|579,500
|$
|519,310
|Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
|14,520
|15,854
|13,231
|14,520
|13,231
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|$
|594,020
|$
|594,054
|$
|532,541
|$
|594,020
|$
|532,541
|Components of provision for credit losses for loans:
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|$
|39,129
|$
|61,299
|$
|86,901
|$
|100,428
|$
|133,624
|(Credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments
|(1,334
|)
|1,376
|(4,790
|)
|42
|(6,239
|)
|Total provision for credit losses for loans
|$
|37,795
|$
|62,675
|$
|82,111
|$
|100,470
|$
|127,385
|Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans
|0.31
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.24
|%
|Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans
|1.20
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.06
|%
|VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|As Of
|ASSET QUALITY:
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Accruing past due loans:
|30 to 59 days past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|10,451
|$
|3,609
|$
|2,389
|$
|4,537
|$
|5,086
|Commercial real estate
|42,884
|170
|20,902
|76,370
|1,879
|Construction
|35,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Residential mortgage
|21,744
|16,747
|21,295
|19,549
|17,389
|Total consumer
|12,878
|12,887
|12,552
|14,672
|21,639
|Total 30 to 59 days past due
|122,957
|33,413
|57,138
|115,128
|45,993
|60 to 89 days past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|1,095
|420
|1,007
|1,238
|1,621
|Commercial real estate
|60,601
|-
|24,903
|43,926
|-
|Residential mortgage
|7,627
|7,700
|5,773
|6,892
|6,632
|Total consumer
|4,001
|2,408
|4,484
|2,732
|3,671
|Total 60 to 89 days past due
|73,324
|10,528
|36,167
|54,788
|11,924
|90 or more days past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|-
|-
|1,307
|1,786
|2,739
|Commercial real estate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,242
|Construction
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,990
|Residential mortgage
|2,062
|6,892
|3,533
|1,931
|2,609
|Total consumer
|859
|864
|1,049
|1,063
|898
|Total 90 or more days past due
|2,921
|7,756
|5,889
|4,780
|14,478
|Total accruing past due loans
|$
|199,202
|$
|51,697
|$
|99,194
|$
|174,696
|$
|72,395
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|90,973
|$
|110,146
|$
|136,675
|$
|120,575
|$
|102,942
|Commercial real estate
|193,604
|172,011
|157,231
|113,752
|123,011
|Construction
|24,068
|24,275
|24,591
|24,657
|45,380
|Residential mortgage
|41,099
|35,393
|36,786
|33,075
|28,322
|Total consumer
|4,615
|4,626
|4,215
|4,260
|3,624
|Total non-accrual loans
|354,359
|346,451
|359,498
|296,319
|303,279
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|4,783
|7,714
|12,150
|7,172
|8,059
|Other repossessed assets
|1,642
|2,054
|1,681
|1,611
|1,607
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|360,784
|$
|356,219
|$
|373,329
|$
|305,102
|$
|312,945
|Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans
|0.72
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.60
|%
|Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans
|1.12
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.75
|%
|Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans
|163.53
|%
|166.89
|%
|155.45
|%
|185.05
|%
|171.23
|%
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|(1
|)
|Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
|(2
|)
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley's underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|($ in thousands, except for share data)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as reported (GAAP)
|$
|133,167
|$
|106,058
|$
|70,424
|$
|239,225
|$
|166,704
|Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
|922
|-
|-
|922
|-
|Add: FDIC special assessment (a)
|-
|-
|1,363
|-
|8,757
|Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net (b)
|-
|11
|4
|11
|11
|Add: Restructuring charge (c)
|800
|-
|334
|800
|954
|Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance lending division (d)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,629
|)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income
|1,722
|11
|1,701
|1,733
|6,093
|Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments (e)
|(474
|)
|(3
|)
|(482
|)
|(477
|)
|(1,706
|)
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|134,415
|$
|106,066
|$
|71,643
|$
|240,481
|$
|171,091
|Dividends on preferred stock
|6,948
|6,955
|4,108
|13,903
|8,227
|Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|127,467
|$
|99,111
|$
|67,535
|$
|226,578
|$
|162,864
|__________
|(a) Included in the FDIC insurance assessment.
|(b) Included in gains on securities transactions, net.
|(c) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.
|(d) Included in other income within non-interest income.
|(e) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.
|Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):
|Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|127,467
|$
|99,111
|$
|67,535
|$
|226,578
|$
|162,864
|Average number of shares outstanding
|560,336,610
|559,613,272
|509,141,252
|559,976,939
|508,740,986
|Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.32
|Average number of diluted shares outstanding
|562,312,330
|563,305,525
|510,338,502
|563,431,390
|510,437,959
|Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.32
|Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|134,415
|$
|106,066
|$
|71,643
|$
|240,481
|$
|171,091
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|7,524,231
|$
|7,458,177
|$
|6,753,981
|$
|7,491,395
|$
|6,739,838
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,987,381
|1,994,061
|2,016,766
|1,990,702
|2,020,883
|Average tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|5,536,850
|$
|5,464,116
|$
|4,737,215
|$
|5,500,693
|$
|4,718,955
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|9.71
|%
|7.76
|%
|6.05
|%
|8.74
|%
|7.25
|%
|Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|134,415
|$
|106,066
|$
|71,643
|$
|240,481
|$
|171,091
|Average assets
|$
|62,106,945
|$
|61,502,768
|$
|61,518,639
|$
|61,806,614
|$
|61,387,754
|Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|0.87
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.56
|%
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|($ in thousands, except for share data)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|134,415
|$
|106,066
|$
|71,643
|$
|240,481
|$
|171,091
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|7,524,231
|$
|7,458,177
|$
|6,753,981
|$
|7,491,395
|$
|6,739,838
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|7.15
|%
|5.69
|%
|4.24
|%
|6.42
|%
|5.08
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as reported (GAAP)
|$
|133,167
|$
|106,058
|$
|70,424
|$
|239,225
|$
|166,704
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|7,524,231
|$
|7,458,177
|$
|6,753,981
|$
|7,491,395
|$
|6,739,838
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,987,381
|1,994,061
|2,016,766
|1,990,702
|2,020,883
|Average tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|5,536,850
|$
|5,464,116
|$
|4,737,215
|$
|5,500,693
|$
|4,718,955
|Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|9.62
|%
|7.76
|%
|5.95
|%
|8.70
|%
|7.07
|%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
|Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP)
|$
|284,122
|$
|276,618
|$
|277,497
|$
|560,740
|$
|557,807
|Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax)
|922
|-
|-
|922
|-
|Less: FDIC special assessment (pre-tax)
|-
|-
|1,363
|-
|8,757
|Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax)
|800
|-
|334
|800
|954
|Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)
|9,134
|9,320
|5,791
|18,454
|11,353
|Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|273,266
|$
|267,298
|$
|270,009
|$
|540,564
|$
|536,743
|Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)
|432,408
|420,105
|401,685
|852,513
|795,233
|Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)
|62,604
|58,294
|51,213
|120,898
|112,628
|Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)
|-
|11
|4
|11
|11
|Less: Gain on sale of premium finance division (pre-tax)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,629
|)
|Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|62,604
|$
|58,305
|$
|51,217
|$
|120,909
|$
|109,010
|Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|495,012
|$
|478,410
|$
|452,902
|$
|973,422
|$
|904,243
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|55.20
|%
|55.87
|%
|59.62
|%
|55.53
|%
|59.36
|%
|As of
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|($ in thousands, except for share data)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):
|Common shares outstanding
|560,281,821
|560,028,101
|558,786,093
|509,252,936
|509,205,014
|Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|7,575,421
|$
|7,499,897
|$
|7,435,127
|$
|6,972,380
|$
|6,737,737
|Less: Preferred stock
|354,345
|354,345
|354,345
|354,345
|209,691
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,983,515
|1,990,276
|1,997,597
|2,004,414
|2,012,580
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,237,561
|$
|5,155,276
|$
|5,083,185
|$
|4,613,621
|$
|4,515,466
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|9.35
|$
|9.21
|$
|9.10
|$
|9.06
|$
|8.87
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,237,561
|$
|5,155,276
|$
|5,083,185
|$
|4,613,621
|$
|4,515,466
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|62,705,358
|$
|61,865,655
|$
|62,491,691
|$
|62,092,332
|$
|62,058,974
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,983,515
|1,990,276
|1,997,597
|2,004,414
|2,012,580
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|60,721,843
|$
|59,875,379
|$
|60,494,094
|$
|60,087,918
|$
|60,046,394
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|8.63
|%
|8.61
|%
|8.40
|%
|7.68
|%
|7.52
|%
|VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|440,870
|$
|411,412
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|745,547
|1,478,713
|Investment securities:
|Equity securities
|77,408
|71,513
|Available for sale debt securities
|3,896,205
|3,369,724
|Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $637 at June 30, 2025 and $647 at December 31, 2024)
|3,530,924
|3,531,573
|Total investment securities
|7,504,537
|6,972,810
|Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $9,146 at June 30, 2025 and $16,931 at December 31, 2024 for loans originated for sale)
|28,096
|25,681
|Loans
|49,391,420
|48,799,711
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(579,500
|)
|(558,850
|)
|Net loans
|48,811,920
|48,240,861
|Premises and equipment, net
|337,371
|350,796
|Lease right of use assets
|332,324
|328,475
|Bank owned life insurance
|735,026
|731,574
|Accrued interest receivable
|238,278
|239,941
|Goodwill
|1,868,936
|1,868,936
|Other intangible assets, net
|114,579
|128,661
|Other assets
|1,547,874
|1,713,831
|Total Assets
|$
|62,705,358
|$
|62,491,691
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|11,746,770
|$
|11,428,674
|Interest bearing:
|Savings, NOW and money market
|26,091,633
|26,304,639
|Time
|12,886,881
|12,342,544
|Total deposits
|50,725,284
|50,075,857
|Short-term borrowings
|162,244
|72,718
|Long-term borrowings
|2,903,091
|3,174,155
|Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|57,629
|57,455
|Lease liabilities
|392,633
|388,303
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|889,056
|1,288,076
|Total Liabilities
|55,129,937
|55,056,564
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:
|Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|111,590
|111,590
|Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|98,101
|98,101
|Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|144,654
|144,654
|Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 560,522,946 shares at June 30, 2025 and 558,786,093 shares at December 31, 2024)
|196,606
|195,998
|Surplus
|5,451,543
|5,442,070
|Retained earnings
|1,694,903
|1,598,048
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(119,889
|)
|(155,334
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost (241,125 common shares at June 30, 2025)
|(2,087
|)
|-
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|7,575,421
|7,435,127
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|62,705,358
|$
|62,491,691
|VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|720,282
|$
|703,609
|$
|770,964
|$
|1,423,891
|$
|1,542,517
|Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|Taxable
|67,164
|63,898
|40,460
|131,062
|76,257
|Tax-exempt
|4,681
|4,702
|4,799
|9,383
|9,595
|Dividends
|5,528
|5,664
|6,341
|11,192
|13,169
|Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|7,357
|6,879
|10,902
|14,236
|20,584
|Total interest income
|805,012
|784,752
|833,466
|1,589,764
|1,662,122
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits:
|Savings, NOW and money market
|203,390
|200,221
|231,597
|403,611
|464,103
|Time
|129,324
|125,069
|160,442
|254,393
|311,507
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|1,736
|2,946
|691
|4,682
|21,303
|Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures
|38,154
|36,411
|39,051
|74,565
|69,976
|Total interest expense
|372,604
|364,647
|431,781
|737,251
|866,889
|Net Interest Income
|432,408
|420,105
|401,685
|852,513
|795,233
|Provision (credit) for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities
|4
|(14
|)
|(41
|)
|(10
|)
|(115
|)
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|37,795
|62,675
|82,111
|100,470
|127,385
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|394,609
|357,444
|319,615
|752,053
|667,963
|Non-Interest Income
|Wealth management and trust fees
|14,056
|15,031
|13,136
|29,087
|31,066
|Insurance commissions
|3,430
|3,402
|3,958
|6,832
|6,209
|Capital markets
|9,767
|6,940
|7,779
|16,707
|13,449
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|14,705
|12,726
|11,212
|27,431
|22,461
|(Losses) gains on securities transactions, net
|(1
|)
|46
|3
|45
|52
|Fees from loan servicing
|3,671
|3,215
|2,691
|6,886
|5,879
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|2,025
|2,197
|884
|4,222
|2,502
|Bank owned life insurance
|6,019
|4,777
|4,545
|10,796
|7,780
|Other
|8,932
|9,960
|7,005
|18,892
|23,230
|Total non-interest income
|62,604
|58,294
|51,213
|120,898
|112,628
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salary and employee benefits expense
|145,422
|142,618
|140,815
|288,040
|282,646
|Net occupancy expense
|25,483
|25,888
|24,252
|51,371
|48,575
|Technology, furniture and equipment expense
|30,667
|29,896
|35,203
|60,563
|70,665
|FDIC insurance assessment
|12,192
|12,867
|14,446
|25,059
|32,682
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|7,427
|8,019
|8,568
|15,446
|17,980
|Professional and legal fees
|19,970
|15,670
|17,938
|35,640
|34,403
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|922
|-
|-
|922
|-
|Amortization of tax credit investments
|9,134
|9,320
|5,791
|18,454
|11,353
|Other
|32,905
|32,340
|30,484
|65,245
|59,503
|Total non-interest expense
|284,122
|276,618
|277,497
|560,740
|557,807
|Income Before Income Taxes
|173,091
|139,120
|93,331
|312,211
|222,784
|Income tax expense
|39,924
|33,062
|22,907
|72,986
|56,080
|Net Income
|133,167
|106,058
|70,424
|239,225
|166,704
|Dividends on preferred stock
|6,948
|6,955
|4,108
|13,903
|8,227
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|$
|126,219
|$
|99,103
|$
|66,316
|$
|225,322
|$
|158,477
|VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Average
|Avg.
|Average
|Avg.
|Average
|Avg.
|($ in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans (1)(2)
|$
|49,032,637
|$
|720,305
|5.88
|%
|$
|48,654,921
|$
|703,632
|5.78
|%
|$
|50,020,901
|$
|770,987
|6.17
|%
|Taxable investments (3)
|7,350,792
|72,692
|3.96
|7,100,958
|69,562
|3.92
|5,379,101
|46,801
|3.48
|Tax-exempt investments (1)(3)
|544,302
|5,925
|4.35
|552,291
|5,952
|4.31
|575,272
|6,075
|4.22
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|625,893
|7,357
|4.70
|583,521
|6,879
|4.72
|797,676
|10,902
|5.47
|Total interest earning assets
|57,553,624
|806,279
|5.60
|56,891,691
|786,025
|5.53
|56,772,950
|834,765
|5.88
|Other assets
|4,553,321
|4,611,077
|4,745,689
|Total assets
|$
|62,106,945
|$
|61,502,768
|$
|61,518,639
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|$
|26,451,349
|$
|203,390
|3.08
|%
|$
|26,345,983
|$
|200,221
|3.04
|%
|$
|24,848,266
|$
|231,597
|3.73
|%
|Time deposits
|12,119,461
|129,324
|4.27
|11,570,758
|125,069
|4.32
|13,311,381
|160,442
|4.82
|Short-term borrowings
|196,491
|1,736
|3.53
|307,637
|2,946
|3.83
|97,502
|691
|2.83
|Long-term borrowings (4)
|3,146,434
|38,154
|4.85
|3,006,331
|36,411
|4.84
|3,319,195
|39,051
|4.71
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|41,913,735
|372,604
|3.56
|41,230,709
|364,647
|3.54
|41,576,344
|431,781
|4.15
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|11,336,314
|11,222,562
|11,223,562
|Other liabilities
|1,332,665
|1,591,320
|1,964,752
|Shareholders' equity
|7,524,231
|7,458,177
|6,753,981
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|62,106,945
|$
|61,502,768
|$
|61,518,639
|Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)
|$
|433,675
|2.04
|%
|$
|421,378
|1.99
|%
|$
|402,984
|1.73
|%
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|(1,267
|)
|(1,273
|)
|(1,299
|)
|Net interest income, as reported
|$
|432,408
|$
|420,105
|$
|401,685
|Net interest margin (6)
|3.01
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.83
|%
|Tax equivalent effect
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)
|3.01
|%
|2.96
|%
|2.84
|%
____________
(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.
