Regenx Tech Corp.: Regenx Tech Provides Operational Update

Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
WKN: A40F64 | ISIN: CA75903N2086
Stuttgart
24.07.25 | 07:38
0,008 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
24.07.2025
24.07.2025 13:18 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Regenx Tech Provides Operational Update

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp. ("Regenx" or the "Company") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS; WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to provide an update on the commissioning of its newly upgraded facility in Newport, Tennessee.

The Company has successfully completed water testing, a key phase in the restart process that confirms full system integration with the newly installed air purification system. This critical step was made possible following the receipt of final air permits.

"We are thrilled to reach this stage," said Rick Purdy, President of Regenx USA. "The successful water test validates the extensive process enhancements we've implemented and marks a major step forward in our restart strategy. Our teams have worked tirelessly to get us here, and momentum continues to build."

Regenx is now conducting a full system test with chemistry, including equipment calibration and optimization. This represents the final protocol in the commissioning process and will pave the way for commercial production to resume.

The Company will continue to provide updates on:

  • Completion of commissioning
  • Initiation of startup
  • Ramp-up to full-scale production

As Regenx advances toward its operational goals, the Company remains focused on delivering a clean, sustainable, and economically viable solution for recovering platinum and palladium from end-of-life diesel catalytic converters.

For further information contact:
REGENX TECH CORP. ?
Investors@Regenx.Tech


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
