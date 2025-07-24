Company commits to transparently propelling the power of AI in protecting people, property and places

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it is introducing 'AI nutrition labels' to provide clear, concise information about how artificial intelligence (AI) is used across its safety and security technologies. The initiative is a first for public safety and enterprise security products, helping people understand a product's core AI "ingredients," just as food nutrition labels were born from a desire to understand dietary intake.

AI nutrition labels provide clear, concise information about how AI is used in public safety and enterprise security products. Credit: Motorola Solutions

"It is our unwavering conviction that technology including AI is the bedrock for safety and security, and it must be deployed with purpose and transparency to fulfill its promise as a force for good," said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. "Nutrition labels help describe AI's use in protecting neighborhoods and nations, and we are proud to take a lead role in bringing greater transparency to AI innovation."

Each label will explain the type of AI used, who owns the data processed, human controls and the purpose behind the product's specific application of AI.

AI is fundamental across Motorola Solutions' ecosystem of safety and security technologies, and is designed to proactively assist people with accurate, actionable and reliable information that gives them not just context, but clarity. The company's AI strategy is centered on enabling an assisted experience that helps people prioritize their actions and make sense of holistic and dynamic information that surfaces from a wide array of people, roles and technologies during an incident.

"Safety threats often unfold at a scale, speed and sophistication that can outstrip any one person's capacity to make sense of the situation," said Saptharishi. "AI can ingest, learn and cross-reference data to provide contextual understanding. At Motorola Solutions, we design our AI-enabled technologies to augment human focus, effort and performance when seconds matter most. Our AI nutrition labels will bring added clarity to the important role AI is playing in helping to protect people, property and places."

The AI nutrition labels are part of Motorola Solutions' commitment to building safer communities, schools and businesses. They are an initiative of the Motorola Solutions Technology Advisory Committee (MTAC), a cross-functional advisory group that serves as the company's 'technical conscience' and guides it on ethics, limitations and implications of specific product technologies.

