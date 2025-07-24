Among thousands of fintechs analysed, Spendesk is one of four spend management platforms-and one of only four French companies-recognised, highlighting its leadership as a profitable, AI-first innovator.

Spendesk, the AI-powered spend management and procurement platform, has been named to the prestigious CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 list, one of only four spend management companies worldwide to receive this distinction.

This annual ranking, produced in partnership with global research firm Statista, highlights 300 innovative fintech organisations across the world, including just 79 from Europe. Statista's rigorous methodology evaluates each company against a general set of KPIs, in addition to certain sector-specific metrics for their category. Spendesk was nominated in the Enterprise Fintech category.

This recognition comes at a milestone moment for Spendesk, following the company's achievement of profitability ahead of schedule. Setting itself apart from traditional tools, Spendesk's AI-first platform covers the majority of "Money Out" workflows-giving finance teams centralised control and real-time visibility, while leveraging proprietary, real-time data on European operational expenditure to deliver actionable insights and optimise company spend.

The launch of its regulated payment institution and recent innovations-including international invoice payments in over 30 currencies (powered by Wise Platform)-underscore Spendesk's ongoing commitment to product excellence and customer value. These advances are part of a broader roadmap, with upcoming investments focused on expanding AI-driven capabilities for financial planning analysis (FP&A) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), further supporting the evolving needs of modern finance teams.

"We are incredibly honoured to see Spendesk recognised by CNBC as one of the world's top fintech companies," said Axel Demazy, CEO of Spendesk. "Being one of only four spend management platforms on the list, and one of just four French companies featured, reflects our focus on solving the operational needs of mid-market companies from 50-1,000 employees with an AI-first, profitable, and SaaS-driven approach. We're helping CFOs and finance teams work smarter, with real-time data, streamlined workflows, and unmatched control over all company spend."

About Spendesk

Spendesk is the AI-powered spend management and procurement platform that transforms company spending. By simplifying procurement, payment cards, expense management, invoice processing, international payments, and accounting automation, Spendesk sets the new standard for spending at work. Its single, intelligent solution makes efficient spending easy for employees and gives finance leaders the full visibility and control they need across all company spend, even in multi-entity structures. Trusted by thousands of companies, Spendesk supports over 200,000 users across brands such as SoundCloud, Gousto, SumUp, and Bloom Wild. With offices in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Germany, Spendesk also puts community at the heart of its mission with CFO Connect. For more information: www.spendesk.com/press

