Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) ("Keysight") confirms that Keysight and Spirent Communications PLC (London Stock Exchange Symbol: SPT) ("Spirent") continue to engage constructively with the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China ("SAMR") in connection with its ongoing review of Keysight's proposed acquisition of Spirent (the "Acquisition").

Clearance from SAMR is the final regulatory clearance in relation to the Acquisition and, with support and assistance from Spirent, Keysight remains committed to working quickly and constructively with SAMR to obtain clearance for the Acquisition.

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or (if capable of waiver) waiver of the remaining conditions to the Acquisition set out in Part III of the Scheme Document, (the "Conditions") including the Condition relating to sanction of the Scheme by the Court. Keysight now expects that the Scheme will become effective on or before September 29, 2025, being the Long Stop Date (as defined in the Scheme Document). The parties continue to keep the timetable under close review and will provide any updates as required.

Capitalized terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings given to them in the Update on Regulatory Clearances announcement in relation to the Acquisition published on December 2, 2024.

