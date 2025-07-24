Anzeige
WKN: 910163 | ISIN: US3989051095 | Ticker-Symbol: GAV
Tradegate
23.07.25 | 17:06
354,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
352,00360,0015:41
350,00360,0015:40
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 11:01 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Reports Record Revenues and Gross Profit in the Second Quarter of 2025

  • Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $10.77 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $11.52, increases of 6.1% and 17.5%, respectively, over the comparable prior year quarter
  • Total revenues and gross profit of $5.7 billion and $935.8 million, both quarterly records, increased 21.4% and 22.1%, respectively, over the comparable prior year quarter
  • Parts and service gross profit of $402.8 million (as reported) and $355.1 million (on a same store basis), increased 27.1% and 14.0%, respectively, over the comparable prior year quarter, with strong customer pay same store revenue growth exceeding 13.6% in the U.S. and U.K.

HOUSTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 258 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ("current quarter").

"We were pleased with our growth in the second quarter. Same store revenues increased 7.1%. Parts and service was a bright spot in both markets, driven by double digit same store growth in customer pay and a tailwind from warranty. F&I was also a good story, especially in the U.K. where same store gross profit per unit rose over 26%, and we closed on three outstanding dealerships in the U.S.," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The U.K. market continues to be challenging in terms of industry volumes and with BEV mandate-related margin pressures. Integration efforts are largely complete, and most U.K. brands are performing to expectations, with positive momentum anticipated in the second half of the year. SG&A leverage improvement remains a focus in the U.K., with room for further gains.

We'll continue to pursue balanced growth while executing opportunistic share repurchases. Additionally, we're actively reviewing underperforming stores and developing appropriate plans."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

  • Total revenues for the current quarter were $5.7 billion, a 21.4% increase compared to $4.7 billion for the second quarter of 2024 ("prior year quarter").
  • Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $139.8 million, a 1.4% increase compared to $137.9 million for the prior year quarter.
  • Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $149.6 million, a 12.4% increase compared to $133.1 million for the prior year quarter.
  • Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $10.77, a 6.1% increase compared to $10.15 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.52, a 17.5% increase compared to $9.80 for the prior year quarter.

Second Quarter 2025

Key Performance Metrics

(year-over-year comparable period basis)

Consolidated

Same Store

(a non-GAAP
measure)

Reported:

2Q25

Change

2Q25

Change

Total revenues

$5.7B

+21.4 %

$5.0B

+7.1 %

Total gross profit ("GP")

$935.8M

+22.1 %

$831.7M

+10.1 %

NV units sold

55,763

+17.0 %

48,565

+3.6 %

NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")

$3,557

(0.3) %

$3,552

(0.5) %

Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold

60,240

+22.3 %

50,968

+4.9 %

UV retail GP PRU

$1,600

(2.3) %

$1,653

+1.1 %

Parts & service ("P&S") GP

$402.8M

+27.1 %

$355.1M

+14.0 %

P&S Gross Margin ("GM")

56.1 %

+0.9 %

56.0 %

+0.9 %

Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues

$237.8M

+18.8 %

$219.0M

+10.6 %

F&I GP PRU

$2,050

(0.7) %

$2,200

+6.0 %

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP

69.0 %

+418 bps

66.6 %

(55) bps

Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP

68.7 %

+237 bps

66.2 %

+50 bps

U.K. Update

The Company recognized $7.6 million in restructuring charges in the U.K. in the current quarter, consisting of additional workforce realignment and strategic closing of certain facilities. Year to date, the Company has recognized $18.7 million in U.K. restructuring charges. The Company expects additional less significant activities to occur in 2025, which are intended to further optimize operations and reduce costs.

Corporate Development

During the current quarter, the Company acquired two businesses involving three dealerships located in the U.S. These acquisitions are expected to generate approximately $330 million in annual revenues. Year to date, the Company has successfully acquired and integrated dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $430 million. The Company remains focused on quickly and efficiently integrating acquisitions into existing operations to drive incremental value creation for shareholders.

During the current quarter, the Company disposed of one Subaru dealership and one Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM dealership in the U.S. and closed two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the U.K. These dealerships generated approximately $175 million in annualized revenues, bringing year-to-date total annualized revenues associated with dealership dispositions and franchise terminations for the Company to $470 million.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 114,918 shares, at an average price per common share of $387.39, for a total of $44.5 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.4 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 401,649 shares, representing approximately 3.0% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $416.62, for a total of $167.3 million, excluding excise taxes of $1.1 million.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had an aggregate 12.9 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $308.8 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations in the open market, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Details

Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic:1-888-317-6003
International:1-412-317-6061
Passcode:1534973

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through July 31, 2025, by dialing:

Domestic:1-877-344-7529
International:1-412-317-0088
Replay Code:7076195

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 258 automotive dealerships, 322 franchises, and 39 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, and www.facebook.com/group1auto.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation, (c) developments in U.S. and global trade policy, including the imposition by the U.S. of significant tariffs on the import of automobiles and certain materials used in our parts and services business and the resulting consequences (including, but not limited to, retaliatory tariffs by non-U.S. nations, supply chain disruptions, vehicle and part cost increases and demand decreases, and potential recessions in the U.S. and U.K.), (d) the level of manufacturer incentives, (e) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations, including BEV mandates in the U.K. (f) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles (including as a result of changes in the international trade environment), (g) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (h) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (i) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (j) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (k) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (l) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (m) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (n) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms, and employment compensation costs associated with the cybersecurity incident experienced by third-party software provider, CDK Global LLC in June 2024. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Investor contacts:

Terry Bratton
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Financial Services and Manufacturer Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

Kimberly Barta
Head of Marketing and Communications
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

or

Jude Gorman / Clayton Erwin
Collected Strategies
[email protected]

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)












Three Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 2,735.5


$ 2,364.2


$ 371.3


15.7 %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,848.2


1,453.2


395.0


27.2 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


163.8


104.3


59.5


57.0 %

Parts and service sales


718.4


574.5


143.8


25.0 %

Finance, insurance and other, net


237.8


200.1


37.6


18.8 %

Total revenues


5,703.5


4,696.4


1,007.2


21.4 %

COST OF SALES:









New vehicle retail sales


2,537.1


2,194.1


343.0


15.6 %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,751.8


1,372.6


379.2


27.6 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


163.3


105.4


57.8


54.8 %

Parts and service sales


315.6


257.7


57.9


22.5 %

Total cost of sales


4,767.8


3,929.8


837.9


21.3 %

GROSS PROFIT


935.8


766.5


169.3


22.1 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses


646.1


497.2


148.9


29.9 %

Depreciation and amortization expense


28.7


28.2


0.5


1.9 %

Asset impairments


0.4


-


0.4


100.0 %

Restructuring charges


7.6


-


7.6


100.0 %

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


253.0


241.1


11.8


4.9 %

Floorplan interest expense


26.4


24.7


1.8


7.1 %

Other interest expense, net


42.7


33.4


9.3


27.9 %

Other expense


-


0.1


(0.1)


(82.2) %

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


183.9


183.0


0.9


0.5 %

Provision for income taxes


44.0


45.2


(1.1)


(2.5) %

Net income from continuing operations


139.8


137.9


2.0


1.4 %

Net income from discontinued operations


0.7


0.3


0.4


134.2 %

NET INCOME


$ 140.5


$ 138.2


$ 2.4


1.7 %

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


1.6


2.9


(1.4)


(46.1) %

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 139.0


$ 135.2


$ 3.7


2.8 %

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations


$ 10.77


$ 10.15


$ 0.62


6.1 %

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations


$ 0.05


$ 0.02


$ 0.03


144.9 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$ 10.82


$ 10.17


$ 0.65


6.4 %

Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding


12.8


13.3


(0.5)


(3.4) %

Weighted average participating securities


0.1


0.3


(0.1)


(49.3) %

Total weighted average shares


13.0


13.6


(0.6)


(4.4) %

Effective tax rate on continuing operations


24.0 %


24.7 %


(0.7) %



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)












Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 5,415.4


$ 4,546.8


$ 868.6


19.1 %

Used vehicle retail sales


3,603.6


2,870.0


733.6


25.6 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


315.4


210.3


105.0


49.9 %

Parts and service sales


1,410.4


1,150.8


259.7


22.6 %

Finance, insurance and other, net


464.0


389.0


75.0


19.3 %

Total revenues


11,208.8


9,166.9


2,041.9


22.3 %

COST OF SALES:









New vehicle retail sales


5,027.4


4,217.2


810.2


19.2 %

Used vehicle retail sales


3,413.7


2,707.2


706.4


26.1 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


313.3


212.4


101.0


47.5 %

Parts and service sales


626.7


520.9


105.8


20.3 %

Total cost of sales


9,381.1


7,657.7


1,723.4


22.5 %

GROSS PROFIT


1,827.7


1,509.1


318.6


21.1 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses


1,263.4


973.3


290.0


29.8 %

Depreciation and amortization expense


58.0


52.0


6.0


11.5 %

Asset impairments


0.8


-


0.8


100.0 %

Restructuring charges


18.7


-


18.7


100.0 %

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


486.9


483.8


3.1


0.6 %

Floorplan interest expense


53.3


45.2


8.1


18.0 %

Other interest expense, net


82.5


62.7


19.8


31.5 %

Other income


(0.2)


(0.4)


0.1


(37.1) %

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


351.4


376.3


(24.9)


(6.6) %

Provision for income taxes


83.8


91.0


(7.2)


(8.0) %

Net income from continuing operations


267.6


285.3


(17.7)


(6.2) %

Net income from discontinued operations


1.0


0.8


0.2


31.6 %

NET INCOME


$ 268.6


$ 286.1


$ (17.4)


(6.1) %

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


3.2


6.3


(3.1)


(49.2) %

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 265.4


$ 279.8


$ (14.3)


(5.1) %

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations


$ 20.40


$ 20.91


$ (0.51)


(2.5) %

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations


$ 0.08


$ 0.06


$ 0.02


36.9 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$ 20.48


$ 20.97


$ (0.49)


(2.4) %

Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding


13.0


13.3


(0.4)


(2.8) %

Weighted average participating securities


0.2


0.3


(0.1)


(47.9) %

Total weighted average shares


13.1


13.6


(0.5)


(3.8) %

Effective tax rate on continuing operations


23.8 %


24.2 %


(0.3) %



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Additional Information - Consolidated

(Unaudited)












June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







(In millions)









Cash and cash equivalents


$ 52.7


$ 34.4


$ 18.3


53.1 %

Inventories, net


$ 2,658.2


$ 2,636.8


$ 21.4


0.8 %

Floorplan notes payable, net (1)


$ 1,945.0


$ 2,022.1


$ (77.1)


(3.8) %

Total debt


$ 3,215.8


$ 2,913.1


$ 302.6


10.4 %

Total equity


$ 3,136.0


$ 2,974.3


$ 161.7


5.4 %


(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $321.0 and $288.2, respectively.



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:







United States


73.6 %


82.4 %


70.5 %


81.1 %

United Kingdom


26.4 %


17.6 %


29.5 %


18.9 %










NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:







Toyota/Lexus


26.7 %


26.5 %


24.9 %


26.0 %

Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA


14.3 %


13.2 %


15.8 %


13.5 %

BMW/MINI


11.7 %


10.6 %


12.0 %


11.2 %

Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter


7.6 %


5.6 %


8.5 %


5.7 %

Honda/Acura


8.9 %


10.1 %


8.5 %


9.4 %

Chevrolet/GMC/Buick


8.8 %


9.6 %


8.3 %


9.3 %

Ford/Lincoln


7.1 %


7.1 %


6.8 %


7.2 %

Hyundai/Kia/Genesis


5.6 %


6.0 %


5.4 %


5.7 %

Jaguar/Land Rover


2.2 %


1.7 %


2.6 %


1.9 %

Subaru


2.2 %


3.4 %


2.5 %


3.4 %

Nissan


2.1 %


2.4 %


2.0 %


2.5 %

Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM


1.6 %


2.5 %


1.7 %


2.6 %

Mazda


1.1 %


1.2 %


1.1 %


1.3 %

Other


0.1 %


0.1 %


0.1 %


0.1 %



100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %



June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


June 30, 2024

DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):







Consolidated







New vehicle inventory


43


44


56

Used vehicle inventory


35


39


34

U.S.







New vehicle inventory


48


43


62

Used vehicle inventory


31


29


30

U.K.







New vehicle inventory


32


45


35

Used vehicle inventory


43


67


49


(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Three Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency %
Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,735.5


$ 2,364.2


$ 371.3


15.7 %



$ 33.7


14.3 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,848.2


1,453.2


395.0


27.2 %



35.5


24.7 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

163.8


104.3


59.5


57.0 %



4.3


52.9 %

Total used

2,012.0


1,557.5


454.4


29.2 %



39.8


26.6 %

Parts and service sales

718.4


574.5


143.8


25.0 %



9.0


23.5 %

F&I, net

237.8


200.1


37.6


18.8 %



2.2


17.7 %

Total revenues

$ 5,703.5


$ 4,696.4


$ 1,007.2


21.4 %



$ 84.7


19.6 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 198.4


$ 170.0


$ 28.3


16.6 %



$ 2.7


15.1 %

Used vehicle retail sales

96.4


80.7


15.7


19.5 %



1.5


17.6 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.5


(1.1)


1.6


143.8 %



(0.1)


NM

Total used

96.9


79.5


17.4


21.8 %



1.4


20.1 %

Parts and service sales

402.8


316.8


85.9


27.1 %



5.3


25.5 %

F&I, net

237.8


200.1


37.6


18.8 %



2.2


17.7 %

Total gross profit

$ 935.8


$ 766.5


$ 169.3


22.1 %



$ 11.5


20.6 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.3 %


7.2 %


0.1 %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.2 %


5.6 %


(0.3) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.3 %


(1.1) %


1.4 %








Total used

4.8 %


5.1 %


(0.3) %








Parts and service sales

56.1 %


55.1 %


0.9 %








Total gross margin

16.4 %


16.3 %


0.1 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

55,763


47,661


8,102


17.0 %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

60,240


49,260


10,980


22.3 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

17,030


11,819


5,211


44.1 %






Total used

77,270


61,079


16,191


26.5 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 50,557


$ 49,996


$ 561


1.1 %



$ 617


(0.1) %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 30,713


$ 29,501


$ 1,212


4.1 %



$ 590


2.1 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,557


$ 3,568


$ (11)


(0.3) %



$ 48


(1.7) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,600


$ 1,638


$ (37)


(2.3) %



$ 25


(3.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 29


$ (96)


$ 125


130.4 %



$ (6)


136.6 %

Total used

$ 1,254


$ 1,302


$ (48)


(3.7) %



$ 18


(5.1) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,050


$ 2,065


$ (15)


(0.7) %



$ 19


(1.6) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 646.1


$ 497.2


$ 148.9


29.9 %



$ 9.6


28.0 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 642.5


$ 508.2


$ 134.4


26.4 %



$ 9.6


24.5 %

SG&A as % gross profit

69.0 %


64.9 %


4.2 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

68.7 %


66.3 %


2.4 %








Operating margin %

4.4 %


5.1 %


(0.7) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

4.7 %


5.0 %


(0.3) %








Pretax margin %

3.2 %


3.9 %


(0.7) %








Adjusted pretax margin % (2)

3.4 %


3.7 %


(0.3) %








Floorplan expense:













Floorplan interest expense

$ 26.4


$ 24.7


$ 1.8


7.1 %



$ 0.3


5.8 %

Less: Floorplan assistance (3)

22.6


21.0


1.6


7.8 %



-


7.8 %

Net floorplan expense

$ 3.8


$ 3.7


$ 0.1





$ 0.3




(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency %
Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 5,415.4


$ 4,546.8


$ 868.6


19.1 %



$ 34.1


18.4 %

Used vehicle retail sales

3,603.6


2,870.0


733.6


25.6 %



31.5


24.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

315.4


210.3


105.0


49.9 %



4.0


48.0 %

Total used

3,919.0


3,080.3


838.7


27.2 %



35.5


26.1 %

Parts and service sales

1,410.4


1,150.8


259.7


22.6 %



7.9


21.9 %

F&I, net

464.0


389.0


75.0


19.3 %



2.0


18.8 %

Total revenues

$ 11,208.8


$ 9,166.9


$ 2,041.9


22.3 %



$ 79.4


21.4 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 388.0


$ 329.6


$ 58.4


17.7 %



$ 2.8


16.9 %

Used vehicle retail sales

189.9


162.7


27.2


16.7 %



1.3


15.9 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.0


(2.0)


4.1


NM



(0.1)


NM

Total used

192.0


160.7


31.3


19.5 %



1.2


18.7 %

Parts and service sales

783.8


629.9


153.9


24.4 %



4.7


23.7 %

F&I, net

464.0


389.0


75.0


19.3 %



2.0


18.8 %

Total gross profit

$ 1,827.7


$ 1,509.1


$ 318.6


21.1 %



$ 10.7


20.4 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.2 %


7.2 %


(0.1) %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.3 %


5.7 %


(0.4) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.6 %


(1.0) %


1.6 %








Total used

4.9 %


5.2 %


(0.3) %








Parts and service sales

55.6 %


54.7 %


0.8 %








Total gross margin

16.3 %


16.5 %


(0.2) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

111,862


91,963


19,899


21.6 %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

119,858


98,443


21,415


21.8 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

33,384


23,647


9,737


41.2 %






Total used

153,242


122,090


31,152


25.5 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 50,210


$ 49,858


$ 353


0.7 %



$ 313


0.1 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 30,084


$ 29,154


$ 931


3.2 %



$ 263


2.3 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,469


$ 3,584


$ (115)


(3.2) %



$ 25


(3.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,585


$ 1,653


$ (68)


(4.1) %



$ 11


(4.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 61


$ (86)


$ 147


NM



$ (2)


NM

Total used

$ 1,253


$ 1,316


$ (64)


(4.8) %



$ 8


(5.4) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,002


$ 2,043


$ (41)


(2.0) %



$ 9


(2.4) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 1,263.4


$ 973.3


$ 290.0


29.8 %



$ 8.5


28.9 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 1,262.8


$ 1,008.3


$ 254.5


25.2 %



$ 8.5


24.4 %

SG&A as % gross profit

69.1 %


64.5 %


4.6 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

69.1 %


66.8 %


2.3 %








Operating margin %

4.3 %


5.3 %


(0.9) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

4.5 %


4.9 %


(0.4) %








Pretax margin %

3.1 %


4.1 %


(1.0) %








Adjusted pretax margin % (2)

3.3 %


3.8 %


(0.4) %








Floorplan expense:













Floorplan interest expense

$ 53.3


$ 45.2


$ 8.1


18.0 %



$ 0.3


17.3 %

Less: Floorplan assistance (3)

43.0


39.3


3.7


9.4 %



-


9.5 %

Net floorplan expense

$ 10.3


$ 5.9


$ 4.4





$ 0.3




(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)












Three Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 2,132.9


$ 2,009.5


$ 123.4


6.1 %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,203.2


1,151.9


51.3


4.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


86.5


78.4


8.1


10.3 %

Total used


1,289.7


1,230.4


59.4


4.8 %

Parts and service sales


555.5


497.4


58.1


11.7 %

F&I, net


199.0


183.9


15.1


8.2 %

Total revenues


$ 4,177.2


$ 3,921.2


$ 256.0


6.5 %

Gross profit:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 150.5


$ 144.3


$ 6.2


4.3 %

Used vehicle retail sales


68.6


65.8


2.8


4.3 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


2.5


1.3


1.2


97.6 %

Total used


71.1


67.1


4.0


6.0 %

Parts and service sales


308.1


272.5


35.7


13.1 %

F&I, net


199.0


183.9


15.1


8.2 %

Total gross profit


$ 728.7


$ 667.7


$ 61.0


9.1 %

Gross margin:









New vehicle retail sales


7.1 %


7.2 %


(0.1) %



Used vehicle retail sales


5.7 %


5.7 %


- %



Used vehicle wholesale sales


2.9 %


1.6 %


1.3 %



Total used


5.5 %


5.5 %


0.1 %



Parts and service sales


55.5 %


54.8 %


0.7 %



Total gross margin


17.4 %


17.0 %


0.4 %



Units sold:









Retail new vehicles sold


41,067


39,273


1,794


4.6 %

Retail used vehicles sold


39,665


38,611


1,054


2.7 %

Wholesale used vehicles sold


9,661


8,964


697


7.8 %

Total used


49,326


47,575


1,751


3.7 %

Average sales price per unit sold:









New vehicle retail


$ 51,938


$ 51,169


$ 769


1.5 %

Used vehicle retail


$ 30,335


$ 29,834


$ 501


1.7 %

Gross profit per unit sold:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 3,664


$ 3,674


$ (10)


(0.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales


$ 1,730


$ 1,705


$ 25


1.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


$ 259


$ 141


$ 118


83.3 %

Total used


$ 1,442


$ 1,410


$ 32


2.3 %

F&I PRU


$ 2,465


$ 2,361


$ 104


4.4 %

Other:









SG&A expenses


$ 471.6


$ 417.6


$ 53.9


12.9 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)


$ 468.0


$ 429.9


$ 38.1


8.9 %

SG&A as % gross profit


64.7 %


62.5 %


2.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.2 %


64.4 %


(0.2) %




(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)












Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 4,101.6


$ 3,809.4


$ 292.3


7.7 %

Used vehicle retail sales


2,347.6


2,251.4


96.2


4.3 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


178.5


158.3


20.2


12.7 %

Total used


2,526.0


2,409.7


116.3


4.8 %

Parts and service sales


1,086.8


992.6


94.2


9.5 %

F&I, net


384.5


355.2


29.2


8.2 %

Total revenues


$ 8,098.9


$ 7,566.9


$ 532.0


7.0 %

Gross profit:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 281.1


$ 276.2


$ 4.9


1.8 %

Used vehicle retail sales


134.4


132.4


2.0


1.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


5.1


2.7


2.4


89.6 %

Total used


139.5


135.1


4.4


3.2 %

Parts and service sales


598.6


540.3


58.3


10.8 %

F&I, net


384.5


355.2


29.2


8.2 %

Total gross profit


$ 1,403.7


$ 1,306.8


$ 96.8


7.4 %

Gross margin:









New vehicle retail sales


6.9 %


7.2 %


(0.4) %



Used vehicle retail sales


5.7 %


5.9 %


(0.2) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales


2.8 %


1.7 %


1.2 %



Total used


5.5 %


5.6 %


(0.1) %



Parts and service sales


55.1 %


54.4 %


0.6 %



Total gross margin


17.3 %


17.3 %


0.1 %



Units sold:









Retail new vehicles sold


78,902


74,614


4,288


5.7 %

Retail used vehicles sold


78,278


76,496


1,782


2.3 %

Wholesale used vehicles sold


19,878


18,052


1,826


10.1 %

Total used


98,156


94,548


3,608


3.8 %

Average sales price per unit sold:









New vehicle retail


$ 51,984


$ 51,054


$ 929


1.8 %

Used vehicle retail


$ 29,990


$ 29,431


$ 559


1.9 %

Gross profit per unit sold:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 3,563


$ 3,701


$ (139)


(3.7) %

Used vehicle retail sales


$ 1,717


$ 1,731


$ (14)


(0.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


$ 255


$ 148


$ 107


72.2 %

Total used


$ 1,421


$ 1,429


$ (8)


(0.6) %

F&I PRU


$ 2,446


$ 2,351


$ 95


4.0 %

Other:









SG&A expenses


$ 919.0


$ 812.5


$ 106.5


13.1 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)


$ 919.4


$ 850.0


$ 69.4


8.2 %

SG&A as % gross profit


65.5 %


62.2 %


3.3 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)


65.5 %


65.0 %


0.5 %




(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Three Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency %
Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 602.5


$ 354.6


$ 247.9


69.9 %



$ 33.7


60.4 %

Used vehicle retail sales

645.0


301.3


343.7


114.1 %



35.5


102.3 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

77.3


25.9


51.4


198.8 %



4.3


182.3 %

Total used

722.2


327.1


395.1


120.8 %



39.8


108.6 %

Parts and service sales

162.8


77.1


85.7


111.2 %



9.0


99.5 %

F&I, net

38.8


16.3


22.5


138.3 %



2.2


125.0 %

Total revenues

$ 1,526.4


$ 775.2


$ 751.2


96.9 %



$ 84.7


86.0 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 47.9


$ 25.7


$ 22.1


86.0 %



$ 2.7


75.5 %

Used vehicle retail sales

27.8


14.8


12.9


87.3 %



1.5


77.0 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.0)


(2.4)


0.4


16.5 %



(0.1)


20.8 %

Total used

25.8


12.4


13.3


107.3 %



1.4


96.0 %

Parts and service sales

94.7


44.4


50.3


113.4 %



5.3


101.5 %

F&I, net

38.8


16.3


22.5


138.3 %



2.2


125.0 %

Total gross profit

$ 207.1


$ 98.8


$ 108.3


109.6 %



$ 11.5


97.9 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.9 %


7.3 %


0.7 %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.3 %


4.9 %


(0.6) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.6) %


(9.3) %


6.7 %








Total used

3.6 %


3.8 %


(0.2) %








Parts and service sales

58.1 %


57.5 %


0.6 %








Total gross margin

13.6 %


12.7 %


0.8 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

14,696


8,388


6,308


75.2 %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

20,575


10,649


9,926


93.2 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

7,369


2,855


4,514


158.1 %






Total used

27,944


13,504


14,440


106.9 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 46,163


$ 44,235


$ 1,928


4.4 %



$ 2,582


(1.5) %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 31,444


$ 28,293


$ 3,152


11.1 %



$ 1,732


5.0 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,259


$ 3,069


$ 189


6.2 %



$ 183


0.2 %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,350


$ 1,392


$ (43)


(3.1) %



$ 74


(8.4) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (272)


$ (842)


$ 569


67.7 %



$ (14)


69.3 %

Total used

$ 922


$ 920


$ 2


0.2 %



$ 51


(5.3) %

F&I PRU

$ 1,099


$ 855


$ 244


28.6 %



$ 61


21.5 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 174.5


$ 79.6


$ 94.9


119.3 %



$ 9.6


107.2 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 174.5


$ 78.2


$ 96.3


123.1 %



$ 9.6


110.8 %

SG&A as % gross profit

84.3 %


80.5 %


3.7 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

84.3 %


79.1 %


5.1 %









(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)















Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency %
Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,313.8


$ 737.4


$ 576.4


78.2 %



$ 34.1


73.5 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,256.0


618.6


637.5


103.1 %



31.5


98.0 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

136.9


52.0


84.9


163.1 %



4.0


155.5 %

Total used

1,392.9


670.6


722.3


107.7 %



35.5


102.4 %

Parts and service sales

323.7


158.2


165.5


104.6 %



7.9


99.6 %

F&I, net

79.5


33.8


45.8


135.5 %



2.0


129.6 %

Total revenues

$ 3,109.9


$ 1,600.0


$ 1,509.9


94.4 %



$ 79.4


89.4 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 106.9


$ 53.4


$ 53.5


100.2 %



$ 2.8


95.0 %

Used vehicle retail sales

55.5


30.3


25.2


83.3 %



1.3


78.9 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(3.1)


(4.7)


1.7


35.2 %



(0.1)


36.9 %

Total used

52.5


25.6


26.9


105.1 %



1.2


100.3 %

Parts and service sales

185.1


89.6


95.6


106.7 %



4.7


101.5 %

F&I, net

79.5


33.8


45.8


135.5 %



2.0


129.6 %

Total gross profit

$ 424.0


$ 202.3


$ 221.7


109.6 %



$ 10.7


104.3 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

8.1 %


7.2 %


0.9 %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.4 %


4.9 %


(0.5) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.2) %


(9.1) %


6.8 %








Total used

3.8 %


3.8 %


- %








Parts and service sales

57.2 %


56.6 %


0.6 %








Total gross margin

13.6 %


12.6 %


1.0 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

32,960


17,349


15,611


90.0 %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

41,580


21,947


19,633


89.5 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

13,506


5,595


7,911


141.4 %






Total used

55,086


27,542


27,544


100.0 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 45,327


$ 44,459


$ 868


2.0 %



$ 1,174


(0.7) %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 30,261


$ 28,185


$ 2,076


7.4 %



$ 760


4.7 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,243


$ 3,078


$ 166


5.4 %



$ 84


2.6 %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,336


$ 1,381


$ (45)


(3.2) %



$ 32


(5.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (226)


$ (842)


$ 616


73.2 %



$ (6)


73.9 %

Total used

$ 953


$ 929


$ 24


2.6 %



$ 23


0.1 %

F&I PRU

$ 1,067


$ 859


$ 208


24.2 %



$ 27


21.1 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 344.3


$ 160.8


$ 183.5


114.1 %



$ 8.5


108.8 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 343.4


$ 158.3


$ 185.0


116.9 %



$ 8.5


111.5 %

SG&A as % gross profit

81.2 %


79.5 %


1.7 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

81.0 %


78.3 %


2.7 %









(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency %
Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,457.1


$ 2,331.6


$ 125.5


5.4 %



$ 19.2


4.6 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,533.1


1,436.8


96.3


6.7 %



18.7


5.4 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

121.5


103.0


18.6


18.0 %



2.0


16.1 %

Total used

1,654.7


1,539.8


114.9


7.5 %



20.7


6.1 %

Parts and service sales

633.7


564.7


69.0


12.2 %



4.5


11.4 %

F&I, net

219.0


198.1


20.9


10.6 %



1.2


10.0 %

Total revenues

$ 4,964.5


$ 4,634.2


$ 330.3


7.1 %



$ 45.5


6.1 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 172.5


$ 167.3


$ 5.2


3.1 %



$ 1.4


2.3 %

Used vehicle retail sales

84.2


79.4


4.8


6.1 %



0.9


5.0 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.9


(1.2)


2.1


NM



(0.1)


NM

Total used

85.1


78.2


6.9


8.9 %



0.8


7.9 %

Parts and service sales

355.1


311.5


43.6


14.0 %



2.7


13.1 %

F&I, net

219.0


198.1


20.9


10.6 %



1.2


10.0 %

Total gross profit

$ 831.7


$ 755.1


$ 76.6


10.1 %



$ 6.0


9.3 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.0 %


7.2 %


(0.2) %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.5 %


5.5 %


- %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.7 %


(1.2) %


1.9 %








Total used

5.1 %


5.1 %


0.1 %








Parts and service sales

56.0 %


55.2 %


0.9 %








Total gross margin

16.8 %


16.3 %


0.5 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

48,565


46,880


1,685


3.6 %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

50,968


48,595


2,373


4.9 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

13,420


11,587


1,833


15.8 %






Total used

64,388


60,182


4,206


7.0 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 51,028


$ 50,136


$ 892


1.8 %



$ 395


1.0 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 30,106


$ 29,567


$ 539


1.8 %



$ 367


0.6 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,552


$ 3,569


$ (18)


(0.5) %



$ 28


(1.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,653


$ 1,634


$ 18


1.1 %



$ 17


0.1 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 66


$ (107)


$ 173


NM



$ (7)


NM

Total used

$ 1,322


$ 1,299


$ 23


1.8 %



$ 12


0.8 %

F&I PRU

$ 2,200


$ 2,075


$ 125


6.0 %



$ 12


5.5 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 553.8


$ 506.9


$ 46.9


9.2 %



$ 4.8


8.3 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 550.9


$ 496.4


$ 54.5


11.0 %



$ 4.8


10.0 %

SG&A as % gross profit

66.6 %


67.1 %


(0.5) %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

66.2 %


65.7 %


0.5 %








Operating margin %

5.1 %


4.8 %


0.3 %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

5.1 %


5.1 %


- %









(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)






Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency %
Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,735.4


$ 4,462.4


$ 273.0


6.1 %



$ 19.2


5.7 %

Used vehicle retail sales

2,969.6


2,827.8


141.8


5.0 %



16.6


4.4 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

237.8


206.4


31.4


15.2 %



1.9


14.3 %

Total used

3,207.4


3,034.2


173.2


5.7 %



18.5


5.1 %

Parts and service sales

1,223.7


1,125.6


98.0


8.7 %



3.9


8.4 %

F&I, net

420.8


383.2


37.6


9.8 %



1.1


9.5 %

Total revenues

$ 9,587.2


$ 9,005.4


$ 581.8


6.5 %



$ 42.6


6.0 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 322.4


$ 323.0


$ (0.6)


(0.2) %



$ 1.4


(0.6) %

Used vehicle retail sales

162.1


160.1


2.0


1.3 %



0.8


0.8 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

3.4


(2.2)


5.5


NM



(0.1)


NM

Total used

165.4


157.9


7.6


4.8 %



0.7


4.3 %

Parts and service sales

677.8


616.3


61.5


10.0 %



2.4


9.6 %

F&I, net

420.8


383.2


37.6


9.8 %



1.1


9.5 %

Total gross profit

$ 1,586.4


$ 1,480.3


$ 106.1


7.2 %



$ 5.6


6.8 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

6.8 %


7.2 %


(0.4) %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.5 %


5.7 %


(0.2) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.4 %


(1.1) %


2.5 %








Total used

5.2 %


5.2 %


- %








Parts and service sales

55.4 %


54.8 %


0.6 %








Total gross margin

16.5 %


16.4 %


0.1 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

93,963


90,033


3,930


4.4 %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

100,148


96,834


3,314


3.4 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

26,396


23,082


3,314


14.4 %






Total used

126,544


119,916


6,628


5.5 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 50,902


$ 49,991


$ 911


1.8 %



$ 205


1.4 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 29,667


$ 29,203


$ 464


1.6 %



$ 166


1.0 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,431


$ 3,587


$ (156)


(4.3) %



$ 15


(4.8) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,618


$ 1,653


$ (35)


(2.1) %



$ 8


(2.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 127


$ (95)


$ 222


NM



$ (3)


NM

Total used

$ 1,307


$ 1,316


$ (9)


(0.7) %



$ 6


(1.1) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,168


$ 2,051


$ 117


5.7 %



$ 6


5.4 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 1,074.7


$ 999.6


$ 75.1


7.5 %



$ 4.2


7.1 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 1,067.1


$ 982.3


$ 84.8


8.6 %



$ 4.2


8.2 %

SG&A as % gross profit

67.7 %


67.5 %


0.2 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

67.3 %


66.4 %


0.9 %








Operating margin %

4.8 %


4.8 %


- %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

4.9 %


5.0 %


(0.1) %









(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)










Three Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,116.0


$ 1,977.0


$ 139.0


7.0 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,193.4


1,135.5


57.9


5.1 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

85.4


77.1


8.3


10.7 %

Total used

1,278.8


1,212.6


66.2


5.5 %

Parts and service sales

553.1


490.3


62.7


12.8 %

F&I, net

198.1


181.8


16.2


8.9 %

Total revenues

$ 4,146.0


$ 3,861.8


$ 284.2


7.4 %

Gross profit:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 148.7


$ 141.6


$ 7.1


5.0 %

Used vehicle retail sales

68.2


64.6


3.6


5.6 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.5


1.2


1.3


112.0 %

Total used

70.7


65.7


5.0


7.5 %

Parts and service sales

306.8


268.4


38.4


14.3 %

F&I, net

198.1


181.8


16.2


8.9 %

Total gross profit

$ 724.3


$ 657.6


$ 66.7


10.1 %

Gross margin:








New vehicle retail sales

7.0 %


7.2 %


(0.1) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.7 %


5.7 %


- %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.9 %


1.5 %


1.4 %



Total used

5.5 %


5.4 %


0.1 %



Parts and service sales

55.5 %


54.7 %


0.7 %



Total gross margin

17.5 %


17.0 %


0.4 %



Units sold:








Retail new vehicles sold

40,802


38,492


2,310


6.0 %

Retail used vehicles sold

39,416


37,946


1,470


3.9 %

Wholesale used vehicles sold

9,591


8,732


859


9.8 %

Total used

49,007


46,678


2,329


5.0 %

Average sales price per unit sold:








New vehicle retail

$ 51,861


$ 51,361


$ 500


1.0 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 30,278


$ 29,924


$ 354


1.2 %

Gross profit per unit sold:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,645


$ 3,678


$ (34)


(0.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,731


$ 1,702


$ 29


1.7 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 258


$ 134


$ 124


93.0 %

Total used

$ 1,443


$ 1,409


$ 34


2.4 %

F&I PRU

$ 2,469


$ 2,379


$ 90


3.8 %

Other:








SG&A expenses

$ 466.8


$ 428.7


$ 38.1


8.9 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 463.9


$ 419.5


$ 44.4


10.6 %

SG&A as % gross profit

64.5 %


65.2 %


(0.7) %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.0 %


63.8 %


0.3 %




(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)










Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,993.8


$ 3,725.0


$ 268.7


7.2 %

Used vehicle retail sales

2,298.7


2,209.2


89.5


4.1 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

174.0


154.3


19.7


12.8 %

Total used

2,472.7


2,363.6


109.2


4.6 %

Parts and service sales

1,062.7


973.1


89.6


9.2 %

F&I, net

377.7


349.4


28.3


8.1 %

Total revenues

$ 7,906.9


$ 7,411.1


$ 495.8


6.7 %

Gross profit:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 270.4


$ 269.6


$ 0.8


0.3 %

Used vehicle retail sales

131.5


129.8


1.7


1.3 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

5.0


2.5


2.4


97.0 %

Total used

136.4


132.3


4.2


3.2 %

Parts and service sales

583.5


529.4


54.1


10.2 %

F&I, net

377.7


349.4


28.3


8.1 %

Total gross profit

$ 1,368.0


$ 1,280.7


$ 87.3


6.8 %

Gross margin:








New vehicle retail sales

6.8 %


7.2 %


(0.5) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.7 %


5.9 %


(0.2) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.9 %


1.6 %


1.2 %



Total used

5.5 %


5.6 %


(0.1) %



Parts and service sales

54.9 %


54.4 %


0.5 %



Total gross margin

17.3 %


17.3 %


- %



Units sold:








Retail new vehicles sold

76,755


72,684


4,071


5.6 %

Retail used vehicles sold

76,673


74,887


1,786


2.4 %

Wholesale used vehicles sold

19,376


17,487


1,889


10.8 %

Total used

96,049


92,374


3,675


4.0 %

Average sales price per unit sold:








New vehicle retail

$ 52,032


$ 51,249


$ 783


1.5 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 29,981


$ 29,501


$ 480


1.6 %

Gross profit per unit sold:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,523


$ 3,709


$ (186)


(5.0) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,715


$ 1,733


$ (18)


(1.0) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 256


$ 144


$ 112


77.8 %

Total used

$ 1,421


$ 1,432


$ (11)


(0.8) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,462


$ 2,368


$ 94


4.0 %

Other:








SG&A expenses

$ 902.1


$ 841.5


$ 60.5


7.2 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 895.4


$ 826.7


$ 68.7


8.3 %

SG&A as % gross profit

65.9 %


65.7 %


0.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

65.5 %


64.6 %


0.9 %




(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)















Three Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency %
Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 341.1


$ 354.6


$ (13.6)


(3.8) %



$ 19.2


(9.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales

339.7


301.3


38.4


12.7 %



18.7


6.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

36.2


25.9


10.3


39.9 %



2.0


32.2 %

Total used

375.9


327.1


48.7


14.9 %



20.7


8.6 %

Parts and service sales

80.6


74.3


6.3


8.5 %



4.5


2.4 %

F&I, net

21.0


16.3


4.7


28.7 %



1.2


21.6 %

Total revenues

$ 818.5


$ 772.4


$ 46.2


6.0 %



$ 45.5


0.1 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 23.8


$ 25.7


$ (2.0)


(7.6) %



$ 1.4


(12.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

16.0


14.8


1.2


7.9 %



0.9


2.0 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.6)


(2.4)


0.8


34.0 %



(0.1)


37.9 %

Total used

14.4


12.4


2.0


16.0 %



0.8


9.8 %

Parts and service sales

48.3


43.1


5.2


12.0 %



2.7


5.8 %

F&I, net

21.0


16.3


4.7


28.7 %



1.2


21.6 %

Total gross profit

$ 107.4


$ 97.5


$ 9.9


10.1 %



$ 6.0


4.0 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.0 %


7.3 %


(0.3) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.7 %


4.9 %


(0.2) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(4.4) %


(9.3) %


4.9 %








Total used

3.8 %


3.8 %


- %








Parts and service sales

59.9 %


58.0 %


1.9 %








Total gross margin

13.1 %


12.6 %


0.5 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

7,763


8,388


(625)


(7.5) %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

11,552


10,649


903


8.5 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

3,829


2,855


974


34.1 %






Total used

15,381


13,504


1,877


13.9 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 46,376


$ 44,235


$ 2,141


4.8 %



$ 2,604


(1.0) %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 29,515


$ 28,293


$ 1,222


4.3 %



$ 1,625


(1.4) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,063


$ 3,069


$ (6)


(0.2) %



$ 174


(5.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,385


$ 1,392


$ (7)


(0.5) %



$ 76


(5.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (414)


$ (842)


$ 427


50.8 %



$ (25)


53.7 %

Total used

$ 937


$ 920


$ 17


1.9 %



$ 51


(3.6) %

F&I PRU

$ 1,085


$ 855


$ 230


26.9 %



$ 60


19.9 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 87.0


$ 78.2


$ 8.7


11.2 %



$ 4.8


5.1 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 87.0


$ 76.9


$ 10.1


13.2 %



$ 4.8


7.0 %

SG&A as % gross profit

81.0 %


80.2 %


0.7 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

81.0 %


78.8 %


2.2 %









(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency %
Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 741.7


$ 737.4


$ 4.3


0.6 %



$ 19.2


(2.0) %

Used vehicle retail sales

670.9


618.6


52.3


8.5 %



16.6


5.8 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

63.8


52.0


11.7


22.6 %



1.9


19.0 %

Total used

734.7


670.6


64.1


9.6 %



18.5


6.8 %

Parts and service sales

160.9


152.5


8.5


5.5 %



3.9


3.0 %

F&I, net

43.0


33.8


9.3


27.5 %



1.1


24.3 %

Total revenues

$ 1,680.3


$ 1,594.3


$ 86.1


5.4 %



$ 42.6


2.7 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 52.0


$ 53.4


$ (1.4)


(2.5) %



$ 1.4


(5.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales

30.6


30.3


0.3


0.9 %



0.8


(1.7) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.6)


(4.7)


3.1


65.8 %



(0.1)


67.7 %

Total used

29.0


25.6


3.4


13.2 %



0.7


10.5 %

Parts and service sales

94.4


86.9


7.4


8.6 %



2.4


5.8 %

F&I, net

43.0


33.8


9.3


27.5 %



1.1


24.3 %

Total gross profit

$ 218.4


$ 199.7


$ 18.7


9.4 %



$ 5.6


6.6 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.0 %


7.2 %


(0.2) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.6 %


4.9 %


(0.3) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.5) %


(9.1) %


6.5 %








Total used

3.9 %


3.8 %


0.1 %








Parts and service sales

58.6 %


57.0 %


1.6 %








Total gross margin

13.0 %


12.5 %


0.5 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

17,208


17,349


(141)


(0.8) %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

23,475


21,947


1,528


7.0 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

7,020


5,595


1,425


25.5 %






Total used

30,495


27,542


2,953


10.7 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 45,540


$ 44,459


$ 1,081


2.4 %



$ 1,175


(0.2) %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 28,641


$ 28,185


$ 455


1.6 %



$ 709


(0.9) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,024


$ 3,078


$ (53)


(1.7) %



$ 82


(4.4) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,303


$ 1,381


$ (78)


(5.6) %



$ 34


(8.1) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (229)


$ (842)


$ 612


72.7 %



$ (13)


74.3 %

Total used

$ 950


$ 929


$ 21


2.3 %



$ 23


(0.2) %

F&I PRU

$ 1,058


$ 859


$ 199


23.1 %



$ 26


20.1 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 172.6


$ 158.1


$ 14.5


9.2 %



$ 4.2


6.5 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 171.7


$ 155.6


$ 16.1


10.3 %



$ 4.2


7.6 %

SG&A as % gross profit

79.0 %


79.2 %


(0.1) %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

78.6 %


77.9 %


0.7 %









(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)




Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions



Restructuring
charges


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses

$ 646.1


$ (1.4)


$ (0.6)



$ -


$ (0.7)


$ (0.8)


$ -


$ 642.5

Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 28.7


$ -


$ -



$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (1.0)


$ 27.8

Asset impairments

$ 0.4


$ -


$ -



$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (0.4)


$ -

Restructuring charges

$ 7.6


$ -


$ -



$ (7.6)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Income from operations

$ 253.0


$ 1.4


$ 0.6



$ 7.6


$ 0.7


$ 0.8


$ 1.3


$ 265.5


















Income before income taxes

$ 183.9


$ 1.4


$ 0.6



$ 7.6


$ 0.7


$ 0.8


$ 1.3


$ 196.4

Less: Provision for income taxes

44.0


0.3


0.5



1.2


0.2


0.2


0.3


46.8

Net income from continuing operations

139.8


1.1


0.1



6.5


0.6


0.6


1.0


149.6

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

1.6


-


-



0.1


-


-


-


1.7

Net income from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 138.3


$ 1.1


$ 0.1



$ 6.4


$ 0.6


$ 0.6


$ 1.0


$ 147.9


















Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

$ 10.77


$ 0.08


$ 0.01



$ 0.50


$ 0.04


$ 0.05


$ 0.08


$ 11.52


















Effective tax rate

24.0 %















23.8 %


















SG&A as % gross profit (1)

69.0 %















68.7 %

Operating margin (2)

4.4 %















4.7 %

Pretax margin (3)

3.2 %















3.4 %


















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 553.8


$ (1.4)


$ -



$ -


$ (0.7)


$ (0.8)


$ -


$ 550.9

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

66.6 %















66.2 %


















Same Store income from operations

$ 251.3


$ 1.4


$ -



$ -


$ 0.7


$ 0.8


$ 1.3


$ 255.6

Same Store operating margin (2)

5.1 %















5.1 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 0.7


$ -


$ 0.7

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 0.7


$ -


$ 0.7








Net income


$ 140.5


$ 9.8


$ 150.3

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


1.6


0.1


1.7

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 139.0


$ 9.7


$ 148.6








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.05


$ -


$ 0.05

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


10.77


0.75


11.52

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 10.82


$ 0.75


$ 11.57


(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)






Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 497.2


$ (8.6)


$ 21.5


$ (0.1)


$ (1.7)


$ (0.2)


$ -


$ 508.2

Depreciation and amortization expense


$ 28.2


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (3.7)


$ 24.5

Income (loss) from operations


$ 241.1


$ 8.6


$ (21.5)


$ 0.1


$ 1.7


$ 0.2


$ 3.7


$ 233.9


















Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 183.0


$ 8.6


$ (21.5)


$ 0.1


$ 1.7


$ 0.2


$ 3.7


$ 175.8

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes


45.2


2.1


(5.6)


-


0.1


-


0.9


42.7

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


137.9


6.5


(15.9)


0.1


1.6


0.1


2.8


133.1

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


2.9


0.1


(0.3)


-


-


-


0.1


2.8

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares


$ 134.9


$ 6.4


$ (15.5)


$ 0.1


$ 1.5


$ 0.1


$ 2.8


$ 130.3


















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


$ 10.15


$ 0.48


$ (1.17)


$ 0.01


$ 0.12


$ 0.01


$ 0.21


$ 9.80


















Effective tax rate


24.7 %














24.3 %


















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.9 %














66.3 %

Operating margin (2)


5.1 %














5.0 %

Pretax margin (3)


3.9 %














3.7 %


















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 506.9


$ (8.6)


$ -


$ (0.1)


$ (1.7)


$ (0.2)


$ -


$ 496.4

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


67.1 %














65.7 %


















Same Store income from operations


$ 222.7


$ 8.6


$ -


$ 0.1


$ 1.7


$ 0.2


$ 3.7


$ 237.0

Same Store operating margin (2)


4.8 %














5.1 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 0.3


$ -


$ 0.3

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 0.3


$ -


$ 0.3








Net income (loss)


$ 138.2


$ (4.7)


$ 133.4

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


2.9


(0.1)


2.8

Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares


$ 135.2


$ (4.6)


$ 130.6








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.02


$ -


$ 0.02

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


10.15


(0.35)


9.80

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share


$ 10.17


$ (0.35)


$ 9.82


(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.

(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)






















Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S.
GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Restructuring
charges


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 1,263.4


$ (1.4)


$ 7.1


$ (1.0)


$ -


$ (1.8)


$ (3.4)


$ -


$ 1,262.8

Depreciation and amortization expense


$ 58.0


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (1.4)


$ 56.6

Asset impairments


$ 0.8


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (0.8)


$ -

Restructuring charges


$ 18.7


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (18.7)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 486.9


$ 1.4


$ (7.1)


$ 1.0


$ 18.7


$ 1.8


$ 3.4


$ 2.1


$ 508.3




















Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 351.4


$ 1.4


$ (7.1)


$ 1.0


$ 18.7


$ 1.8


$ 3.4


$ 2.1


$ 372.8

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes


83.8


0.3


(1.2)


-


3.9


0.2


0.8


0.5


88.4

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


267.6


1.1


(5.9)


1.0


14.8


1.6


2.6


1.6


284.4

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


3.2


-


(0.1)


-


0.2


-


-


-


3.4

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares


$ 264.4


$ 1.1


$ (5.9)


$ 1.0


$ 14.6


$ 1.6


$ 2.6


$ 1.6


$ 281.0




















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


$ 20.40


$ 0.08


$ (0.45)


$ 0.08


$ 1.13


$ 0.12


$ 0.20


$ 0.12


$ 21.68




















Effective tax rate


23.8 %
















23.7 %




















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


69.1 %
















69.1 %

Operating margin (2)


4.3 %
















4.5 %

Pretax margin (3)


3.1 %
















3.3 %




















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 1,074.7


$ (1.4)


$ -


$ (1.0)


$ -


$ (1.8)


$ (3.4)


$ -


$ 1,067.1

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


67.7 %
















67.3 %




















Same Store income from operations


$ 462.0


$ 1.4


$ -


$ 1.0


$ -


$ 1.8


$ 3.4


$ 0.5


$ 470.2

Same Store operating margin (2)


4.8 %
















4.9 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 1.0


$ -


$ 1.0

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 1.0


$ -


$ 1.0








Net income


$ 268.6


$ 16.8


$ 285.4

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


3.2


0.2


3.4

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 265.4


$ 16.6


$ 282.0








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.08


$ -


$ 0.08

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


20.40


1.28


21.68

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 20.48


$ 1.28


$ 21.76


(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)




















Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 973.3


$ (9.1)


$ 52.4


$ (0.6)


$ (4.5)


$ (3.3)


$ -


$ 1,008.3

Depreciation and amortization expense


$ 52.0


$ -


$ -


-


$ -


$ -


$ (4.2)


$ 47.9

Income (loss) from operations


$ 483.8


$ 9.1


$ (52.4)


0.6


$ 4.5


$ 3.3


$ 4.2


$ 452.9


















Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 376.3


$ 9.1


$ (52.4)


$ 0.6


$ 4.5


$ 3.3


$ 4.2


$ 345.4

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes


91.0


2.2


(13.4)


0.1


0.6


0.8


1.0


82.2

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


285.3


6.9


(38.9)


0.4


3.9


2.5


3.2


263.2

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


6.3


0.2


(0.9)


-


0.1


0.1


0.1


5.8

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares


$ 279.0


$ 6.7


$ (38.1)


$ 0.4


$ 3.8


$ 2.4


$ 3.1


$ 257.4


















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


$ 20.91


$ 0.51


$ (2.85)


$ 0.03


$ 0.28


$ 0.18


$ 0.23


$ 19.29


















Effective tax rate


24.2 %














23.8 %


















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.5 %














66.8 %

Operating margin (2)


5.3 %














4.9 %

Pretax margin (3)


4.1 %














3.8 %


















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 999.6


$ (9.1)


$ -


$ (0.6)


$ (4.5)


$ (3.3)


$ -


$ 982.3

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


67.5 %














66.4 %


















Same Store income from operations


$ 430.7


$ 9.1


$ -


$ 0.6


$ 4.5


$ 3.3


$ 4.2


$ 452.2

Same Store operating margin (2)


4.8 %














5.0 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 0.8


$ -


$ 0.8

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 0.8


$ -


$ 0.8








Net income (loss)


$ 286.1


$ (22.1)


$ 264.0

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


6.3


(0.5)


5.8

Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares


$ 279.8


$ (21.6)


$ 258.2








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.06


$ -


$ 0.06

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


20.91


(1.62)


19.29

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share


$ 20.97


$ (1.62)


$ 19.35


(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.

(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions)






Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real estate
transactions


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 471.6


$ (1.4)


$ (0.6)


$ (0.7)


$ (0.8)


$ 468.0

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.7 %










64.2 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 466.8


$ (1.4)


$ -


$ (0.7)


$ (0.8)


$ 463.9

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.5 %










64.0 %



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real estate
transactions


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 417.6


$ (8.6)


$ 21.5


$ (0.4)


$ (0.2)


$ 429.9

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


62.5 %










64.4 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 428.7


$ (8.6)


$ -


$ (0.4)


$ (0.2)


$ 419.5

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


65.2 %










63.8 %



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 919.0


$ (1.4)


$ 7.1


$ (1.0)


$ (0.8)


$ (3.4)


$ 919.4

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


65.5 %












65.5 %
















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 902.1


$ (1.4)


$ -


$ (1.0)


$ (0.8)


$ (3.4)


$ 895.4

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


65.9 %












65.5 %



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real estate
transactions


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 812.5


$ (9.1)


$ 52.4


$ (2.5)


$ (3.3)


$ 850.0

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


62.2 %










65.0 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 841.5


$ (9.1)


$ -


$ (2.5)


$ (3.3)


$ 826.7

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


65.7 %










64.6 %


(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Severance costs


Acquisition costs


Non-GAAP
Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 79.6


$ (0.1)


$ (1.2)


$ 78.2

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


80.5 %






79.1 %










Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 78.2


$ (0.1)


$ (1.2)


$ 76.9

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


80.2 %






78.8 %



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP



Acquisition costs


Non-GAAP Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 344.3



$ (1.0)


$ 343.4

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


81.2 %





81.0 %









Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 172.6



$ (1.0)


$ 171.7

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


79.0 %





78.6 %



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Severance costs


Acquisition costs


Non-GAAP
Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 160.8


$ (0.6)


$ (1.9)


$ 158.3

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


79.5 %






78.3 %










Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 158.1


$ (0.6)


$ (1.9)


$ 155.6

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


79.2 %






77.9 %


(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

