Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Reports Record Revenues and Gross Profit in the Second Quarter of 2025

- Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $10.77 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $11.52, increases of 6.1% and 17.5%, respectively, over the comparable prior year quarter
- Total revenues and gross profit of $5.7 billion and $935.8 million, both quarterly records, increased 21.4% and 22.1%, respectively, over the comparable prior year quarter
- Parts and service gross profit of $402.8 million (as reported) and $355.1 million (on a same store basis), increased 27.1% and 14.0%, respectively, over the comparable prior year quarter, with strong customer pay same store revenue growth exceeding 13.6% in the U.S. and U.K.
HOUSTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 258 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ("current quarter").
"We were pleased with our growth in the second quarter. Same store revenues increased 7.1%. Parts and service was a bright spot in both markets, driven by double digit same store growth in customer pay and a tailwind from warranty. F&I was also a good story, especially in the U.K. where same store gross profit per unit rose over 26%, and we closed on three outstanding dealerships in the U.S.," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.
"The U.K. market continues to be challenging in terms of industry volumes and with BEV mandate-related margin pressures. Integration efforts are largely complete, and most U.K. brands are performing to expectations, with positive momentum anticipated in the second half of the year. SG&A leverage improvement remains a focus in the U.K., with room for further gains.
We'll continue to pursue balanced growth while executing opportunistic share repurchases. Additionally, we're actively reviewing underperforming stores and developing appropriate plans."
Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.
Current Quarter Results Overview
- Total revenues for the current quarter were $5.7 billion, a 21.4% increase compared to $4.7 billion for the second quarter of 2024 ("prior year quarter").
- Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $139.8 million, a 1.4% increase compared to $137.9 million for the prior year quarter.
- Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $149.6 million, a 12.4% increase compared to $133.1 million for the prior year quarter.
- Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $10.77, a 6.1% increase compared to $10.15 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.52, a 17.5% increase compared to $9.80 for the prior year quarter.
Second Quarter 2025
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP
Reported:
2Q25
Change
2Q25
Change
Total revenues
$5.7B
+21.4 %
$5.0B
+7.1 %
Total gross profit ("GP")
$935.8M
+22.1 %
$831.7M
+10.1 %
NV units sold
55,763
+17.0 %
48,565
+3.6 %
NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")
$3,557
(0.3) %
$3,552
(0.5) %
Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold
60,240
+22.3 %
50,968
+4.9 %
UV retail GP PRU
$1,600
(2.3) %
$1,653
+1.1 %
Parts & service ("P&S") GP
$402.8M
+27.1 %
$355.1M
+14.0 %
P&S Gross Margin ("GM")
56.1 %
+0.9 %
56.0 %
+0.9 %
Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues
$237.8M
+18.8 %
$219.0M
+10.6 %
F&I GP PRU
$2,050
(0.7) %
$2,200
+6.0 %
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP
69.0 %
+418 bps
66.6 %
(55) bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
68.7 %
+237 bps
66.2 %
+50 bps
U.K. Update
The Company recognized $7.6 million in restructuring charges in the U.K. in the current quarter, consisting of additional workforce realignment and strategic closing of certain facilities. Year to date, the Company has recognized $18.7 million in U.K. restructuring charges. The Company expects additional less significant activities to occur in 2025, which are intended to further optimize operations and reduce costs.
Corporate Development
During the current quarter, the Company acquired two businesses involving three dealerships located in the U.S. These acquisitions are expected to generate approximately $330 million in annual revenues. Year to date, the Company has successfully acquired and integrated dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $430 million. The Company remains focused on quickly and efficiently integrating acquisitions into existing operations to drive incremental value creation for shareholders.
During the current quarter, the Company disposed of one Subaru dealership and one Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM dealership in the U.S. and closed two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the U.K. These dealerships generated approximately $175 million in annualized revenues, bringing year-to-date total annualized revenues associated with dealership dispositions and franchise terminations for the Company to $470 million.
Share Repurchases
During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 114,918 shares, at an average price per common share of $387.39, for a total of $44.5 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.4 million.
During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 401,649 shares, representing approximately 3.0% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $416.62, for a total of $167.3 million, excluding excise taxes of $1.1 million.
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had an aggregate 12.9 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $308.8 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.
Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations in the open market, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.
Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Details
Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.
The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:
Domestic:1-888-317-6003
International:1-412-317-6061
Passcode:1534973
A telephonic replay will be available following the call through July 31, 2025, by dialing:
Domestic:1-877-344-7529
International:1-412-317-0088
Replay Code:7076195
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 258 automotive dealerships, 322 franchises, and 39 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, and www.facebook.com/group1auto.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation, (c) developments in U.S. and global trade policy, including the imposition by the U.S. of significant tariffs on the import of automobiles and certain materials used in our parts and services business and the resulting consequences (including, but not limited to, retaliatory tariffs by non-U.S. nations, supply chain disruptions, vehicle and part cost increases and demand decreases, and potential recessions in the U.S. and U.K.), (d) the level of manufacturer incentives, (e) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations, including BEV mandates in the U.K. (f) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles (including as a result of changes in the international trade environment), (g) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (h) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (i) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (j) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (k) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (l) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (m) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (n) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms, and employment compensation costs associated with the cybersecurity incident experienced by third-party software provider, CDK Global LLC in June 2024. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.
Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.
Investor contacts:
Terry Bratton
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]
Media contacts:
Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Financial Services and Manufacturer Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]
Kimberly Barta
Head of Marketing and Communications
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]
or
Jude Gorman / Clayton Erwin
Collected Strategies
[email protected]
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,735.5
$ 2,364.2
$ 371.3
15.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,848.2
1,453.2
395.0
27.2 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
163.8
104.3
59.5
57.0 %
Parts and service sales
718.4
574.5
143.8
25.0 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
237.8
200.1
37.6
18.8 %
Total revenues
5,703.5
4,696.4
1,007.2
21.4 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
2,537.1
2,194.1
343.0
15.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,751.8
1,372.6
379.2
27.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
163.3
105.4
57.8
54.8 %
Parts and service sales
315.6
257.7
57.9
22.5 %
Total cost of sales
4,767.8
3,929.8
837.9
21.3 %
GROSS PROFIT
935.8
766.5
169.3
22.1 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
646.1
497.2
148.9
29.9 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
28.7
28.2
0.5
1.9 %
Asset impairments
0.4
-
0.4
100.0 %
Restructuring charges
7.6
-
7.6
100.0 %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
253.0
241.1
11.8
4.9 %
Floorplan interest expense
26.4
24.7
1.8
7.1 %
Other interest expense, net
42.7
33.4
9.3
27.9 %
Other expense
-
0.1
(0.1)
(82.2) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
183.9
183.0
0.9
0.5 %
Provision for income taxes
44.0
45.2
(1.1)
(2.5) %
Net income from continuing operations
139.8
137.9
2.0
1.4 %
Net income from discontinued operations
0.7
0.3
0.4
134.2 %
NET INCOME
$ 140.5
$ 138.2
$ 2.4
1.7 %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
1.6
2.9
(1.4)
(46.1) %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 139.0
$ 135.2
$ 3.7
2.8 %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 10.77
$ 10.15
$ 0.62
6.1 %
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
$ 0.05
$ 0.02
$ 0.03
144.9 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 10.82
$ 10.17
$ 0.65
6.4 %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
12.8
13.3
(0.5)
(3.4) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.1
0.3
(0.1)
(49.3) %
Total weighted average shares
13.0
13.6
(0.6)
(4.4) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
24.0 %
24.7 %
(0.7) %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,415.4
$ 4,546.8
$ 868.6
19.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
3,603.6
2,870.0
733.6
25.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
315.4
210.3
105.0
49.9 %
Parts and service sales
1,410.4
1,150.8
259.7
22.6 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
464.0
389.0
75.0
19.3 %
Total revenues
11,208.8
9,166.9
2,041.9
22.3 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
5,027.4
4,217.2
810.2
19.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
3,413.7
2,707.2
706.4
26.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
313.3
212.4
101.0
47.5 %
Parts and service sales
626.7
520.9
105.8
20.3 %
Total cost of sales
9,381.1
7,657.7
1,723.4
22.5 %
GROSS PROFIT
1,827.7
1,509.1
318.6
21.1 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,263.4
973.3
290.0
29.8 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
58.0
52.0
6.0
11.5 %
Asset impairments
0.8
-
0.8
100.0 %
Restructuring charges
18.7
-
18.7
100.0 %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
486.9
483.8
3.1
0.6 %
Floorplan interest expense
53.3
45.2
8.1
18.0 %
Other interest expense, net
82.5
62.7
19.8
31.5 %
Other income
(0.2)
(0.4)
0.1
(37.1) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
351.4
376.3
(24.9)
(6.6) %
Provision for income taxes
83.8
91.0
(7.2)
(8.0) %
Net income from continuing operations
267.6
285.3
(17.7)
(6.2) %
Net income from discontinued operations
1.0
0.8
0.2
31.6 %
NET INCOME
$ 268.6
$ 286.1
$ (17.4)
(6.1) %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
3.2
6.3
(3.1)
(49.2) %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 265.4
$ 279.8
$ (14.3)
(5.1) %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 20.40
$ 20.91
$ (0.51)
(2.5) %
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
$ 0.08
$ 0.06
$ 0.02
36.9 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 20.48
$ 20.97
$ (0.49)
(2.4) %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
13.0
13.3
(0.4)
(2.8) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.2
0.3
(0.1)
(47.9) %
Total weighted average shares
13.1
13.6
(0.5)
(3.8) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
23.8 %
24.2 %
(0.3) %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Increase/
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
(In millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 52.7
$ 34.4
$ 18.3
53.1 %
Inventories, net
$ 2,658.2
$ 2,636.8
$ 21.4
0.8 %
Floorplan notes payable, net (1)
$ 1,945.0
$ 2,022.1
$ (77.1)
(3.8) %
Total debt
$ 3,215.8
$ 2,913.1
$ 302.6
10.4 %
Total equity
$ 3,136.0
$ 2,974.3
$ 161.7
5.4 %
(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $321.0 and $288.2, respectively.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:
United States
73.6 %
82.4 %
70.5 %
81.1 %
United Kingdom
26.4 %
17.6 %
29.5 %
18.9 %
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:
Toyota/Lexus
26.7 %
26.5 %
24.9 %
26.0 %
Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA
14.3 %
13.2 %
15.8 %
13.5 %
BMW/MINI
11.7 %
10.6 %
12.0 %
11.2 %
Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter
7.6 %
5.6 %
8.5 %
5.7 %
Honda/Acura
8.9 %
10.1 %
8.5 %
9.4 %
Chevrolet/GMC/Buick
8.8 %
9.6 %
8.3 %
9.3 %
Ford/Lincoln
7.1 %
7.1 %
6.8 %
7.2 %
Hyundai/Kia/Genesis
5.6 %
6.0 %
5.4 %
5.7 %
Jaguar/Land Rover
2.2 %
1.7 %
2.6 %
1.9 %
Subaru
2.2 %
3.4 %
2.5 %
3.4 %
Nissan
2.1 %
2.4 %
2.0 %
2.5 %
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM
1.6 %
2.5 %
1.7 %
2.6 %
Mazda
1.1 %
1.2 %
1.1 %
1.3 %
Other
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):
Consolidated
New vehicle inventory
43
44
56
Used vehicle inventory
35
39
34
U.S.
New vehicle inventory
48
43
62
Used vehicle inventory
31
29
30
U.K.
New vehicle inventory
32
45
35
Used vehicle inventory
43
67
49
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,735.5
$ 2,364.2
$ 371.3
15.7 %
$ 33.7
14.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,848.2
1,453.2
395.0
27.2 %
35.5
24.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
163.8
104.3
59.5
57.0 %
4.3
52.9 %
Total used
2,012.0
1,557.5
454.4
29.2 %
39.8
26.6 %
Parts and service sales
718.4
574.5
143.8
25.0 %
9.0
23.5 %
F&I, net
237.8
200.1
37.6
18.8 %
2.2
17.7 %
Total revenues
$ 5,703.5
$ 4,696.4
$ 1,007.2
21.4 %
$ 84.7
19.6 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 198.4
$ 170.0
$ 28.3
16.6 %
$ 2.7
15.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
96.4
80.7
15.7
19.5 %
1.5
17.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.5
(1.1)
1.6
143.8 %
(0.1)
NM
Total used
96.9
79.5
17.4
21.8 %
1.4
20.1 %
Parts and service sales
402.8
316.8
85.9
27.1 %
5.3
25.5 %
F&I, net
237.8
200.1
37.6
18.8 %
2.2
17.7 %
Total gross profit
$ 935.8
$ 766.5
$ 169.3
22.1 %
$ 11.5
20.6 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.3 %
7.2 %
0.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.2 %
5.6 %
(0.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.3 %
(1.1) %
1.4 %
Total used
4.8 %
5.1 %
(0.3) %
Parts and service sales
56.1 %
55.1 %
0.9 %
Total gross margin
16.4 %
16.3 %
0.1 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
55,763
47,661
8,102
17.0 %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
60,240
49,260
10,980
22.3 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
17,030
11,819
5,211
44.1 %
Total used
77,270
61,079
16,191
26.5 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 50,557
$ 49,996
$ 561
1.1 %
$ 617
(0.1) %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 30,713
$ 29,501
$ 1,212
4.1 %
$ 590
2.1 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,557
$ 3,568
$ (11)
(0.3) %
$ 48
(1.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,600
$ 1,638
$ (37)
(2.3) %
$ 25
(3.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 29
$ (96)
$ 125
130.4 %
$ (6)
136.6 %
Total used
$ 1,254
$ 1,302
$ (48)
(3.7) %
$ 18
(5.1) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,050
$ 2,065
$ (15)
(0.7) %
$ 19
(1.6) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 646.1
$ 497.2
$ 148.9
29.9 %
$ 9.6
28.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 642.5
$ 508.2
$ 134.4
26.4 %
$ 9.6
24.5 %
SG&A as % gross profit
69.0 %
64.9 %
4.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
68.7 %
66.3 %
2.4 %
Operating margin %
4.4 %
5.1 %
(0.7) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.7 %
5.0 %
(0.3) %
Pretax margin %
3.2 %
3.9 %
(0.7) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (2)
3.4 %
3.7 %
(0.3) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 26.4
$ 24.7
$ 1.8
7.1 %
$ 0.3
5.8 %
Less: Floorplan assistance (3)
22.6
21.0
1.6
7.8 %
-
7.8 %
Net floorplan expense
$ 3.8
$ 3.7
$ 0.1
$ 0.3
(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
NM - Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,415.4
$ 4,546.8
$ 868.6
19.1 %
$ 34.1
18.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
3,603.6
2,870.0
733.6
25.6 %
31.5
24.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
315.4
210.3
105.0
49.9 %
4.0
48.0 %
Total used
3,919.0
3,080.3
838.7
27.2 %
35.5
26.1 %
Parts and service sales
1,410.4
1,150.8
259.7
22.6 %
7.9
21.9 %
F&I, net
464.0
389.0
75.0
19.3 %
2.0
18.8 %
Total revenues
$ 11,208.8
$ 9,166.9
$ 2,041.9
22.3 %
$ 79.4
21.4 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 388.0
$ 329.6
$ 58.4
17.7 %
$ 2.8
16.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
189.9
162.7
27.2
16.7 %
1.3
15.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.0
(2.0)
4.1
NM
(0.1)
NM
Total used
192.0
160.7
31.3
19.5 %
1.2
18.7 %
Parts and service sales
783.8
629.9
153.9
24.4 %
4.7
23.7 %
F&I, net
464.0
389.0
75.0
19.3 %
2.0
18.8 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,827.7
$ 1,509.1
$ 318.6
21.1 %
$ 10.7
20.4 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.2 %
7.2 %
(0.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.3 %
5.7 %
(0.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.6 %
(1.0) %
1.6 %
Total used
4.9 %
5.2 %
(0.3) %
Parts and service sales
55.6 %
54.7 %
0.8 %
Total gross margin
16.3 %
16.5 %
(0.2) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
111,862
91,963
19,899
21.6 %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
119,858
98,443
21,415
21.8 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
33,384
23,647
9,737
41.2 %
Total used
153,242
122,090
31,152
25.5 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 50,210
$ 49,858
$ 353
0.7 %
$ 313
0.1 %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 30,084
$ 29,154
$ 931
3.2 %
$ 263
2.3 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,469
$ 3,584
$ (115)
(3.2) %
$ 25
(3.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,585
$ 1,653
$ (68)
(4.1) %
$ 11
(4.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 61
$ (86)
$ 147
NM
$ (2)
NM
Total used
$ 1,253
$ 1,316
$ (64)
(4.8) %
$ 8
(5.4) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,002
$ 2,043
$ (41)
(2.0) %
$ 9
(2.4) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,263.4
$ 973.3
$ 290.0
29.8 %
$ 8.5
28.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 1,262.8
$ 1,008.3
$ 254.5
25.2 %
$ 8.5
24.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
69.1 %
64.5 %
4.6 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
69.1 %
66.8 %
2.3 %
Operating margin %
4.3 %
5.3 %
(0.9) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.5 %
4.9 %
(0.4) %
Pretax margin %
3.1 %
4.1 %
(1.0) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (2)
3.3 %
3.8 %
(0.4) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 53.3
$ 45.2
$ 8.1
18.0 %
$ 0.3
17.3 %
Less: Floorplan assistance (3)
43.0
39.3
3.7
9.4 %
-
9.5 %
Net floorplan expense
$ 10.3
$ 5.9
$ 4.4
$ 0.3
(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
NM - Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,132.9
$ 2,009.5
$ 123.4
6.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,203.2
1,151.9
51.3
4.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
86.5
78.4
8.1
10.3 %
Total used
1,289.7
1,230.4
59.4
4.8 %
Parts and service sales
555.5
497.4
58.1
11.7 %
F&I, net
199.0
183.9
15.1
8.2 %
Total revenues
$ 4,177.2
$ 3,921.2
$ 256.0
6.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 150.5
$ 144.3
$ 6.2
4.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
68.6
65.8
2.8
4.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.5
1.3
1.2
97.6 %
Total used
71.1
67.1
4.0
6.0 %
Parts and service sales
308.1
272.5
35.7
13.1 %
F&I, net
199.0
183.9
15.1
8.2 %
Total gross profit
$ 728.7
$ 667.7
$ 61.0
9.1 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.1 %
7.2 %
(0.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.7 %
5.7 %
- %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.9 %
1.6 %
1.3 %
Total used
5.5 %
5.5 %
0.1 %
Parts and service sales
55.5 %
54.8 %
0.7 %
Total gross margin
17.4 %
17.0 %
0.4 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
41,067
39,273
1,794
4.6 %
Retail used vehicles sold
39,665
38,611
1,054
2.7 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
9,661
8,964
697
7.8 %
Total used
49,326
47,575
1,751
3.7 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 51,938
$ 51,169
$ 769
1.5 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,335
$ 29,834
$ 501
1.7 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,664
$ 3,674
$ (10)
(0.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,730
$ 1,705
$ 25
1.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 259
$ 141
$ 118
83.3 %
Total used
$ 1,442
$ 1,410
$ 32
2.3 %
F&I PRU
$ 2,465
$ 2,361
$ 104
4.4 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 471.6
$ 417.6
$ 53.9
12.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 468.0
$ 429.9
$ 38.1
8.9 %
SG&A as % gross profit
64.7 %
62.5 %
2.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.2 %
64.4 %
(0.2) %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,101.6
$ 3,809.4
$ 292.3
7.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,347.6
2,251.4
96.2
4.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
178.5
158.3
20.2
12.7 %
Total used
2,526.0
2,409.7
116.3
4.8 %
Parts and service sales
1,086.8
992.6
94.2
9.5 %
F&I, net
384.5
355.2
29.2
8.2 %
Total revenues
$ 8,098.9
$ 7,566.9
$ 532.0
7.0 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 281.1
$ 276.2
$ 4.9
1.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
134.4
132.4
2.0
1.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
5.1
2.7
2.4
89.6 %
Total used
139.5
135.1
4.4
3.2 %
Parts and service sales
598.6
540.3
58.3
10.8 %
F&I, net
384.5
355.2
29.2
8.2 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,403.7
$ 1,306.8
$ 96.8
7.4 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.9 %
7.2 %
(0.4) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.7 %
5.9 %
(0.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.8 %
1.7 %
1.2 %
Total used
5.5 %
5.6 %
(0.1) %
Parts and service sales
55.1 %
54.4 %
0.6 %
Total gross margin
17.3 %
17.3 %
0.1 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
78,902
74,614
4,288
5.7 %
Retail used vehicles sold
78,278
76,496
1,782
2.3 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
19,878
18,052
1,826
10.1 %
Total used
98,156
94,548
3,608
3.8 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 51,984
$ 51,054
$ 929
1.8 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,990
$ 29,431
$ 559
1.9 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,563
$ 3,701
$ (139)
(3.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,717
$ 1,731
$ (14)
(0.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 255
$ 148
$ 107
72.2 %
Total used
$ 1,421
$ 1,429
$ (8)
(0.6) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,446
$ 2,351
$ 95
4.0 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 919.0
$ 812.5
$ 106.5
13.1 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 919.4
$ 850.0
$ 69.4
8.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit
65.5 %
62.2 %
3.3 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
65.5 %
65.0 %
0.5 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 602.5
$ 354.6
$ 247.9
69.9 %
$ 33.7
60.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
645.0
301.3
343.7
114.1 %
35.5
102.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
77.3
25.9
51.4
198.8 %
4.3
182.3 %
Total used
722.2
327.1
395.1
120.8 %
39.8
108.6 %
Parts and service sales
162.8
77.1
85.7
111.2 %
9.0
99.5 %
F&I, net
38.8
16.3
22.5
138.3 %
2.2
125.0 %
Total revenues
$ 1,526.4
$ 775.2
$ 751.2
96.9 %
$ 84.7
86.0 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 47.9
$ 25.7
$ 22.1
86.0 %
$ 2.7
75.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
27.8
14.8
12.9
87.3 %
1.5
77.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.0)
(2.4)
0.4
16.5 %
(0.1)
20.8 %
Total used
25.8
12.4
13.3
107.3 %
1.4
96.0 %
Parts and service sales
94.7
44.4
50.3
113.4 %
5.3
101.5 %
F&I, net
38.8
16.3
22.5
138.3 %
2.2
125.0 %
Total gross profit
$ 207.1
$ 98.8
$ 108.3
109.6 %
$ 11.5
97.9 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.9 %
7.3 %
0.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.3 %
4.9 %
(0.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.6) %
(9.3) %
6.7 %
Total used
3.6 %
3.8 %
(0.2) %
Parts and service sales
58.1 %
57.5 %
0.6 %
Total gross margin
13.6 %
12.7 %
0.8 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
14,696
8,388
6,308
75.2 %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
20,575
10,649
9,926
93.2 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
7,369
2,855
4,514
158.1 %
Total used
27,944
13,504
14,440
106.9 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 46,163
$ 44,235
$ 1,928
4.4 %
$ 2,582
(1.5) %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 31,444
$ 28,293
$ 3,152
11.1 %
$ 1,732
5.0 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,259
$ 3,069
$ 189
6.2 %
$ 183
0.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,350
$ 1,392
$ (43)
(3.1) %
$ 74
(8.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (272)
$ (842)
$ 569
67.7 %
$ (14)
69.3 %
Total used
$ 922
$ 920
$ 2
0.2 %
$ 51
(5.3) %
F&I PRU
$ 1,099
$ 855
$ 244
28.6 %
$ 61
21.5 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 174.5
$ 79.6
$ 94.9
119.3 %
$ 9.6
107.2 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 174.5
$ 78.2
$ 96.3
123.1 %
$ 9.6
110.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
84.3 %
80.5 %
3.7 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
84.3 %
79.1 %
5.1 %
(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,313.8
$ 737.4
$ 576.4
78.2 %
$ 34.1
73.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,256.0
618.6
637.5
103.1 %
31.5
98.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
136.9
52.0
84.9
163.1 %
4.0
155.5 %
Total used
1,392.9
670.6
722.3
107.7 %
35.5
102.4 %
Parts and service sales
323.7
158.2
165.5
104.6 %
7.9
99.6 %
F&I, net
79.5
33.8
45.8
135.5 %
2.0
129.6 %
Total revenues
$ 3,109.9
$ 1,600.0
$ 1,509.9
94.4 %
$ 79.4
89.4 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 106.9
$ 53.4
$ 53.5
100.2 %
$ 2.8
95.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
55.5
30.3
25.2
83.3 %
1.3
78.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(3.1)
(4.7)
1.7
35.2 %
(0.1)
36.9 %
Total used
52.5
25.6
26.9
105.1 %
1.2
100.3 %
Parts and service sales
185.1
89.6
95.6
106.7 %
4.7
101.5 %
F&I, net
79.5
33.8
45.8
135.5 %
2.0
129.6 %
Total gross profit
$ 424.0
$ 202.3
$ 221.7
109.6 %
$ 10.7
104.3 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.1 %
7.2 %
0.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.4 %
4.9 %
(0.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.2) %
(9.1) %
6.8 %
Total used
3.8 %
3.8 %
- %
Parts and service sales
57.2 %
56.6 %
0.6 %
Total gross margin
13.6 %
12.6 %
1.0 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
32,960
17,349
15,611
90.0 %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
41,580
21,947
19,633
89.5 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
13,506
5,595
7,911
141.4 %
Total used
55,086
27,542
27,544
100.0 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 45,327
$ 44,459
$ 868
2.0 %
$ 1,174
(0.7) %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 30,261
$ 28,185
$ 2,076
7.4 %
$ 760
4.7 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,243
$ 3,078
$ 166
5.4 %
$ 84
2.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,336
$ 1,381
$ (45)
(3.2) %
$ 32
(5.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (226)
$ (842)
$ 616
73.2 %
$ (6)
73.9 %
Total used
$ 953
$ 929
$ 24
2.6 %
$ 23
0.1 %
F&I PRU
$ 1,067
$ 859
$ 208
24.2 %
$ 27
21.1 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 344.3
$ 160.8
$ 183.5
114.1 %
$ 8.5
108.8 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 343.4
$ 158.3
$ 185.0
116.9 %
$ 8.5
111.5 %
SG&A as % gross profit
81.2 %
79.5 %
1.7 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
81.0 %
78.3 %
2.7 %
(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,457.1
$ 2,331.6
$ 125.5
5.4 %
$ 19.2
4.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,533.1
1,436.8
96.3
6.7 %
18.7
5.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
121.5
103.0
18.6
18.0 %
2.0
16.1 %
Total used
1,654.7
1,539.8
114.9
7.5 %
20.7
6.1 %
Parts and service sales
633.7
564.7
69.0
12.2 %
4.5
11.4 %
F&I, net
219.0
198.1
20.9
10.6 %
1.2
10.0 %
Total revenues
$ 4,964.5
$ 4,634.2
$ 330.3
7.1 %
$ 45.5
6.1 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 172.5
$ 167.3
$ 5.2
3.1 %
$ 1.4
2.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
84.2
79.4
4.8
6.1 %
0.9
5.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.9
(1.2)
2.1
NM
(0.1)
NM
Total used
85.1
78.2
6.9
8.9 %
0.8
7.9 %
Parts and service sales
355.1
311.5
43.6
14.0 %
2.7
13.1 %
F&I, net
219.0
198.1
20.9
10.6 %
1.2
10.0 %
Total gross profit
$ 831.7
$ 755.1
$ 76.6
10.1 %
$ 6.0
9.3 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.0 %
7.2 %
(0.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
5.5 %
- %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.7 %
(1.2) %
1.9 %
Total used
5.1 %
5.1 %
0.1 %
Parts and service sales
56.0 %
55.2 %
0.9 %
Total gross margin
16.8 %
16.3 %
0.5 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
48,565
46,880
1,685
3.6 %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
50,968
48,595
2,373
4.9 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
13,420
11,587
1,833
15.8 %
Total used
64,388
60,182
4,206
7.0 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 51,028
$ 50,136
$ 892
1.8 %
$ 395
1.0 %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 30,106
$ 29,567
$ 539
1.8 %
$ 367
0.6 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,552
$ 3,569
$ (18)
(0.5) %
$ 28
(1.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,653
$ 1,634
$ 18
1.1 %
$ 17
0.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 66
$ (107)
$ 173
NM
$ (7)
NM
Total used
$ 1,322
$ 1,299
$ 23
1.8 %
$ 12
0.8 %
F&I PRU
$ 2,200
$ 2,075
$ 125
6.0 %
$ 12
5.5 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 553.8
$ 506.9
$ 46.9
9.2 %
$ 4.8
8.3 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 550.9
$ 496.4
$ 54.5
11.0 %
$ 4.8
10.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit
66.6 %
67.1 %
(0.5) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
66.2 %
65.7 %
0.5 %
Operating margin %
5.1 %
4.8 %
0.3 %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
5.1 %
5.1 %
- %
(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM - Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,735.4
$ 4,462.4
$ 273.0
6.1 %
$ 19.2
5.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,969.6
2,827.8
141.8
5.0 %
16.6
4.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
237.8
206.4
31.4
15.2 %
1.9
14.3 %
Total used
3,207.4
3,034.2
173.2
5.7 %
18.5
5.1 %
Parts and service sales
1,223.7
1,125.6
98.0
8.7 %
3.9
8.4 %
F&I, net
420.8
383.2
37.6
9.8 %
1.1
9.5 %
Total revenues
$ 9,587.2
$ 9,005.4
$ 581.8
6.5 %
$ 42.6
6.0 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 322.4
$ 323.0
$ (0.6)
(0.2) %
$ 1.4
(0.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
162.1
160.1
2.0
1.3 %
0.8
0.8 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.4
(2.2)
5.5
NM
(0.1)
NM
Total used
165.4
157.9
7.6
4.8 %
0.7
4.3 %
Parts and service sales
677.8
616.3
61.5
10.0 %
2.4
9.6 %
F&I, net
420.8
383.2
37.6
9.8 %
1.1
9.5 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,586.4
$ 1,480.3
$ 106.1
7.2 %
$ 5.6
6.8 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.8 %
7.2 %
(0.4) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
5.7 %
(0.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.4 %
(1.1) %
2.5 %
Total used
5.2 %
5.2 %
- %
Parts and service sales
55.4 %
54.8 %
0.6 %
Total gross margin
16.5 %
16.4 %
0.1 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
93,963
90,033
3,930
4.4 %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
100,148
96,834
3,314
3.4 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
26,396
23,082
3,314
14.4 %
Total used
126,544
119,916
6,628
5.5 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 50,902
$ 49,991
$ 911
1.8 %
$ 205
1.4 %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 29,667
$ 29,203
$ 464
1.6 %
$ 166
1.0 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,431
$ 3,587
$ (156)
(4.3) %
$ 15
(4.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,618
$ 1,653
$ (35)
(2.1) %
$ 8
(2.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 127
$ (95)
$ 222
NM
$ (3)
NM
Total used
$ 1,307
$ 1,316
$ (9)
(0.7) %
$ 6
(1.1) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,168
$ 2,051
$ 117
5.7 %
$ 6
5.4 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,074.7
$ 999.6
$ 75.1
7.5 %
$ 4.2
7.1 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 1,067.1
$ 982.3
$ 84.8
8.6 %
$ 4.2
8.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit
67.7 %
67.5 %
0.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
67.3 %
66.4 %
0.9 %
Operating margin %
4.8 %
4.8 %
- %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.9 %
5.0 %
(0.1) %
(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM - Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,116.0
$ 1,977.0
$ 139.0
7.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,193.4
1,135.5
57.9
5.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
85.4
77.1
8.3
10.7 %
Total used
1,278.8
1,212.6
66.2
5.5 %
Parts and service sales
553.1
490.3
62.7
12.8 %
F&I, net
198.1
181.8
16.2
8.9 %
Total revenues
$ 4,146.0
$ 3,861.8
$ 284.2
7.4 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 148.7
$ 141.6
$ 7.1
5.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
68.2
64.6
3.6
5.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.5
1.2
1.3
112.0 %
Total used
70.7
65.7
5.0
7.5 %
Parts and service sales
306.8
268.4
38.4
14.3 %
F&I, net
198.1
181.8
16.2
8.9 %
Total gross profit
$ 724.3
$ 657.6
$ 66.7
10.1 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.0 %
7.2 %
(0.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.7 %
5.7 %
- %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.9 %
1.5 %
1.4 %
Total used
5.5 %
5.4 %
0.1 %
Parts and service sales
55.5 %
54.7 %
0.7 %
Total gross margin
17.5 %
17.0 %
0.4 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
40,802
38,492
2,310
6.0 %
Retail used vehicles sold
39,416
37,946
1,470
3.9 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
9,591
8,732
859
9.8 %
Total used
49,007
46,678
2,329
5.0 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 51,861
$ 51,361
$ 500
1.0 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,278
$ 29,924
$ 354
1.2 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,645
$ 3,678
$ (34)
(0.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,731
$ 1,702
$ 29
1.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 258
$ 134
$ 124
93.0 %
Total used
$ 1,443
$ 1,409
$ 34
2.4 %
F&I PRU
$ 2,469
$ 2,379
$ 90
3.8 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 466.8
$ 428.7
$ 38.1
8.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 463.9
$ 419.5
$ 44.4
10.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit
64.5 %
65.2 %
(0.7) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.0 %
63.8 %
0.3 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,993.8
$ 3,725.0
$ 268.7
7.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,298.7
2,209.2
89.5
4.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
174.0
154.3
19.7
12.8 %
Total used
2,472.7
2,363.6
109.2
4.6 %
Parts and service sales
1,062.7
973.1
89.6
9.2 %
F&I, net
377.7
349.4
28.3
8.1 %
Total revenues
$ 7,906.9
$ 7,411.1
$ 495.8
6.7 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 270.4
$ 269.6
$ 0.8
0.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
131.5
129.8
1.7
1.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
5.0
2.5
2.4
97.0 %
Total used
136.4
132.3
4.2
3.2 %
Parts and service sales
583.5
529.4
54.1
10.2 %
F&I, net
377.7
349.4
28.3
8.1 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,368.0
$ 1,280.7
$ 87.3
6.8 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.8 %
7.2 %
(0.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.7 %
5.9 %
(0.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.9 %
1.6 %
1.2 %
Total used
5.5 %
5.6 %
(0.1) %
Parts and service sales
54.9 %
54.4 %
0.5 %
Total gross margin
17.3 %
17.3 %
- %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
76,755
72,684
4,071
5.6 %
Retail used vehicles sold
76,673
74,887
1,786
2.4 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
19,376
17,487
1,889
10.8 %
Total used
96,049
92,374
3,675
4.0 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 52,032
$ 51,249
$ 783
1.5 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,981
$ 29,501
$ 480
1.6 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,523
$ 3,709
$ (186)
(5.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,715
$ 1,733
$ (18)
(1.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 256
$ 144
$ 112
77.8 %
Total used
$ 1,421
$ 1,432
$ (11)
(0.8) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,462
$ 2,368
$ 94
4.0 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 902.1
$ 841.5
$ 60.5
7.2 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 895.4
$ 826.7
$ 68.7
8.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit
65.9 %
65.7 %
0.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
65.5 %
64.6 %
0.9 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 341.1
$ 354.6
$ (13.6)
(3.8) %
$ 19.2
(9.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
339.7
301.3
38.4
12.7 %
18.7
6.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
36.2
25.9
10.3
39.9 %
2.0
32.2 %
Total used
375.9
327.1
48.7
14.9 %
20.7
8.6 %
Parts and service sales
80.6
74.3
6.3
8.5 %
4.5
2.4 %
F&I, net
21.0
16.3
4.7
28.7 %
1.2
21.6 %
Total revenues
$ 818.5
$ 772.4
$ 46.2
6.0 %
$ 45.5
0.1 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 23.8
$ 25.7
$ (2.0)
(7.6) %
$ 1.4
(12.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
16.0
14.8
1.2
7.9 %
0.9
2.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.6)
(2.4)
0.8
34.0 %
(0.1)
37.9 %
Total used
14.4
12.4
2.0
16.0 %
0.8
9.8 %
Parts and service sales
48.3
43.1
5.2
12.0 %
2.7
5.8 %
F&I, net
21.0
16.3
4.7
28.7 %
1.2
21.6 %
Total gross profit
$ 107.4
$ 97.5
$ 9.9
10.1 %
$ 6.0
4.0 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.0 %
7.3 %
(0.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.7 %
4.9 %
(0.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(4.4) %
(9.3) %
4.9 %
Total used
3.8 %
3.8 %
- %
Parts and service sales
59.9 %
58.0 %
1.9 %
Total gross margin
13.1 %
12.6 %
0.5 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
7,763
8,388
(625)
(7.5) %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
11,552
10,649
903
8.5 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
3,829
2,855
974
34.1 %
Total used
15,381
13,504
1,877
13.9 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 46,376
$ 44,235
$ 2,141
4.8 %
$ 2,604
(1.0) %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 29,515
$ 28,293
$ 1,222
4.3 %
$ 1,625
(1.4) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,063
$ 3,069
$ (6)
(0.2) %
$ 174
(5.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,385
$ 1,392
$ (7)
(0.5) %
$ 76
(5.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (414)
$ (842)
$ 427
50.8 %
$ (25)
53.7 %
Total used
$ 937
$ 920
$ 17
1.9 %
$ 51
(3.6) %
F&I PRU
$ 1,085
$ 855
$ 230
26.9 %
$ 60
19.9 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 87.0
$ 78.2
$ 8.7
11.2 %
$ 4.8
5.1 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 87.0
$ 76.9
$ 10.1
13.2 %
$ 4.8
7.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit
81.0 %
80.2 %
0.7 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
81.0 %
78.8 %
2.2 %
(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 741.7
$ 737.4
$ 4.3
0.6 %
$ 19.2
(2.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
670.9
618.6
52.3
8.5 %
16.6
5.8 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
63.8
52.0
11.7
22.6 %
1.9
19.0 %
Total used
734.7
670.6
64.1
9.6 %
18.5
6.8 %
Parts and service sales
160.9
152.5
8.5
5.5 %
3.9
3.0 %
F&I, net
43.0
33.8
9.3
27.5 %
1.1
24.3 %
Total revenues
$ 1,680.3
$ 1,594.3
$ 86.1
5.4 %
$ 42.6
2.7 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 52.0
$ 53.4
$ (1.4)
(2.5) %
$ 1.4
(5.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
30.6
30.3
0.3
0.9 %
0.8
(1.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.6)
(4.7)
3.1
65.8 %
(0.1)
67.7 %
Total used
29.0
25.6
3.4
13.2 %
0.7
10.5 %
Parts and service sales
94.4
86.9
7.4
8.6 %
2.4
5.8 %
F&I, net
43.0
33.8
9.3
27.5 %
1.1
24.3 %
Total gross profit
$ 218.4
$ 199.7
$ 18.7
9.4 %
$ 5.6
6.6 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.0 %
7.2 %
(0.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.6 %
4.9 %
(0.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.5) %
(9.1) %
6.5 %
Total used
3.9 %
3.8 %
0.1 %
Parts and service sales
58.6 %
57.0 %
1.6 %
Total gross margin
13.0 %
12.5 %
0.5 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
17,208
17,349
(141)
(0.8) %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
23,475
21,947
1,528
7.0 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
7,020
5,595
1,425
25.5 %
Total used
30,495
27,542
2,953
10.7 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 45,540
$ 44,459
$ 1,081
2.4 %
$ 1,175
(0.2) %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 28,641
$ 28,185
$ 455
1.6 %
$ 709
(0.9) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,024
$ 3,078
$ (53)
(1.7) %
$ 82
(4.4) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,303
$ 1,381
$ (78)
(5.6) %
$ 34
(8.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (229)
$ (842)
$ 612
72.7 %
$ (13)
74.3 %
Total used
$ 950
$ 929
$ 21
2.3 %
$ 23
(0.2) %
F&I PRU
$ 1,058
$ 859
$ 199
23.1 %
$ 26
20.1 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 172.6
$ 158.1
$ 14.5
9.2 %
$ 4.2
6.5 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 171.7
$ 155.6
$ 16.1
10.3 %
$ 4.2
7.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit
79.0 %
79.2 %
(0.1) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
78.6 %
77.9 %
0.7 %
(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Restructuring
Acquisition
Legal items
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 646.1
$ (1.4)
$ (0.6)
$ -
$ (0.7)
$ (0.8)
$ -
$ 642.5
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 28.7
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (1.0)
$ 27.8
Asset impairments
$ 0.4
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (0.4)
$ -
Restructuring charges
$ 7.6
$ -
$ -
$ (7.6)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Income from operations
$ 253.0
$ 1.4
$ 0.6
$ 7.6
$ 0.7
$ 0.8
$ 1.3
$ 265.5
Income before income taxes
$ 183.9
$ 1.4
$ 0.6
$ 7.6
$ 0.7
$ 0.8
$ 1.3
$ 196.4
Less: Provision for income taxes
44.0
0.3
0.5
1.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
46.8
Net income from continuing operations
139.8
1.1
0.1
6.5
0.6
0.6
1.0
149.6
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
1.6
-
-
0.1
-
-
-
1.7
Net income from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$ 138.3
$ 1.1
$ 0.1
$ 6.4
$ 0.6
$ 0.6
$ 1.0
$ 147.9
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
$ 10.77
$ 0.08
$ 0.01
$ 0.50
$ 0.04
$ 0.05
$ 0.08
$ 11.52
Effective tax rate
24.0 %
23.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
69.0 %
68.7 %
Operating margin (2)
4.4 %
4.7 %
Pretax margin (3)
3.2 %
3.4 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 553.8
$ (1.4)
$ -
$ -
$ (0.7)
$ (0.8)
$ -
$ 550.9
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
66.6 %
66.2 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 251.3
$ 1.4
$ -
$ -
$ 0.7
$ 0.8
$ 1.3
$ 255.6
Same Store operating margin (2)
5.1 %
5.1 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 0.7
$ -
$ 0.7
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 0.7
$ -
$ 0.7
Net income
$ 140.5
$ 9.8
$ 150.3
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
1.6
0.1
1.7
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 139.0
$ 9.7
$ 148.6
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.05
$ -
$ 0.05
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
10.77
0.75
11.52
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 10.82
$ 0.75
$ 11.57
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Severance
Acquisition
Legal items
Accelerated
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 497.2
$ (8.6)
$ 21.5
$ (0.1)
$ (1.7)
$ (0.2)
$ -
$ 508.2
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 28.2
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (3.7)
$ 24.5
Income (loss) from operations
$ 241.1
$ 8.6
$ (21.5)
$ 0.1
$ 1.7
$ 0.2
$ 3.7
$ 233.9
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 183.0
$ 8.6
$ (21.5)
$ 0.1
$ 1.7
$ 0.2
$ 3.7
$ 175.8
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
45.2
2.1
(5.6)
-
0.1
-
0.9
42.7
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
137.9
6.5
(15.9)
0.1
1.6
0.1
2.8
133.1
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
2.9
0.1
(0.3)
-
-
-
0.1
2.8
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$ 134.9
$ 6.4
$ (15.5)
$ 0.1
$ 1.5
$ 0.1
$ 2.8
$ 130.3
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$ 10.15
$ 0.48
$ (1.17)
$ 0.01
$ 0.12
$ 0.01
$ 0.21
$ 9.80
Effective tax rate
24.7 %
24.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.9 %
66.3 %
Operating margin (2)
5.1 %
5.0 %
Pretax margin (3)
3.9 %
3.7 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 506.9
$ (8.6)
$ -
$ (0.1)
$ (1.7)
$ (0.2)
$ -
$ 496.4
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.1 %
65.7 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 222.7
$ 8.6
$ -
$ 0.1
$ 1.7
$ 0.2
$ 3.7
$ 237.0
Same Store operating margin (2)
4.8 %
5.1 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 0.3
$ -
$ 0.3
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 0.3
$ -
$ 0.3
Net income (loss)
$ 138.2
$ (4.7)
$ 133.4
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
2.9
(0.1)
2.8
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$ 135.2
$ (4.6)
$ 130.6
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.02
$ -
$ 0.02
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
10.15
(0.35)
9.80
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 10.17
$ (0.35)
$ 9.82
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
U.S.
Catastrophic
Dealership
Severance
Restructuring
Acquisition
Legal items
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 1,263.4
$ (1.4)
$ 7.1
$ (1.0)
$ -
$ (1.8)
$ (3.4)
$ -
$ 1,262.8
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 58.0
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (1.4)
$ 56.6
Asset impairments
$ 0.8
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (0.8)
$ -
Restructuring charges
$ 18.7
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (18.7)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 486.9
$ 1.4
$ (7.1)
$ 1.0
$ 18.7
$ 1.8
$ 3.4
$ 2.1
$ 508.3
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 351.4
$ 1.4
$ (7.1)
$ 1.0
$ 18.7
$ 1.8
$ 3.4
$ 2.1
$ 372.8
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
83.8
0.3
(1.2)
-
3.9
0.2
0.8
0.5
88.4
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
267.6
1.1
(5.9)
1.0
14.8
1.6
2.6
1.6
284.4
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
3.2
-
(0.1)
-
0.2
-
-
-
3.4
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$ 264.4
$ 1.1
$ (5.9)
$ 1.0
$ 14.6
$ 1.6
$ 2.6
$ 1.6
$ 281.0
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$ 20.40
$ 0.08
$ (0.45)
$ 0.08
$ 1.13
$ 0.12
$ 0.20
$ 0.12
$ 21.68
Effective tax rate
23.8 %
23.7 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
69.1 %
69.1 %
Operating margin (2)
4.3 %
4.5 %
Pretax margin (3)
3.1 %
3.3 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,074.7
$ (1.4)
$ -
$ (1.0)
$ -
$ (1.8)
$ (3.4)
$ -
$ 1,067.1
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.7 %
67.3 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 462.0
$ 1.4
$ -
$ 1.0
$ -
$ 1.8
$ 3.4
$ 0.5
$ 470.2
Same Store operating margin (2)
4.8 %
4.9 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 1.0
$ -
$ 1.0
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 1.0
$ -
$ 1.0
Net income
$ 268.6
$ 16.8
$ 285.4
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
3.2
0.2
3.4
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 265.4
$ 16.6
$ 282.0
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.08
$ -
$ 0.08
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
20.40
1.28
21.68
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 20.48
$ 1.28
$ 21.76
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Severance
Acquisition
Legal items
Accelerated
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 973.3
$ (9.1)
$ 52.4
$ (0.6)
$ (4.5)
$ (3.3)
$ -
$ 1,008.3
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 52.0
$ -
$ -
-
$ -
$ -
$ (4.2)
$ 47.9
Income (loss) from operations
$ 483.8
$ 9.1
$ (52.4)
0.6
$ 4.5
$ 3.3
$ 4.2
$ 452.9
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 376.3
$ 9.1
$ (52.4)
$ 0.6
$ 4.5
$ 3.3
$ 4.2
$ 345.4
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
91.0
2.2
(13.4)
0.1
0.6
0.8
1.0
82.2
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
285.3
6.9
(38.9)
0.4
3.9
2.5
3.2
263.2
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
6.3
0.2
(0.9)
-
0.1
0.1
0.1
5.8
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$ 279.0
$ 6.7
$ (38.1)
$ 0.4
$ 3.8
$ 2.4
$ 3.1
$ 257.4
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$ 20.91
$ 0.51
$ (2.85)
$ 0.03
$ 0.28
$ 0.18
$ 0.23
$ 19.29
Effective tax rate
24.2 %
23.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.5 %
66.8 %
Operating margin (2)
5.3 %
4.9 %
Pretax margin (3)
4.1 %
3.8 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 999.6
$ (9.1)
$ -
$ (0.6)
$ (4.5)
$ (3.3)
$ -
$ 982.3
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.5 %
66.4 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 430.7
$ 9.1
$ -
$ 0.6
$ 4.5
$ 3.3
$ 4.2
$ 452.2
Same Store operating margin (2)
4.8 %
5.0 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 0.8
$ -
$ 0.8
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 0.8
$ -
$ 0.8
Net income (loss)
$ 286.1
$ (22.1)
$ 264.0
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
6.3
(0.5)
5.8
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$ 279.8
$ (21.6)
$ 258.2
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.06
$ -
$ 0.06
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
20.91
(1.62)
19.29
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 20.97
$ (1.62)
$ 19.35
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 471.6
$ (1.4)
$ (0.6)
$ (0.7)
$ (0.8)
$ 468.0
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.7 %
64.2 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 466.8
$ (1.4)
$ -
$ (0.7)
$ (0.8)
$ 463.9
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.5 %
64.0 %
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 417.6
$ (8.6)
$ 21.5
$ (0.4)
$ (0.2)
$ 429.9
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.5 %
64.4 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 428.7
$ (8.6)
$ -
$ (0.4)
$ (0.2)
$ 419.5
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
65.2 %
63.8 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Severance
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 919.0
$ (1.4)
$ 7.1
$ (1.0)
$ (0.8)
$ (3.4)
$ 919.4
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
65.5 %
65.5 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 902.1
$ (1.4)
$ -
$ (1.0)
$ (0.8)
$ (3.4)
$ 895.4
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
65.9 %
65.5 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 812.5
$ (9.1)
$ 52.4
$ (2.5)
$ (3.3)
$ 850.0
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.2 %
65.0 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 841.5
$ (9.1)
$ -
$ (2.5)
$ (3.3)
$ 826.7
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
65.7 %
64.6 %
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Severance costs
Acquisition costs
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 79.6
$ (0.1)
$ (1.2)
$ 78.2
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
80.5 %
79.1 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 78.2
$ (0.1)
$ (1.2)
$ 76.9
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
80.2 %
78.8 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
U.S. GAAP
Acquisition costs
Non-GAAP Adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 344.3
$ (1.0)
$ 343.4
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
81.2 %
81.0 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 172.6
$ (1.0)
$ 171.7
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
79.0 %
78.6 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Severance costs
Acquisition costs
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 160.8
$ (0.6)
$ (1.9)
$ 158.3
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
79.5 %
78.3 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 158.1
$ (0.6)
$ (1.9)
$ 155.6
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
79.2 %
77.9 %
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.