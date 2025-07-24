Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Reports Record Revenues and Gross Profit in the Second Quarter of 2025

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $10.77 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $11.52, increases of 6.1% and 17.5%, respectively, over the comparable prior year quarter

Total revenues and gross profit of $5.7 billion and $935.8 million, both quarterly records, increased 21.4% and 22.1%, respectively, over the comparable prior year quarter

Parts and service gross profit of $402.8 million (as reported) and $355.1 million (on a same store basis), increased 27.1% and 14.0%, respectively, over the comparable prior year quarter, with strong customer pay same store revenue growth exceeding 13.6% in the U.S. and U.K.

HOUSTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 258 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ("current quarter").

"We were pleased with our growth in the second quarter. Same store revenues increased 7.1%. Parts and service was a bright spot in both markets, driven by double digit same store growth in customer pay and a tailwind from warranty. F&I was also a good story, especially in the U.K. where same store gross profit per unit rose over 26%, and we closed on three outstanding dealerships in the U.S.," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The U.K. market continues to be challenging in terms of industry volumes and with BEV mandate-related margin pressures. Integration efforts are largely complete, and most U.K. brands are performing to expectations, with positive momentum anticipated in the second half of the year. SG&A leverage improvement remains a focus in the U.K., with room for further gains.

We'll continue to pursue balanced growth while executing opportunistic share repurchases. Additionally, we're actively reviewing underperforming stores and developing appropriate plans."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Total revenues for the current quarter were $5.7 billion, a 21.4% increase compared to $4.7 billion for the second quarter of 2024 ("prior year quarter").

Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $139.8 million, a 1.4% increase compared to $137.9 million for the prior year quarter.

Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $149.6 million, a 12.4% increase compared to $133.1 million for the prior year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $10.77, a 6.1% increase compared to $10.15 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.52, a 17.5% increase compared to $9.80 for the prior year quarter.

Second Quarter 2025 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP

measure) Reported: 2Q25 Change 2Q25 Change Total revenues $5.7B +21.4 % $5.0B +7.1 % Total gross profit ("GP") $935.8M +22.1 % $831.7M +10.1 % NV units sold 55,763 +17.0 % 48,565 +3.6 % NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $3,557 (0.3) % $3,552 (0.5) % Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold 60,240 +22.3 % 50,968 +4.9 % UV retail GP PRU $1,600 (2.3) % $1,653 +1.1 % Parts & service ("P&S") GP $402.8M +27.1 % $355.1M +14.0 % P&S Gross Margin ("GM") 56.1 % +0.9 % 56.0 % +0.9 % Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $237.8M +18.8 % $219.0M +10.6 % F&I GP PRU $2,050 (0.7) % $2,200 +6.0 % Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 69.0 % +418 bps 66.6 % (55) bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 68.7 % +237 bps 66.2 % +50 bps

U.K. Update

The Company recognized $7.6 million in restructuring charges in the U.K. in the current quarter, consisting of additional workforce realignment and strategic closing of certain facilities. Year to date, the Company has recognized $18.7 million in U.K. restructuring charges. The Company expects additional less significant activities to occur in 2025, which are intended to further optimize operations and reduce costs.

Corporate Development

During the current quarter, the Company acquired two businesses involving three dealerships located in the U.S. These acquisitions are expected to generate approximately $330 million in annual revenues. Year to date, the Company has successfully acquired and integrated dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $430 million. The Company remains focused on quickly and efficiently integrating acquisitions into existing operations to drive incremental value creation for shareholders.

During the current quarter, the Company disposed of one Subaru dealership and one Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM dealership in the U.S. and closed two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the U.K. These dealerships generated approximately $175 million in annualized revenues, bringing year-to-date total annualized revenues associated with dealership dispositions and franchise terminations for the Company to $470 million.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 114,918 shares, at an average price per common share of $387.39, for a total of $44.5 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.4 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 401,649 shares, representing approximately 3.0% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $416.62, for a total of $167.3 million, excluding excise taxes of $1.1 million.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had an aggregate 12.9 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $308.8 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations in the open market, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 258 automotive dealerships, 322 franchises, and 39 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com , www.group1auto.com , www.group1collision.com , www.acceleride.com , and www.facebook.com/group1auto .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation, (c) developments in U.S. and global trade policy, including the imposition by the U.S. of significant tariffs on the import of automobiles and certain materials used in our parts and services business and the resulting consequences (including, but not limited to, retaliatory tariffs by non-U.S. nations, supply chain disruptions, vehicle and part cost increases and demand decreases, and potential recessions in the U.S. and U.K.), (d) the level of manufacturer incentives, (e) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations, including BEV mandates in the U.K. (f) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles (including as a result of changes in the international trade environment), (g) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (h) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (i) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (j) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (k) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (l) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (m) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (n) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms, and employment compensation costs associated with the cybersecurity incident experienced by third-party software provider, CDK Global LLC in June 2024. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,735.5

$ 2,364.2

$ 371.3

15.7 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,848.2

1,453.2

395.0

27.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

163.8

104.3

59.5

57.0 % Parts and service sales

718.4

574.5

143.8

25.0 % Finance, insurance and other, net

237.8

200.1

37.6

18.8 % Total revenues

5,703.5

4,696.4

1,007.2

21.4 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

2,537.1

2,194.1

343.0

15.6 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,751.8

1,372.6

379.2

27.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

163.3

105.4

57.8

54.8 % Parts and service sales

315.6

257.7

57.9

22.5 % Total cost of sales

4,767.8

3,929.8

837.9

21.3 % GROSS PROFIT

935.8

766.5

169.3

22.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

646.1

497.2

148.9

29.9 % Depreciation and amortization expense

28.7

28.2

0.5

1.9 % Asset impairments

0.4

-

0.4

100.0 % Restructuring charges

7.6

-

7.6

100.0 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

253.0

241.1

11.8

4.9 % Floorplan interest expense

26.4

24.7

1.8

7.1 % Other interest expense, net

42.7

33.4

9.3

27.9 % Other expense

-

0.1

(0.1)

(82.2) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

183.9

183.0

0.9

0.5 % Provision for income taxes

44.0

45.2

(1.1)

(2.5) % Net income from continuing operations

139.8

137.9

2.0

1.4 % Net income from discontinued operations

0.7

0.3

0.4

134.2 % NET INCOME

$ 140.5

$ 138.2

$ 2.4

1.7 % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

1.6

2.9

(1.4)

(46.1) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 139.0

$ 135.2

$ 3.7

2.8 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 10.77

$ 10.15

$ 0.62

6.1 % Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.05

$ 0.02

$ 0.03

144.9 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 10.82

$ 10.17

$ 0.65

6.4 % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

12.8

13.3

(0.5)

(3.4) % Weighted average participating securities

0.1

0.3

(0.1)

(49.3) % Total weighted average shares

13.0

13.6

(0.6)

(4.4) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

24.0 %

24.7 %

(0.7) %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 5,415.4

$ 4,546.8

$ 868.6

19.1 % Used vehicle retail sales

3,603.6

2,870.0

733.6

25.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

315.4

210.3

105.0

49.9 % Parts and service sales

1,410.4

1,150.8

259.7

22.6 % Finance, insurance and other, net

464.0

389.0

75.0

19.3 % Total revenues

11,208.8

9,166.9

2,041.9

22.3 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

5,027.4

4,217.2

810.2

19.2 % Used vehicle retail sales

3,413.7

2,707.2

706.4

26.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

313.3

212.4

101.0

47.5 % Parts and service sales

626.7

520.9

105.8

20.3 % Total cost of sales

9,381.1

7,657.7

1,723.4

22.5 % GROSS PROFIT

1,827.7

1,509.1

318.6

21.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,263.4

973.3

290.0

29.8 % Depreciation and amortization expense

58.0

52.0

6.0

11.5 % Asset impairments

0.8

-

0.8

100.0 % Restructuring charges

18.7

-

18.7

100.0 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

486.9

483.8

3.1

0.6 % Floorplan interest expense

53.3

45.2

8.1

18.0 % Other interest expense, net

82.5

62.7

19.8

31.5 % Other income

(0.2)

(0.4)

0.1

(37.1) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

351.4

376.3

(24.9)

(6.6) % Provision for income taxes

83.8

91.0

(7.2)

(8.0) % Net income from continuing operations

267.6

285.3

(17.7)

(6.2) % Net income from discontinued operations

1.0

0.8

0.2

31.6 % NET INCOME

$ 268.6

$ 286.1

$ (17.4)

(6.1) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

3.2

6.3

(3.1)

(49.2) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 265.4

$ 279.8

$ (14.3)

(5.1) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 20.40

$ 20.91

$ (0.51)

(2.5) % Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.08

$ 0.06

$ 0.02

36.9 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 20.48

$ 20.97

$ (0.49)

(2.4) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

13.0

13.3

(0.4)

(2.8) % Weighted average participating securities

0.2

0.3

(0.1)

(47.9) % Total weighted average shares

13.1

13.6

(0.5)

(3.8) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

23.8 %

24.2 %

(0.3) %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Consolidated (Unaudited)





















June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 52.7

$ 34.4

$ 18.3

53.1 % Inventories, net

$ 2,658.2

$ 2,636.8

$ 21.4

0.8 % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 1,945.0

$ 2,022.1

$ (77.1)

(3.8) % Total debt

$ 3,215.8

$ 2,913.1

$ 302.6

10.4 % Total equity

$ 3,136.0

$ 2,974.3

$ 161.7

5.4 %



(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $321.0 and $288.2, respectively.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:











United States

73.6 %

82.4 %

70.5 %

81.1 % United Kingdom

26.4 %

17.6 %

29.5 %

18.9 %

















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:











Toyota/Lexus

26.7 %

26.5 %

24.9 %

26.0 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

14.3 %

13.2 %

15.8 %

13.5 % BMW/MINI

11.7 %

10.6 %

12.0 %

11.2 % Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter

7.6 %

5.6 %

8.5 %

5.7 % Honda/Acura

8.9 %

10.1 %

8.5 %

9.4 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick

8.8 %

9.6 %

8.3 %

9.3 % Ford/Lincoln

7.1 %

7.1 %

6.8 %

7.2 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

5.6 %

6.0 %

5.4 %

5.7 % Jaguar/Land Rover

2.2 %

1.7 %

2.6 %

1.9 % Subaru

2.2 %

3.4 %

2.5 %

3.4 % Nissan

2.1 %

2.4 %

2.0 %

2.5 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM

1.6 %

2.5 %

1.7 %

2.6 % Mazda

1.1 %

1.2 %

1.1 %

1.3 % Other

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %





June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

June 30, 2024 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):











Consolidated











New vehicle inventory

43

44

56 Used vehicle inventory

35

39

34 U.S.











New vehicle inventory

48

43

62 Used vehicle inventory

31

29

30 U.K.











New vehicle inventory

32

45

35 Used vehicle inventory

43

67

49



(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,735.5

$ 2,364.2

$ 371.3

15.7 %



$ 33.7

14.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,848.2

1,453.2

395.0

27.2 %



35.5

24.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 163.8

104.3

59.5

57.0 %



4.3

52.9 % Total used 2,012.0

1,557.5

454.4

29.2 %



39.8

26.6 % Parts and service sales 718.4

574.5

143.8

25.0 %



9.0

23.5 % F&I, net 237.8

200.1

37.6

18.8 %



2.2

17.7 % Total revenues $ 5,703.5

$ 4,696.4

$ 1,007.2

21.4 %



$ 84.7

19.6 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 198.4

$ 170.0

$ 28.3

16.6 %



$ 2.7

15.1 % Used vehicle retail sales 96.4

80.7

15.7

19.5 %



1.5

17.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.5

(1.1)

1.6

143.8 %



(0.1)

NM Total used 96.9

79.5

17.4

21.8 %



1.4

20.1 % Parts and service sales 402.8

316.8

85.9

27.1 %



5.3

25.5 % F&I, net 237.8

200.1

37.6

18.8 %



2.2

17.7 % Total gross profit $ 935.8

$ 766.5

$ 169.3

22.1 %



$ 11.5

20.6 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.3 %

7.2 %

0.1 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.2 %

5.6 %

(0.3) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.3 %

(1.1) %

1.4 %













Total used 4.8 %

5.1 %

(0.3) %













Parts and service sales 56.1 %

55.1 %

0.9 %













Total gross margin 16.4 %

16.3 %

0.1 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 55,763

47,661

8,102

17.0 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 60,240

49,260

10,980

22.3 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 17,030

11,819

5,211

44.1 %









Total used 77,270

61,079

16,191

26.5 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,557

$ 49,996

$ 561

1.1 %



$ 617

(0.1) % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,713

$ 29,501

$ 1,212

4.1 %



$ 590

2.1 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,557

$ 3,568

$ (11)

(0.3) %



$ 48

(1.7) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,600

$ 1,638

$ (37)

(2.3) %



$ 25

(3.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 29

$ (96)

$ 125

130.4 %



$ (6)

136.6 % Total used $ 1,254

$ 1,302

$ (48)

(3.7) %



$ 18

(5.1) % F&I PRU $ 2,050

$ 2,065

$ (15)

(0.7) %



$ 19

(1.6) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 646.1

$ 497.2

$ 148.9

29.9 %



$ 9.6

28.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 642.5

$ 508.2

$ 134.4

26.4 %



$ 9.6

24.5 % SG&A as % gross profit 69.0 %

64.9 %

4.2 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 68.7 %

66.3 %

2.4 %













Operating margin % 4.4 %

5.1 %

(0.7) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.7 %

5.0 %

(0.3) %













Pretax margin % 3.2 %

3.9 %

(0.7) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 3.4 %

3.7 %

(0.3) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 26.4

$ 24.7

$ 1.8

7.1 %



$ 0.3

5.8 % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 22.6

21.0

1.6

7.8 %



-

7.8 % Net floorplan expense $ 3.8

$ 3.7

$ 0.1







$ 0.3







(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 5,415.4

$ 4,546.8

$ 868.6

19.1 %



$ 34.1

18.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 3,603.6

2,870.0

733.6

25.6 %



31.5

24.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 315.4

210.3

105.0

49.9 %



4.0

48.0 % Total used 3,919.0

3,080.3

838.7

27.2 %



35.5

26.1 % Parts and service sales 1,410.4

1,150.8

259.7

22.6 %



7.9

21.9 % F&I, net 464.0

389.0

75.0

19.3 %



2.0

18.8 % Total revenues $ 11,208.8

$ 9,166.9

$ 2,041.9

22.3 %



$ 79.4

21.4 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 388.0

$ 329.6

$ 58.4

17.7 %



$ 2.8

16.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 189.9

162.7

27.2

16.7 %



1.3

15.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.0

(2.0)

4.1

NM



(0.1)

NM Total used 192.0

160.7

31.3

19.5 %



1.2

18.7 % Parts and service sales 783.8

629.9

153.9

24.4 %



4.7

23.7 % F&I, net 464.0

389.0

75.0

19.3 %



2.0

18.8 % Total gross profit $ 1,827.7

$ 1,509.1

$ 318.6

21.1 %



$ 10.7

20.4 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.2 %

7.2 %

(0.1) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.3 %

5.7 %

(0.4) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.6 %

(1.0) %

1.6 %













Total used 4.9 %

5.2 %

(0.3) %













Parts and service sales 55.6 %

54.7 %

0.8 %













Total gross margin 16.3 %

16.5 %

(0.2) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 111,862

91,963

19,899

21.6 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 119,858

98,443

21,415

21.8 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 33,384

23,647

9,737

41.2 %









Total used 153,242

122,090

31,152

25.5 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,210

$ 49,858

$ 353

0.7 %



$ 313

0.1 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,084

$ 29,154

$ 931

3.2 %



$ 263

2.3 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,469

$ 3,584

$ (115)

(3.2) %



$ 25

(3.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,585

$ 1,653

$ (68)

(4.1) %



$ 11

(4.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 61

$ (86)

$ 147

NM



$ (2)

NM Total used $ 1,253

$ 1,316

$ (64)

(4.8) %



$ 8

(5.4) % F&I PRU $ 2,002

$ 2,043

$ (41)

(2.0) %



$ 9

(2.4) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,263.4

$ 973.3

$ 290.0

29.8 %



$ 8.5

28.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 1,262.8

$ 1,008.3

$ 254.5

25.2 %



$ 8.5

24.4 % SG&A as % gross profit 69.1 %

64.5 %

4.6 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 69.1 %

66.8 %

2.3 %













Operating margin % 4.3 %

5.3 %

(0.9) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.5 %

4.9 %

(0.4) %













Pretax margin % 3.1 %

4.1 %

(1.0) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 3.3 %

3.8 %

(0.4) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 53.3

$ 45.2

$ 8.1

18.0 %



$ 0.3

17.3 % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 43.0

39.3

3.7

9.4 %



-

9.5 % Net floorplan expense $ 10.3

$ 5.9

$ 4.4







$ 0.3







(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,132.9

$ 2,009.5

$ 123.4

6.1 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,203.2

1,151.9

51.3

4.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

86.5

78.4

8.1

10.3 % Total used

1,289.7

1,230.4

59.4

4.8 % Parts and service sales

555.5

497.4

58.1

11.7 % F&I, net

199.0

183.9

15.1

8.2 % Total revenues

$ 4,177.2

$ 3,921.2

$ 256.0

6.5 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 150.5

$ 144.3

$ 6.2

4.3 % Used vehicle retail sales

68.6

65.8

2.8

4.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.5

1.3

1.2

97.6 % Total used

71.1

67.1

4.0

6.0 % Parts and service sales

308.1

272.5

35.7

13.1 % F&I, net

199.0

183.9

15.1

8.2 % Total gross profit

$ 728.7

$ 667.7

$ 61.0

9.1 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

7.1 %

7.2 %

(0.1) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.7 %

5.7 %

- %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.9 %

1.6 %

1.3 %



Total used

5.5 %

5.5 %

0.1 %



Parts and service sales

55.5 %

54.8 %

0.7 %



Total gross margin

17.4 %

17.0 %

0.4 %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

41,067

39,273

1,794

4.6 % Retail used vehicles sold

39,665

38,611

1,054

2.7 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

9,661

8,964

697

7.8 % Total used

49,326

47,575

1,751

3.7 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 51,938

$ 51,169

$ 769

1.5 % Used vehicle retail

$ 30,335

$ 29,834

$ 501

1.7 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,664

$ 3,674

$ (10)

(0.3) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,730

$ 1,705

$ 25

1.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 259

$ 141

$ 118

83.3 % Total used

$ 1,442

$ 1,410

$ 32

2.3 % F&I PRU

$ 2,465

$ 2,361

$ 104

4.4 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 471.6

$ 417.6

$ 53.9

12.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 468.0

$ 429.9

$ 38.1

8.9 % SG&A as % gross profit

64.7 %

62.5 %

2.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.2 %

64.4 %

(0.2) %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,101.6

$ 3,809.4

$ 292.3

7.7 % Used vehicle retail sales

2,347.6

2,251.4

96.2

4.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

178.5

158.3

20.2

12.7 % Total used

2,526.0

2,409.7

116.3

4.8 % Parts and service sales

1,086.8

992.6

94.2

9.5 % F&I, net

384.5

355.2

29.2

8.2 % Total revenues

$ 8,098.9

$ 7,566.9

$ 532.0

7.0 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 281.1

$ 276.2

$ 4.9

1.8 % Used vehicle retail sales

134.4

132.4

2.0

1.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

5.1

2.7

2.4

89.6 % Total used

139.5

135.1

4.4

3.2 % Parts and service sales

598.6

540.3

58.3

10.8 % F&I, net

384.5

355.2

29.2

8.2 % Total gross profit

$ 1,403.7

$ 1,306.8

$ 96.8

7.4 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

6.9 %

7.2 %

(0.4) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.7 %

5.9 %

(0.2) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.8 %

1.7 %

1.2 %



Total used

5.5 %

5.6 %

(0.1) %



Parts and service sales

55.1 %

54.4 %

0.6 %



Total gross margin

17.3 %

17.3 %

0.1 %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

78,902

74,614

4,288

5.7 % Retail used vehicles sold

78,278

76,496

1,782

2.3 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

19,878

18,052

1,826

10.1 % Total used

98,156

94,548

3,608

3.8 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 51,984

$ 51,054

$ 929

1.8 % Used vehicle retail

$ 29,990

$ 29,431

$ 559

1.9 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,563

$ 3,701

$ (139)

(3.7) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,717

$ 1,731

$ (14)

(0.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 255

$ 148

$ 107

72.2 % Total used

$ 1,421

$ 1,429

$ (8)

(0.6) % F&I PRU

$ 2,446

$ 2,351

$ 95

4.0 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 919.0

$ 812.5

$ 106.5

13.1 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 919.4

$ 850.0

$ 69.4

8.2 % SG&A as % gross profit

65.5 %

62.2 %

3.3 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

65.5 %

65.0 %

0.5 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 602.5

$ 354.6

$ 247.9

69.9 %



$ 33.7

60.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 645.0

301.3

343.7

114.1 %



35.5

102.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 77.3

25.9

51.4

198.8 %



4.3

182.3 % Total used 722.2

327.1

395.1

120.8 %



39.8

108.6 % Parts and service sales 162.8

77.1

85.7

111.2 %



9.0

99.5 % F&I, net 38.8

16.3

22.5

138.3 %



2.2

125.0 % Total revenues $ 1,526.4

$ 775.2

$ 751.2

96.9 %



$ 84.7

86.0 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 47.9

$ 25.7

$ 22.1

86.0 %



$ 2.7

75.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 27.8

14.8

12.9

87.3 %



1.5

77.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.0)

(2.4)

0.4

16.5 %



(0.1)

20.8 % Total used 25.8

12.4

13.3

107.3 %



1.4

96.0 % Parts and service sales 94.7

44.4

50.3

113.4 %



5.3

101.5 % F&I, net 38.8

16.3

22.5

138.3 %



2.2

125.0 % Total gross profit $ 207.1

$ 98.8

$ 108.3

109.6 %



$ 11.5

97.9 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.9 %

7.3 %

0.7 %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.3 %

4.9 %

(0.6) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.6) %

(9.3) %

6.7 %













Total used 3.6 %

3.8 %

(0.2) %













Parts and service sales 58.1 %

57.5 %

0.6 %













Total gross margin 13.6 %

12.7 %

0.8 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 14,696

8,388

6,308

75.2 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 20,575

10,649

9,926

93.2 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 7,369

2,855

4,514

158.1 %









Total used 27,944

13,504

14,440

106.9 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 46,163

$ 44,235

$ 1,928

4.4 %



$ 2,582

(1.5) % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,444

$ 28,293

$ 3,152

11.1 %



$ 1,732

5.0 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,259

$ 3,069

$ 189

6.2 %



$ 183

0.2 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,350

$ 1,392

$ (43)

(3.1) %



$ 74

(8.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (272)

$ (842)

$ 569

67.7 %



$ (14)

69.3 % Total used $ 922

$ 920

$ 2

0.2 %



$ 51

(5.3) % F&I PRU $ 1,099

$ 855

$ 244

28.6 %



$ 61

21.5 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 174.5

$ 79.6

$ 94.9

119.3 %



$ 9.6

107.2 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 174.5

$ 78.2

$ 96.3

123.1 %



$ 9.6

110.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 84.3 %

80.5 %

3.7 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 84.3 %

79.1 %

5.1 %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,313.8

$ 737.4

$ 576.4

78.2 %



$ 34.1

73.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,256.0

618.6

637.5

103.1 %



31.5

98.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 136.9

52.0

84.9

163.1 %



4.0

155.5 % Total used 1,392.9

670.6

722.3

107.7 %



35.5

102.4 % Parts and service sales 323.7

158.2

165.5

104.6 %



7.9

99.6 % F&I, net 79.5

33.8

45.8

135.5 %



2.0

129.6 % Total revenues $ 3,109.9

$ 1,600.0

$ 1,509.9

94.4 %



$ 79.4

89.4 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 106.9

$ 53.4

$ 53.5

100.2 %



$ 2.8

95.0 % Used vehicle retail sales 55.5

30.3

25.2

83.3 %



1.3

78.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.1)

(4.7)

1.7

35.2 %



(0.1)

36.9 % Total used 52.5

25.6

26.9

105.1 %



1.2

100.3 % Parts and service sales 185.1

89.6

95.6

106.7 %



4.7

101.5 % F&I, net 79.5

33.8

45.8

135.5 %



2.0

129.6 % Total gross profit $ 424.0

$ 202.3

$ 221.7

109.6 %



$ 10.7

104.3 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.1 %

7.2 %

0.9 %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.4 %

4.9 %

(0.5) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.2) %

(9.1) %

6.8 %













Total used 3.8 %

3.8 %

- %













Parts and service sales 57.2 %

56.6 %

0.6 %













Total gross margin 13.6 %

12.6 %

1.0 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 32,960

17,349

15,611

90.0 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 41,580

21,947

19,633

89.5 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 13,506

5,595

7,911

141.4 %









Total used 55,086

27,542

27,544

100.0 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 45,327

$ 44,459

$ 868

2.0 %



$ 1,174

(0.7) % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,261

$ 28,185

$ 2,076

7.4 %



$ 760

4.7 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,243

$ 3,078

$ 166

5.4 %



$ 84

2.6 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,336

$ 1,381

$ (45)

(3.2) %



$ 32

(5.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (226)

$ (842)

$ 616

73.2 %



$ (6)

73.9 % Total used $ 953

$ 929

$ 24

2.6 %



$ 23

0.1 % F&I PRU $ 1,067

$ 859

$ 208

24.2 %



$ 27

21.1 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 344.3

$ 160.8

$ 183.5

114.1 %



$ 8.5

108.8 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 343.4

$ 158.3

$ 185.0

116.9 %



$ 8.5

111.5 % SG&A as % gross profit 81.2 %

79.5 %

1.7 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 81.0 %

78.3 %

2.7 %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,457.1

$ 2,331.6

$ 125.5

5.4 %



$ 19.2

4.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,533.1

1,436.8

96.3

6.7 %



18.7

5.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 121.5

103.0

18.6

18.0 %



2.0

16.1 % Total used 1,654.7

1,539.8

114.9

7.5 %



20.7

6.1 % Parts and service sales 633.7

564.7

69.0

12.2 %



4.5

11.4 % F&I, net 219.0

198.1

20.9

10.6 %



1.2

10.0 % Total revenues $ 4,964.5

$ 4,634.2

$ 330.3

7.1 %



$ 45.5

6.1 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 172.5

$ 167.3

$ 5.2

3.1 %



$ 1.4

2.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 84.2

79.4

4.8

6.1 %



0.9

5.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.9

(1.2)

2.1

NM



(0.1)

NM Total used 85.1

78.2

6.9

8.9 %



0.8

7.9 % Parts and service sales 355.1

311.5

43.6

14.0 %



2.7

13.1 % F&I, net 219.0

198.1

20.9

10.6 %



1.2

10.0 % Total gross profit $ 831.7

$ 755.1

$ 76.6

10.1 %



$ 6.0

9.3 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.0 %

7.2 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.5 %

5.5 %

- %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.7 %

(1.2) %

1.9 %













Total used 5.1 %

5.1 %

0.1 %













Parts and service sales 56.0 %

55.2 %

0.9 %













Total gross margin 16.8 %

16.3 %

0.5 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 48,565

46,880

1,685

3.6 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 50,968

48,595

2,373

4.9 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 13,420

11,587

1,833

15.8 %









Total used 64,388

60,182

4,206

7.0 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 51,028

$ 50,136

$ 892

1.8 %



$ 395

1.0 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,106

$ 29,567

$ 539

1.8 %



$ 367

0.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,552

$ 3,569

$ (18)

(0.5) %



$ 28

(1.3) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,653

$ 1,634

$ 18

1.1 %



$ 17

0.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 66

$ (107)

$ 173

NM



$ (7)

NM Total used $ 1,322

$ 1,299

$ 23

1.8 %



$ 12

0.8 % F&I PRU $ 2,200

$ 2,075

$ 125

6.0 %



$ 12

5.5 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 553.8

$ 506.9

$ 46.9

9.2 %



$ 4.8

8.3 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 550.9

$ 496.4

$ 54.5

11.0 %



$ 4.8

10.0 % SG&A as % gross profit 66.6 %

67.1 %

(0.5) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 66.2 %

65.7 %

0.5 %













Operating margin % 5.1 %

4.8 %

0.3 %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 5.1 %

5.1 %

- %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,735.4

$ 4,462.4

$ 273.0

6.1 %



$ 19.2

5.7 % Used vehicle retail sales 2,969.6

2,827.8

141.8

5.0 %



16.6

4.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 237.8

206.4

31.4

15.2 %



1.9

14.3 % Total used 3,207.4

3,034.2

173.2

5.7 %



18.5

5.1 % Parts and service sales 1,223.7

1,125.6

98.0

8.7 %



3.9

8.4 % F&I, net 420.8

383.2

37.6

9.8 %



1.1

9.5 % Total revenues $ 9,587.2

$ 9,005.4

$ 581.8

6.5 %



$ 42.6

6.0 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 322.4

$ 323.0

$ (0.6)

(0.2) %



$ 1.4

(0.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 162.1

160.1

2.0

1.3 %



0.8

0.8 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.4

(2.2)

5.5

NM



(0.1)

NM Total used 165.4

157.9

7.6

4.8 %



0.7

4.3 % Parts and service sales 677.8

616.3

61.5

10.0 %



2.4

9.6 % F&I, net 420.8

383.2

37.6

9.8 %



1.1

9.5 % Total gross profit $ 1,586.4

$ 1,480.3

$ 106.1

7.2 %



$ 5.6

6.8 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.8 %

7.2 %

(0.4) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.5 %

5.7 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.4 %

(1.1) %

2.5 %













Total used 5.2 %

5.2 %

- %













Parts and service sales 55.4 %

54.8 %

0.6 %













Total gross margin 16.5 %

16.4 %

0.1 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 93,963

90,033

3,930

4.4 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 100,148

96,834

3,314

3.4 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 26,396

23,082

3,314

14.4 %









Total used 126,544

119,916

6,628

5.5 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,902

$ 49,991

$ 911

1.8 %



$ 205

1.4 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 29,667

$ 29,203

$ 464

1.6 %



$ 166

1.0 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,431

$ 3,587

$ (156)

(4.3) %



$ 15

(4.8) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,618

$ 1,653

$ (35)

(2.1) %



$ 8

(2.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 127

$ (95)

$ 222

NM



$ (3)

NM Total used $ 1,307

$ 1,316

$ (9)

(0.7) %



$ 6

(1.1) % F&I PRU $ 2,168

$ 2,051

$ 117

5.7 %



$ 6

5.4 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,074.7

$ 999.6

$ 75.1

7.5 %



$ 4.2

7.1 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 1,067.1

$ 982.3

$ 84.8

8.6 %



$ 4.2

8.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 67.7 %

67.5 %

0.2 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 67.3 %

66.4 %

0.9 %













Operating margin % 4.8 %

4.8 %

- %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.9 %

5.0 %

(0.1) %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 2,116.0

$ 1,977.0

$ 139.0

7.0 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,193.4

1,135.5

57.9

5.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 85.4

77.1

8.3

10.7 % Total used 1,278.8

1,212.6

66.2

5.5 % Parts and service sales 553.1

490.3

62.7

12.8 % F&I, net 198.1

181.8

16.2

8.9 % Total revenues $ 4,146.0

$ 3,861.8

$ 284.2

7.4 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 148.7

$ 141.6

$ 7.1

5.0 % Used vehicle retail sales 68.2

64.6

3.6

5.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.5

1.2

1.3

112.0 % Total used 70.7

65.7

5.0

7.5 % Parts and service sales 306.8

268.4

38.4

14.3 % F&I, net 198.1

181.8

16.2

8.9 % Total gross profit $ 724.3

$ 657.6

$ 66.7

10.1 % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 7.0 %

7.2 %

(0.1) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.7 %

5.7 %

- %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.9 %

1.5 %

1.4 %



Total used 5.5 %

5.4 %

0.1 %



Parts and service sales 55.5 %

54.7 %

0.7 %



Total gross margin 17.5 %

17.0 %

0.4 %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 40,802

38,492

2,310

6.0 % Retail used vehicles sold 39,416

37,946

1,470

3.9 % Wholesale used vehicles sold 9,591

8,732

859

9.8 % Total used 49,007

46,678

2,329

5.0 % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 51,861

$ 51,361

$ 500

1.0 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,278

$ 29,924

$ 354

1.2 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,645

$ 3,678

$ (34)

(0.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,731

$ 1,702

$ 29

1.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 258

$ 134

$ 124

93.0 % Total used $ 1,443

$ 1,409

$ 34

2.4 % F&I PRU $ 2,469

$ 2,379

$ 90

3.8 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 466.8

$ 428.7

$ 38.1

8.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 463.9

$ 419.5

$ 44.4

10.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 64.5 %

65.2 %

(0.7) %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 64.0 %

63.8 %

0.3 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,993.8

$ 3,725.0

$ 268.7

7.2 % Used vehicle retail sales 2,298.7

2,209.2

89.5

4.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 174.0

154.3

19.7

12.8 % Total used 2,472.7

2,363.6

109.2

4.6 % Parts and service sales 1,062.7

973.1

89.6

9.2 % F&I, net 377.7

349.4

28.3

8.1 % Total revenues $ 7,906.9

$ 7,411.1

$ 495.8

6.7 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 270.4

$ 269.6

$ 0.8

0.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 131.5

129.8

1.7

1.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 5.0

2.5

2.4

97.0 % Total used 136.4

132.3

4.2

3.2 % Parts and service sales 583.5

529.4

54.1

10.2 % F&I, net 377.7

349.4

28.3

8.1 % Total gross profit $ 1,368.0

$ 1,280.7

$ 87.3

6.8 % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 6.8 %

7.2 %

(0.5) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.7 %

5.9 %

(0.2) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.9 %

1.6 %

1.2 %



Total used 5.5 %

5.6 %

(0.1) %



Parts and service sales 54.9 %

54.4 %

0.5 %



Total gross margin 17.3 %

17.3 %

- %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 76,755

72,684

4,071

5.6 % Retail used vehicles sold 76,673

74,887

1,786

2.4 % Wholesale used vehicles sold 19,376

17,487

1,889

10.8 % Total used 96,049

92,374

3,675

4.0 % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 52,032

$ 51,249

$ 783

1.5 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,981

$ 29,501

$ 480

1.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,523

$ 3,709

$ (186)

(5.0) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,715

$ 1,733

$ (18)

(1.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 256

$ 144

$ 112

77.8 % Total used $ 1,421

$ 1,432

$ (11)

(0.8) % F&I PRU $ 2,462

$ 2,368

$ 94

4.0 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 902.1

$ 841.5

$ 60.5

7.2 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 895.4

$ 826.7

$ 68.7

8.3 % SG&A as % gross profit 65.9 %

65.7 %

0.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 65.5 %

64.6 %

0.9 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 341.1

$ 354.6

$ (13.6)

(3.8) %



$ 19.2

(9.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 339.7

301.3

38.4

12.7 %



18.7

6.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 36.2

25.9

10.3

39.9 %



2.0

32.2 % Total used 375.9

327.1

48.7

14.9 %



20.7

8.6 % Parts and service sales 80.6

74.3

6.3

8.5 %



4.5

2.4 % F&I, net 21.0

16.3

4.7

28.7 %



1.2

21.6 % Total revenues $ 818.5

$ 772.4

$ 46.2

6.0 %



$ 45.5

0.1 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 23.8

$ 25.7

$ (2.0)

(7.6) %



$ 1.4

(12.9) % Used vehicle retail sales 16.0

14.8

1.2

7.9 %



0.9

2.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.6)

(2.4)

0.8

34.0 %



(0.1)

37.9 % Total used 14.4

12.4

2.0

16.0 %



0.8

9.8 % Parts and service sales 48.3

43.1

5.2

12.0 %



2.7

5.8 % F&I, net 21.0

16.3

4.7

28.7 %



1.2

21.6 % Total gross profit $ 107.4

$ 97.5

$ 9.9

10.1 %



$ 6.0

4.0 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.0 %

7.3 %

(0.3) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.7 %

4.9 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (4.4) %

(9.3) %

4.9 %













Total used 3.8 %

3.8 %

- %













Parts and service sales 59.9 %

58.0 %

1.9 %













Total gross margin 13.1 %

12.6 %

0.5 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 7,763

8,388

(625)

(7.5) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 11,552

10,649

903

8.5 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 3,829

2,855

974

34.1 %









Total used 15,381

13,504

1,877

13.9 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 46,376

$ 44,235

$ 2,141

4.8 %



$ 2,604

(1.0) % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 29,515

$ 28,293

$ 1,222

4.3 %



$ 1,625

(1.4) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,063

$ 3,069

$ (6)

(0.2) %



$ 174

(5.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,385

$ 1,392

$ (7)

(0.5) %



$ 76

(5.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (414)

$ (842)

$ 427

50.8 %



$ (25)

53.7 % Total used $ 937

$ 920

$ 17

1.9 %



$ 51

(3.6) % F&I PRU $ 1,085

$ 855

$ 230

26.9 %



$ 60

19.9 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 87.0

$ 78.2

$ 8.7

11.2 %



$ 4.8

5.1 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 87.0

$ 76.9

$ 10.1

13.2 %



$ 4.8

7.0 % SG&A as % gross profit 81.0 %

80.2 %

0.7 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 81.0 %

78.8 %

2.2 %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 741.7

$ 737.4

$ 4.3

0.6 %



$ 19.2

(2.0) % Used vehicle retail sales 670.9

618.6

52.3

8.5 %



16.6

5.8 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 63.8

52.0

11.7

22.6 %



1.9

19.0 % Total used 734.7

670.6

64.1

9.6 %



18.5

6.8 % Parts and service sales 160.9

152.5

8.5

5.5 %



3.9

3.0 % F&I, net 43.0

33.8

9.3

27.5 %



1.1

24.3 % Total revenues $ 1,680.3

$ 1,594.3

$ 86.1

5.4 %



$ 42.6

2.7 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 52.0

$ 53.4

$ (1.4)

(2.5) %



$ 1.4

(5.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 30.6

30.3

0.3

0.9 %



0.8

(1.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.6)

(4.7)

3.1

65.8 %



(0.1)

67.7 % Total used 29.0

25.6

3.4

13.2 %



0.7

10.5 % Parts and service sales 94.4

86.9

7.4

8.6 %



2.4

5.8 % F&I, net 43.0

33.8

9.3

27.5 %



1.1

24.3 % Total gross profit $ 218.4

$ 199.7

$ 18.7

9.4 %



$ 5.6

6.6 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.0 %

7.2 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.6 %

4.9 %

(0.3) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.5) %

(9.1) %

6.5 %













Total used 3.9 %

3.8 %

0.1 %













Parts and service sales 58.6 %

57.0 %

1.6 %













Total gross margin 13.0 %

12.5 %

0.5 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 17,208

17,349

(141)

(0.8) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 23,475

21,947

1,528

7.0 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 7,020

5,595

1,425

25.5 %









Total used 30,495

27,542

2,953

10.7 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 45,540

$ 44,459

$ 1,081

2.4 %



$ 1,175

(0.2) % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 28,641

$ 28,185

$ 455

1.6 %



$ 709

(0.9) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,024

$ 3,078

$ (53)

(1.7) %



$ 82

(4.4) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,303

$ 1,381

$ (78)

(5.6) %



$ 34

(8.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (229)

$ (842)

$ 612

72.7 %



$ (13)

74.3 % Total used $ 950

$ 929

$ 21

2.3 %



$ 23

(0.2) % F&I PRU $ 1,058

$ 859

$ 199

23.1 %



$ 26

20.1 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 172.6

$ 158.1

$ 14.5

9.2 %



$ 4.2

6.5 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 171.7

$ 155.6

$ 16.1

10.3 %



$ 4.2

7.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 79.0 %

79.2 %

(0.1) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 78.6 %

77.9 %

0.7 %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions



Restructuring

charges

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses $ 646.1

$ (1.4)

$ (0.6)



$ -

$ (0.7)

$ (0.8)

$ -

$ 642.5 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 28.7

$ -

$ -



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (1.0)

$ 27.8 Asset impairments $ 0.4

$ -

$ -



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (0.4)

$ - Restructuring charges $ 7.6

$ -

$ -



$ (7.6)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Income from operations $ 253.0

$ 1.4

$ 0.6



$ 7.6

$ 0.7

$ 0.8

$ 1.3

$ 265.5

































Income before income taxes $ 183.9

$ 1.4

$ 0.6



$ 7.6

$ 0.7

$ 0.8

$ 1.3

$ 196.4 Less: Provision for income taxes 44.0

0.3

0.5



1.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

46.8 Net income from continuing operations 139.8

1.1

0.1



6.5

0.6

0.6

1.0

149.6 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities 1.6

-

-



0.1

-

-

-

1.7 Net income from continuing operations available to diluted common shares $ 138.3

$ 1.1

$ 0.1



$ 6.4

$ 0.6

$ 0.6

$ 1.0

$ 147.9

































Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 10.77

$ 0.08

$ 0.01



$ 0.50

$ 0.04

$ 0.05

$ 0.08

$ 11.52

































Effective tax rate 24.0 %



























23.8 %

































SG&A as % gross profit (1) 69.0 %



























68.7 % Operating margin (2) 4.4 %



























4.7 % Pretax margin (3) 3.2 %



























3.4 %

































Same Store SG&A expenses $ 553.8

$ (1.4)

$ -



$ -

$ (0.7)

$ (0.8)

$ -

$ 550.9 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1) 66.6 %



























66.2 %

































Same Store income from operations $ 251.3

$ 1.4

$ -



$ -

$ 0.7

$ 0.8

$ 1.3

$ 255.6 Same Store operating margin (2) 5.1 %



























5.1 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 0.7

$ -

$ 0.7 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 0.7

$ -

$ 0.7













Net income

$ 140.5

$ 9.8

$ 150.3 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

1.6

0.1

1.7 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 139.0

$ 9.7

$ 148.6













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.05

$ -

$ 0.05 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

10.77

0.75

11.52 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 10.82

$ 0.75

$ 11.57



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 497.2

$ (8.6)

$ 21.5

$ (0.1)

$ (1.7)

$ (0.2)

$ -

$ 508.2 Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 28.2

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (3.7)

$ 24.5 Income (loss) from operations

$ 241.1

$ 8.6

$ (21.5)

$ 0.1

$ 1.7

$ 0.2

$ 3.7

$ 233.9

































Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 183.0

$ 8.6

$ (21.5)

$ 0.1

$ 1.7

$ 0.2

$ 3.7

$ 175.8 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

45.2

2.1

(5.6)

-

0.1

-

0.9

42.7 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

137.9

6.5

(15.9)

0.1

1.6

0.1

2.8

133.1 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

2.9

0.1

(0.3)

-

-

-

0.1

2.8 Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 134.9

$ 6.4

$ (15.5)

$ 0.1

$ 1.5

$ 0.1

$ 2.8

$ 130.3

































Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 10.15

$ 0.48

$ (1.17)

$ 0.01

$ 0.12

$ 0.01

$ 0.21

$ 9.80

































Effective tax rate

24.7 %

























24.3 %

































SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.9 %

























66.3 % Operating margin (2)

5.1 %

























5.0 % Pretax margin (3)

3.9 %

























3.7 %

































Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 506.9

$ (8.6)

$ -

$ (0.1)

$ (1.7)

$ (0.2)

$ -

$ 496.4 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.1 %

























65.7 %

































Same Store income from operations

$ 222.7

$ 8.6

$ -

$ 0.1

$ 1.7

$ 0.2

$ 3.7

$ 237.0 Same Store operating margin (2)

4.8 %

























5.1 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 0.3

$ -

$ 0.3 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 0.3

$ -

$ 0.3













Net income (loss)

$ 138.2

$ (4.7)

$ 133.4 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

2.9

(0.1)

2.8 Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares

$ 135.2

$ (4.6)

$ 130.6













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.02

$ -

$ 0.02 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

10.15

(0.35)

9.80 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 10.17

$ (0.35)

$ 9.82



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









































Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S.

GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Restructuring

charges

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 1,263.4

$ (1.4)

$ 7.1

$ (1.0)

$ -

$ (1.8)

$ (3.4)

$ -

$ 1,262.8 Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 58.0

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (1.4)

$ 56.6 Asset impairments

$ 0.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (0.8)

$ - Restructuring charges

$ 18.7

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (18.7)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Income (loss) from operations

$ 486.9

$ 1.4

$ (7.1)

$ 1.0

$ 18.7

$ 1.8

$ 3.4

$ 2.1

$ 508.3





































Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 351.4

$ 1.4

$ (7.1)

$ 1.0

$ 18.7

$ 1.8

$ 3.4

$ 2.1

$ 372.8 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

83.8

0.3

(1.2)

-

3.9

0.2

0.8

0.5

88.4 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

267.6

1.1

(5.9)

1.0

14.8

1.6

2.6

1.6

284.4 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

3.2

-

(0.1)

-

0.2

-

-

-

3.4 Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 264.4

$ 1.1

$ (5.9)

$ 1.0

$ 14.6

$ 1.6

$ 2.6

$ 1.6

$ 281.0





































Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 20.40

$ 0.08

$ (0.45)

$ 0.08

$ 1.13

$ 0.12

$ 0.20

$ 0.12

$ 21.68





































Effective tax rate

23.8 %





























23.7 %





































SG&A as % gross profit (1)

69.1 %





























69.1 % Operating margin (2)

4.3 %





























4.5 % Pretax margin (3)

3.1 %





























3.3 %





































Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,074.7

$ (1.4)

$ -

$ (1.0)

$ -

$ (1.8)

$ (3.4)

$ -

$ 1,067.1 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.7 %





























67.3 %





































Same Store income from operations

$ 462.0

$ 1.4

$ -

$ 1.0

$ -

$ 1.8

$ 3.4

$ 0.5

$ 470.2 Same Store operating margin (2)

4.8 %





























4.9 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 1.0

$ -

$ 1.0 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 1.0

$ -

$ 1.0













Net income

$ 268.6

$ 16.8

$ 285.4 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

3.2

0.2

3.4 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 265.4

$ 16.6

$ 282.0













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.08

$ -

$ 0.08 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

20.40

1.28

21.68 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 20.48

$ 1.28

$ 21.76



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





































Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 973.3

$ (9.1)

$ 52.4

$ (0.6)

$ (4.5)

$ (3.3)

$ -

$ 1,008.3 Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 52.0

$ -

$ -

-

$ -

$ -

$ (4.2)

$ 47.9 Income (loss) from operations

$ 483.8

$ 9.1

$ (52.4)

0.6

$ 4.5

$ 3.3

$ 4.2

$ 452.9

































Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 376.3

$ 9.1

$ (52.4)

$ 0.6

$ 4.5

$ 3.3

$ 4.2

$ 345.4 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

91.0

2.2

(13.4)

0.1

0.6

0.8

1.0

82.2 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

285.3

6.9

(38.9)

0.4

3.9

2.5

3.2

263.2 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

6.3

0.2

(0.9)

-

0.1

0.1

0.1

5.8 Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 279.0

$ 6.7

$ (38.1)

$ 0.4

$ 3.8

$ 2.4

$ 3.1

$ 257.4

































Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 20.91

$ 0.51

$ (2.85)

$ 0.03

$ 0.28

$ 0.18

$ 0.23

$ 19.29

































Effective tax rate

24.2 %

























23.8 %

































SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.5 %

























66.8 % Operating margin (2)

5.3 %

























4.9 % Pretax margin (3)

4.1 %

























3.8 %

































Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 999.6

$ (9.1)

$ -

$ (0.6)

$ (4.5)

$ (3.3)

$ -

$ 982.3 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.5 %

























66.4 %

































Same Store income from operations

$ 430.7

$ 9.1

$ -

$ 0.6

$ 4.5

$ 3.3

$ 4.2

$ 452.2 Same Store operating margin (2)

4.8 %

























5.0 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 0.8

$ -

$ 0.8 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 0.8

$ -

$ 0.8













Net income (loss)

$ 286.1

$ (22.1)

$ 264.0 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

6.3

(0.5)

5.8 Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares

$ 279.8

$ (21.6)

$ 258.2













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.06

$ -

$ 0.06 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

20.91

(1.62)

19.29 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 20.97

$ (1.62)

$ 19.35



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 471.6

$ (1.4)

$ (0.6)

$ (0.7)

$ (0.8)

$ 468.0 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.7 %

















64.2 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 466.8

$ (1.4)

$ -

$ (0.7)

$ (0.8)

$ 463.9 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.5 %

















64.0 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 417.6

$ (8.6)

$ 21.5

$ (0.4)

$ (0.2)

$ 429.9 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.5 %

















64.4 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 428.7

$ (8.6)

$ -

$ (0.4)

$ (0.2)

$ 419.5 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

65.2 %

















63.8 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 919.0

$ (1.4)

$ 7.1

$ (1.0)

$ (0.8)

$ (3.4)

$ 919.4 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

65.5 %





















65.5 %





























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 902.1

$ (1.4)

$ -

$ (1.0)

$ (0.8)

$ (3.4)

$ 895.4 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

65.9 %





















65.5 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 812.5

$ (9.1)

$ 52.4

$ (2.5)

$ (3.3)

$ 850.0 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.2 %

















65.0 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 841.5

$ (9.1)

$ -

$ (2.5)

$ (3.3)

$ 826.7 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

65.7 %

















64.6 %



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions)















Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S. GAAP

Severance costs

Acquisition costs

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 79.6

$ (0.1)

$ (1.2)

$ 78.2 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

80.5 %









79.1 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 78.2

$ (0.1)

$ (1.2)

$ 76.9 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

80.2 %









78.8 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



U.S. GAAP



Acquisition costs

Non-GAAP Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 344.3



$ (1.0)

$ 343.4 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

81.2 %







81.0 %















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 172.6



$ (1.0)

$ 171.7 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

79.0 %







78.6 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



U.S. GAAP

Severance costs

Acquisition costs

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 160.8

$ (0.6)

$ (1.9)

$ 158.3 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

79.5 %









78.3 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 158.1

$ (0.6)

$ (1.9)

$ 155.6 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

79.2 %









77.9 %



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.