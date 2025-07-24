Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $521,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $586,000 for the first quarter of 2025.

"We're pleased to see both loan and deposit growth during the quarter," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "When given the opportunity to earn new business, our success rate remains strong. Our team continues to build momentum across our markets."

Loans

Loans totaled $167.6 million at June 30, 2025, up $1.5 million, or less than 1%, from March 31, 2025. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

Change Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 80,195

$ 82,025

$ (1,830)

(2) % Commercial real estate



33,976



22,103



11,873

54

Construction and land



20,650



32,038



(11,388)

(36)

Multi-family residential



5,432



2,530



2,902

115

Total real estate loans



140,253



138,696



1,557

1

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



25,035



25,447



(412)

(2) % Consumer



2,281



1,934



347

18

Total other loans



27,316



27,381



(65)

-

Total loans

$ 167,569

$ 166,077

$ 1,492

1



In the second quarter of 2025, four construction loans totaling $14.5 million were converted to amortizing real estate loans following the completion of their respective construction projects. Of these, one loan totaling $2.9 million was classified as multi-family, while the remaining loans were designated as commercial real estate.

The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

Change Commercial real estate























Retail

$ 9,739

$ 3,723

$ 6,016

162 % Hospitality



5,849



3,342



2,507

75

Health service facilities



3,345



389



2,956

760

Restaurants



1,049



1,070



(21)

(2)

Oilfield services



384



393



(9)

(2)

Other non-owner occupied



2,648



2,479



169

7

Other owner occupied



10,962



10,707



255

2

Total commercial real estate

$ 33,976

$ 22,103

$ 11,873

54

Construction and land























Multi-family residential

$ 8,997

$ 11,297

$ (2,300)

(20) % Health service facilities



7,649



8,626



(977)

(11)

Hospitality



-



2,716



(2,716)

(100)

Retail



-



6,077



(6,077)

(100)

Other commercial construction and land



1,782



1,791



(9)

(1)

Consumer residential construction and land



2,222



1,531



691

45

Total construction and land

$ 20,650

$ 32,038

$ (11,388)

(36)

Commercial and industrial























Oilfield services

$ 8,081

$ 8,474

$ (393)

(5) % Industrial equipment



8,453



8,285



168

2

Professional services



3,146



3,119



27

1

Other commercial and industrial



5,355



5,569



(214)

(4)

Total commercial and industrial loans

$ 25,035

$ 25,447

$ (412)

(2)



Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At June 30, 2025, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.8 million, compared to $1.7 million at March 31, 2025. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.64% and 0.63% at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 1.00% and 0.99% of total loans at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, 99% and 98% of total NPLs, respectively, were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $2.4 million, or 1.45% of total loans, compared to $2.5 million, or 1.51% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was zero for the first and second quarters of 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $42,000 during the second quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $39,000 for the first quarter of 2025. Net loan charge-offs during the first and second quarters of 2025 were primarily related to residential mortgage loans and overdrawn deposit accounts.

Deposits

Total deposits were $182.2 million at June 30, 2025, up $1.6 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2025. Total deposits averaged $179.4 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $177.1 million during the first quarter of 2025. The change in deposits was mainly due to fluctuations in public funds and inflows from commercial customers. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

Change Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 31,155

$ 26,093

$ 5,062

19 % Interest-bearing demand deposits



35,307



42,737



(7,430)

(17)

Money market



9,437



9,737



(300)

(3)

Savings



51,001



42,542



8,459

20

Certificates of deposit



55,311



59,489



(4,178)

(7)

Total deposits

$ 182,211

$ 180,598

$ 1,613

1



The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 92% at both June 30 and March 31, 2025.

Total public fund deposits amounted to $29.0 million, or 16% of total deposits, at June 30, 2025, compared to $29.8 million, or 17% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, approximately 64% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to 80% at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, a larger portion of public funds were held in savings accounts.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $80.8 million, or 29.5% of total assets, and $80.6 million, or 29.7% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 62,385 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.91 during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 72,949 shares at an average cost per share of $11.86 during the first quarter of 2025. Under the Company's November 2024 Repurchase Plan, 51,816 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at June 30, 2025. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through June 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,147,184 shares of its common stock, or approximately 22% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.92. At June 30, 2025, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,142,816.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.98%, up nine basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the second quarter of 2025, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.58%, up four basis points from the prior quarter, and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.51%, down five basis points from the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million, up $103,000, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Total interest income was up $87,000, or 3%, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter largely due to an increase in income on loans. Total interest expense decreased $16,000, or 2%, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter due to a decline in the cost of deposits.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.











































Three Months Ended



6/30/2025

3/31/2025 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate (TE)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate (TE) INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 167,627

$ 2,792

6.68 %

$ 166,145

$ 2,738

6.68 % Investment securities(2)



48,285



294

2.49





46,960



275

2.35

Other interest earning assets



33,225



375

4.53





33,585



361

4.36

Total interest-earning assets

$ 249,137

$ 3,461

5.58



$ 246,690

$ 3,374

5.54

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































Demand deposits, money market, and savings accounts

$ 92,088

$ 466

2.03 %

$ 94,133

$ 483

2.08 % Certificates of deposit



57,018



459

3.23





55,846



458

3.32

Total interest-bearing deposits



149,106



925

2.49





149,979



941

2.54

Borrowings



9,619



68

2.84





9,573



68

2.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 158,725

$ 993

2.51



$ 159,552

$ 1,009

2.56

Net interest-earning assets

$ 90,412













$ 87,138











Net interest income; average interest rate spread







$ 2,468

3.07 %







$ 2,365

2.98 % Net interest margin (3)













3.98















3.89







(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $344,000, down $209,000, or 38%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 included insurance proceeds of $216,000 for fire and flood damages related to foreclosed properties.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $2.2 million, down $20,000, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Foreclosed assets expense for the second quarter of 2025 included a write-down on foreclosed assets of $14,000. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company incurred net losses of $88,000 on the sale of foreclosed assets.

Other non-interest expense totaled $234,000 for the second quarter of 2025, up $27,000, or 13%, from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in loan collection related expenses.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $273.8 million in assets at June 30, 2025. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

6/30/2024 ASSETS























Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 4,024

$ 4,128

$ 4,076

$ 4,952 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



36,032



36,190



40,219



70,503 Total cash and cash equivalents



40,056



40,318



44,295



75,455 Investment securities:























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



29,294



29,840



28,712



29,748 Securities held-to-maturity



14,948



13,445



13,447



13,454 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



167,569



166,077



167,076



153,266 Allowance for credit losses



(2,431)



(2,500)



(2,522)



(2,215) Loans receivable, net



165,138



163,577



164,554



151,051 Accrued interest receivable



883



866



851



737 Foreclosed assets



80



77



194



104 Premises and equipment, net



5,977



6,049



6,085



6,114 Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



825



809



1,961



1,919 Bank-owned life insurance



14,726



14,607



14,489



14,252 Other assets



1,858



2,060



2,109



2,499 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 273,785

$ 271,648

$ 276,697

$ 295,333

























LIABILITIES























Deposits:























Non-interest-bearing

$ 31,155

$ 26,093

$ 28,281

$ 30,177 Interest-bearing



151,056



154,505



157,393



149,888 Total deposits



182,211



180,598



185,674



180,065 Borrowings



9,647



9,603



9,558



30,261 Other liabilities



1,128



856



1,261



3,994 TOTAL LIABILITIES



192,986



191,057



196,493



214,320

























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Common stock



41



42



43



45 Additional paid-in capital



38,259



38,844



39,561



41,914 Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(5,596)



(5,649)



(5,702)



(6,116) Retained earnings



50,967



50,446



49,860



48,787 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,872)



(3,092)



(3,558)



(3,617) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



80,799



80,591



80,204



81,013 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 273,785

$ 271,648

$ 276,697

$ 295,333

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024 INTEREST INCOME





























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 2,792

$ 2,738

$ 2,383

$ 5,530

$ 4,597 Investment securities



294



275



210



569



535 Cash and due from banks



353



341



912



694



1,506 Other



22



20



20



42



42 Total interest income



3,461



3,374



3,525



6,835



6,680 INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits



925



941



771



1,866



1,540 Borrowings



68



68



306



136



599 Total interest expense



993



1,009



1,077



2,002



2,139 Net interest income



2,468



2,365



2,448



4,833



4,541 Provision for credit losses



-



-



99



-



194 Net interest income after provision for credit losses



2,468



2,365



2,349



4,833



4,347 NON-INTEREST INCOME (LOSS)





























Service charges on deposit accounts



202



197



194



399



397 Bank-owned life insurance



119



118



113



237



226 Loss on sales of investment securities



-



-



-



-



(5,507) Other income on foreclosed assets



-



216



-



216



- (Loss) gain on sale of fixed assets



-



-



(5)



-



6 Other



23



22



64



45



81 Total non-interest income (loss)



344



553



366



897



(4,797) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,262



1,245



1,143



2,507



2,403 Occupancy and equipment



208



199



183



407



379 Data processing and communication



176



182



138



358



932 Professional fees



114



101



117



215



224 Directors' fees



117



114



114



231



229 ATM and debit card



29



22



31



51



100 Foreclosed assets, net



18



89



26



107



34 Advertising and marketing



20



39



43



59



81 Other



234



207



273



441



477 Total non-interest expense



2,178



2,198



2,068



4,376



4,859 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



634



720



647



1,354



(5,309) Income tax expense (benefit)



113



134



120



247



(1,147) NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 521

$ 586

$ 527

$ 1,107

$ (4,162)































Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic

$ 0.14

$ 0.16

$ 0.13

$ 0.30

$ (1.03) Diluted



0.14



0.16



0.13



0.30



(1.03)

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024 EARNINGS DATA







































Total interest income

$ 3,461



$ 3,374



$ 3,525



$ 6,835



$ 6,680

Total interest expense



993





1,009





1,077





2,002





2,139

Net interest income



2,468





2,365





2,448





4,833





4,541

Provision for credit losses



-





-





99





-





194

Total non-interest income (loss)



344





553





366





897





(4,797)

Total non-interest expense



2,178





2,198





2,068





4,376





4,859

Income tax expense (benefit)



113





134





120





247





(1,147)

Net income (loss)

$ 521



$ 586



$ 527



$ 1,107



$ (4,162)











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Total loans

$ 167,627



$ 166,145



$ 150,257



$ 166,891



$ 147,342

Total interest-earning assets



249,137





246,690





264,776





247,920





267,306

Total assets



270,788





268,232





285,773





269,517





286,240

Total interest-bearing deposits



149,106





149,979





143,611





149,540





144,906

Total interest-bearing liabilities



158,725





159,552





173,079





159,136





173,636

Total deposits



179,426





177,106





173,326





178,272





173,990

Total shareholders' equity



80,611





80,426





80,965





80,519





81,816











































SELECTED RATIOS







































Return on average assets



0.77 %



0.89 %



0.74 %



0.83 %



(2.92) % Return on average equity



2.59





2.96





2.62





2.77





(10.23)

Efficiency ratio



77.46





75.31





73.47





76.37





(1,901.18)

Net interest margin(TE)



3.98





3.89





3.72





3.93





3.42

Average equity to average assets



29.77





29.98





28.33





29.88





28.58

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)



43.72





46.95





49.09

















Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)



27.56





29.45





26.88

















Total risk-based capital ratio(1)



44.98





48.20





50.34



























































NON-FINANCIAL DATA







































Total employees (full-time equivalent)



49





49





47

















Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period



4,142,816





4,205,201





4,478,527





















(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (continued)













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

6/30/2024

6/30/2025

6/30/2024 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES







































Loans:







































Beginning balance

$ 2,500



$ 2,522



$ 2,068



$ 2,522



$ 2,124

Provision for credit losses



(27)





17





185





(10)





227

Charge-offs



(63)





(53)





(57)





(116)





(180)

Recoveries



21





14





19





35





44

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(42)





(39)





(38)





(81)





(136)

Ending balance

$ 2,431



$ 2,500



$ 2,215



$ 2,431



$ 2,215











































Unfunded commitments:







































Beginning balance

$ 104



$ 121



$ 310





121





257

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments



27





(17)





(86)





10





(33)

Ending balance

$ 131



$ 104



$ 224



$ 131



$ 224











































Total provision for credit losses

$ -



$ -



$ 99



$ -



$ 194











































CREDIT QUALITY (1)







































Non-accruing loans

$ 1,455



$ 1,554



$ 1,560

















Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



215





91





40

















Total non-performing loans



1,670





1,645





1,600

















Foreclosed assets



80





77





104

















Total non-performing assets

$ 1,750



$ 1,722



$ 1,704



























































Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.00 %



0.99 %



1.04 %















Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.64





0.63





0.58





















(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information:

Joe Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.