WKN: A3C5A5 | ISIN: US14888L1017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.07.25 | 15:30
12,530 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATALYST BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATALYST BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 13:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $521,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $586,000 for the first quarter of 2025.

"We're pleased to see both loan and deposit growth during the quarter," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "When given the opportunity to earn new business, our success rate remains strong. Our team continues to build momentum across our markets."

Loans

Loans totaled $167.6 million at June 30, 2025, up $1.5 million, or less than 1%, from March 31, 2025. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.














(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


Change

Real estate loans













One- to four-family residential


$

80,195


$

82,025


$

(1,830)


(2)

%

Commercial real estate



33,976



22,103



11,873


54


Construction and land



20,650



32,038



(11,388)


(36)


Multi-family residential



5,432



2,530



2,902


115


Total real estate loans



140,253



138,696



1,557


1


Other loans













Commercial and industrial



25,035



25,447



(412)


(2)

%

Consumer



2,281



1,934



347


18


Total other loans



27,316



27,381



(65)


-


Total loans


$

167,569


$

166,077


$

1,492


1


In the second quarter of 2025, four construction loans totaling $14.5 million were converted to amortizing real estate loans following the completion of their respective construction projects. Of these, one loan totaling $2.9 million was classified as multi-family, while the remaining loans were designated as commercial real estate.

The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.














(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


Change

Commercial real estate













Retail


$

9,739


$

3,723


$

6,016


162

%

Hospitality



5,849



3,342



2,507


75


Health service facilities



3,345



389



2,956


760


Restaurants



1,049



1,070



(21)


(2)


Oilfield services



384



393



(9)


(2)


Other non-owner occupied



2,648



2,479



169


7


Other owner occupied



10,962



10,707



255


2


Total commercial real estate


$

33,976


$

22,103


$

11,873


54


Construction and land













Multi-family residential


$

8,997


$

11,297


$

(2,300)


(20)

%

Health service facilities



7,649



8,626



(977)


(11)


Hospitality



-



2,716



(2,716)


(100)


Retail



-



6,077



(6,077)


(100)


Other commercial construction and land



1,782



1,791



(9)


(1)


Consumer residential construction and land



2,222



1,531



691


45


Total construction and land


$

20,650


$

32,038


$

(11,388)


(36)


Commercial and industrial













Oilfield services


$

8,081


$

8,474


$

(393)


(5)

%

Industrial equipment



8,453



8,285



168


2


Professional services



3,146



3,119



27


1


Other commercial and industrial



5,355



5,569



(214)


(4)


Total commercial and industrial loans


$

25,035


$

25,447


$

(412)


(2)


Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At June 30, 2025, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.8 million, compared to $1.7 million at March 31, 2025. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.64% and 0.63% at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 1.00% and 0.99% of total loans at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, 99% and 98% of total NPLs, respectively, were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $2.4 million, or 1.45% of total loans, compared to $2.5 million, or 1.51% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was zero for the first and second quarters of 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $42,000 during the second quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $39,000 for the first quarter of 2025. Net loan charge-offs during the first and second quarters of 2025 were primarily related to residential mortgage loans and overdrawn deposit accounts.

Deposits

Total deposits were $182.2 million at June 30, 2025, up $1.6 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2025. Total deposits averaged $179.4 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $177.1 million during the first quarter of 2025. The change in deposits was mainly due to fluctuations in public funds and inflows from commercial customers. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.














(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


Change

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits


$

31,155


$

26,093


$

5,062


19

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits



35,307



42,737



(7,430)


(17)


Money market



9,437



9,737



(300)


(3)


Savings



51,001



42,542



8,459


20


Certificates of deposit



55,311



59,489



(4,178)


(7)


Total deposits


$

182,211


$

180,598


$

1,613


1


The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 92% at both June 30 and March 31, 2025.

Total public fund deposits amounted to $29.0 million, or 16% of total deposits, at June 30, 2025, compared to $29.8 million, or 17% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, approximately 64% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to 80% at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, a larger portion of public funds were held in savings accounts.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $80.8 million, or 29.5% of total assets, and $80.6 million, or 29.7% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 62,385 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.91 during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 72,949 shares at an average cost per share of $11.86 during the first quarter of 2025. Under the Company's November 2024 Repurchase Plan, 51,816 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at June 30, 2025. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through June 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,147,184 shares of its common stock, or approximately 22% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.92. At June 30, 2025, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,142,816.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.98%, up nine basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the second quarter of 2025, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.58%, up four basis points from the prior quarter, and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.51%, down five basis points from the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million, up $103,000, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Total interest income was up $87,000, or 3%, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter largely due to an increase in income on loans. Total interest expense decreased $16,000, or 2%, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter due to a decline in the cost of deposits.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.






















Three Months Ended



6/30/2025


3/31/2025

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/
Rate (TE)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/
Rate (TE)

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



















Loans receivable(1)


$

167,627


$

2,792


6.68

%


$

166,145


$

2,738


6.68

%

Investment securities(2)



48,285



294


2.49




46,960



275


2.35


Other interest earning assets



33,225



375


4.53




33,585



361


4.36


Total interest-earning assets


$

249,137


$

3,461


5.58



$

246,690


$

3,374


5.54


INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



















Demand deposits, money market, and savings accounts


$

92,088


$

466


2.03

%


$

94,133


$

483


2.08

%

Certificates of deposit



57,018



459


3.23




55,846



458


3.32


Total interest-bearing deposits



149,106



925


2.49




149,979



941


2.54


Borrowings



9,619



68


2.84




9,573



68


2.85


Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

158,725


$

993


2.51



$

159,552


$

1,009


2.56


Net interest-earning assets


$

90,412








$

87,138







Net interest income; average interest rate spread





$

2,468


3.07

%





$

2,365


2.98

%

Net interest margin (3)








3.98









3.89




(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $344,000, down $209,000, or 38%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 included insurance proceeds of $216,000 for fire and flood damages related to foreclosed properties.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $2.2 million, down $20,000, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Foreclosed assets expense for the second quarter of 2025 included a write-down on foreclosed assets of $14,000. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company incurred net losses of $88,000 on the sale of foreclosed assets.

Other non-interest expense totaled $234,000 for the second quarter of 2025, up $27,000, or 13%, from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in loan collection related expenses.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $273.8 million in assets at June 30, 2025. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION















(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


6/30/2024

ASSETS













Non-interest-bearing cash


$

4,024


$

4,128


$

4,076


$

4,952

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



36,032



36,190



40,219



70,503

Total cash and cash equivalents



40,056



40,318



44,295



75,455

Investment securities:













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



29,294



29,840



28,712



29,748

Securities held-to-maturity



14,948



13,445



13,447



13,454

Loans receivable, net of unearned income



167,569



166,077



167,076



153,266

Allowance for credit losses



(2,431)



(2,500)



(2,522)



(2,215)

Loans receivable, net



165,138



163,577



164,554



151,051

Accrued interest receivable



883



866



851



737

Foreclosed assets



80



77



194



104

Premises and equipment, net



5,977



6,049



6,085



6,114

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



825



809



1,961



1,919

Bank-owned life insurance



14,726



14,607



14,489



14,252

Other assets



1,858



2,060



2,109



2,499

TOTAL ASSETS


$

273,785


$

271,648


$

276,697


$

295,333














LIABILITIES













Deposits:













Non-interest-bearing


$

31,155


$

26,093


$

28,281


$

30,177

Interest-bearing



151,056



154,505



157,393



149,888

Total deposits



182,211



180,598



185,674



180,065

Borrowings



9,647



9,603



9,558



30,261

Other liabilities



1,128



856



1,261



3,994

TOTAL LIABILITIES



192,986



191,057



196,493



214,320














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock



41



42



43



45

Additional paid-in capital



38,259



38,844



39,561



41,914

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(5,596)



(5,649)



(5,702)



(6,116)

Retained earnings



50,967



50,446



49,860



48,787

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,872)



(3,092)



(3,558)



(3,617)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



80,799



80,591



80,204



81,013

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

273,785


$

271,648


$

276,697


$

295,333

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

INTEREST INCOME
















Loans receivable, including fees


$

2,792


$

2,738


$

2,383


$

5,530


$

4,597

Investment securities



294



275



210



569



535

Cash and due from banks



353



341



912



694



1,506

Other



22



20



20



42



42

Total interest income



3,461



3,374



3,525



6,835



6,680

INTEREST EXPENSE
















Deposits



925



941



771



1,866



1,540

Borrowings



68



68



306



136



599

Total interest expense



993



1,009



1,077



2,002



2,139

Net interest income



2,468



2,365



2,448



4,833



4,541

Provision for credit losses



-



-



99



-



194

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



2,468



2,365



2,349



4,833



4,347

NON-INTEREST INCOME (LOSS)
















Service charges on deposit accounts



202



197



194



399



397

Bank-owned life insurance



119



118



113



237



226

Loss on sales of investment securities



-



-



-



-



(5,507)

Other income on foreclosed assets



-



216



-



216



-

(Loss) gain on sale of fixed assets



-



-



(5)



-



6

Other



23



22



64



45



81

Total non-interest income (loss)



344



553



366



897



(4,797)

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries and employee benefits



1,262



1,245



1,143



2,507



2,403

Occupancy and equipment



208



199



183



407



379

Data processing and communication



176



182



138



358



932

Professional fees



114



101



117



215



224

Directors' fees



117



114



114



231



229

ATM and debit card



29



22



31



51



100

Foreclosed assets, net



18



89



26



107



34

Advertising and marketing



20



39



43



59



81

Other



234



207



273



441



477

Total non-interest expense



2,178



2,198



2,068



4,376



4,859

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



634



720



647



1,354



(5,309)

Income tax expense (benefit)



113



134



120



247



(1,147)

NET INCOME (LOSS)


$

521


$

586


$

527


$

1,107


$

(4,162)

















Earnings (loss) per share:
















Basic


$

0.14


$

0.16


$

0.13


$

0.30


$

(1.03)

Diluted



0.14



0.16



0.13



0.30



(1.03)

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

EARNINGS DATA





















Total interest income


$

3,461



$

3,374



$

3,525



$

6,835



$

6,680


Total interest expense



993




1,009




1,077




2,002




2,139


Net interest income



2,468




2,365




2,448




4,833




4,541


Provision for credit losses



-




-




99




-




194


Total non-interest income (loss)



344




553




366




897




(4,797)


Total non-interest expense



2,178




2,198




2,068




4,376




4,859


Income tax expense (benefit)



113




134




120




247




(1,147)


Net income (loss)


$

521



$

586



$

527



$

1,107



$

(4,162)























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA





















Total loans


$

167,627



$

166,145



$

150,257



$

166,891



$

147,342


Total interest-earning assets



249,137




246,690




264,776




247,920




267,306


Total assets



270,788




268,232




285,773




269,517




286,240


Total interest-bearing deposits



149,106




149,979




143,611




149,540




144,906


Total interest-bearing liabilities



158,725




159,552




173,079




159,136




173,636


Total deposits



179,426




177,106




173,326




178,272




173,990


Total shareholders' equity



80,611




80,426




80,965




80,519




81,816























SELECTED RATIOS





















Return on average assets



0.77

%



0.89

%



0.74

%



0.83

%



(2.92)

%

Return on average equity



2.59




2.96




2.62




2.77




(10.23)


Efficiency ratio



77.46




75.31




73.47




76.37




(1,901.18)


Net interest margin(TE)



3.98




3.89




3.72




3.93




3.42


Average equity to average assets



29.77




29.98




28.33




29.88




28.58


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)



43.72




46.95




49.09










Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)



27.56




29.45




26.88










Total risk-based capital ratio(1)



44.98




48.20




50.34































NON-FINANCIAL DATA





















Total employees (full-time equivalent)



49




49




47










Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period



4,142,816




4,205,201




4,478,527











(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(continued)
























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES





















Loans:





















Beginning balance


$

2,500



$

2,522



$

2,068



$

2,522



$

2,124


Provision for credit losses



(27)




17




185




(10)




227


Charge-offs



(63)




(53)




(57)




(116)




(180)


Recoveries



21




14




19




35




44


Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(42)




(39)




(38)




(81)




(136)


Ending balance


$

2,431



$

2,500



$

2,215



$

2,431



$

2,215























Unfunded commitments:





















Beginning balance


$

104



$

121



$

310




121




257


Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments



27




(17)




(86)




10




(33)


Ending balance


$

131



$

104



$

224



$

131



$

224























Total provision for credit losses


$

-



$

-



$

99



$

-



$

194























CREDIT QUALITY (1)





















Non-accruing loans


$

1,455



$

1,554



$

1,560










Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



215




91




40










Total non-performing loans



1,670




1,645




1,600










Foreclosed assets



80




77




104










Total non-performing assets


$

1,750



$

1,722



$

1,704































Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.00

%



0.99

%



1.04

%









Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.64




0.63




0.58











(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information:
 Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
