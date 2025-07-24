Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $521,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $586,000 for the first quarter of 2025.
"We're pleased to see both loan and deposit growth during the quarter," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "When given the opportunity to earn new business, our success rate remains strong. Our team continues to build momentum across our markets."
Loans
Loans totaled $167.6 million at June 30, 2025, up $1.5 million, or less than 1%, from March 31, 2025. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
Change
Real estate loans
One- to four-family residential
$
80,195
$
82,025
$
(1,830)
(2)
%
Commercial real estate
33,976
22,103
11,873
54
Construction and land
20,650
32,038
(11,388)
(36)
Multi-family residential
5,432
2,530
2,902
115
Total real estate loans
140,253
138,696
1,557
1
Other loans
Commercial and industrial
25,035
25,447
(412)
(2)
%
Consumer
2,281
1,934
347
18
Total other loans
27,316
27,381
(65)
-
Total loans
$
167,569
$
166,077
$
1,492
1
In the second quarter of 2025, four construction loans totaling $14.5 million were converted to amortizing real estate loans following the completion of their respective construction projects. Of these, one loan totaling $2.9 million was classified as multi-family, while the remaining loans were designated as commercial real estate.
The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
Change
Commercial real estate
Retail
$
9,739
$
3,723
$
6,016
162
%
Hospitality
5,849
3,342
2,507
75
Health service facilities
3,345
389
2,956
760
Restaurants
1,049
1,070
(21)
(2)
Oilfield services
384
393
(9)
(2)
Other non-owner occupied
2,648
2,479
169
7
Other owner occupied
10,962
10,707
255
2
Total commercial real estate
$
33,976
$
22,103
$
11,873
54
Construction and land
Multi-family residential
$
8,997
$
11,297
$
(2,300)
(20)
%
Health service facilities
7,649
8,626
(977)
(11)
Hospitality
-
2,716
(2,716)
(100)
Retail
-
6,077
(6,077)
(100)
Other commercial construction and land
1,782
1,791
(9)
(1)
Consumer residential construction and land
2,222
1,531
691
45
Total construction and land
$
20,650
$
32,038
$
(11,388)
(36)
Commercial and industrial
Oilfield services
$
8,081
$
8,474
$
(393)
(5)
%
Industrial equipment
8,453
8,285
168
2
Professional services
3,146
3,119
27
1
Other commercial and industrial
5,355
5,569
(214)
(4)
Total commercial and industrial loans
$
25,035
$
25,447
$
(412)
(2)
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
At June 30, 2025, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.8 million, compared to $1.7 million at March 31, 2025. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.64% and 0.63% at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 1.00% and 0.99% of total loans at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, 99% and 98% of total NPLs, respectively, were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.
At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $2.4 million, or 1.45% of total loans, compared to $2.5 million, or 1.51% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was zero for the first and second quarters of 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $42,000 during the second quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $39,000 for the first quarter of 2025. Net loan charge-offs during the first and second quarters of 2025 were primarily related to residential mortgage loans and overdrawn deposit accounts.
Deposits
Total deposits were $182.2 million at June 30, 2025, up $1.6 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2025. Total deposits averaged $179.4 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $177.1 million during the first quarter of 2025. The change in deposits was mainly due to fluctuations in public funds and inflows from commercial customers. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
Change
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
31,155
$
26,093
$
5,062
19
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
35,307
42,737
(7,430)
(17)
Money market
9,437
9,737
(300)
(3)
Savings
51,001
42,542
8,459
20
Certificates of deposit
55,311
59,489
(4,178)
(7)
Total deposits
$
182,211
$
180,598
$
1,613
1
The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 92% at both June 30 and March 31, 2025.
Total public fund deposits amounted to $29.0 million, or 16% of total deposits, at June 30, 2025, compared to $29.8 million, or 17% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, approximately 64% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to 80% at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, a larger portion of public funds were held in savings accounts.
Capital and Share Repurchases
At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $80.8 million, or 29.5% of total assets, and $80.6 million, or 29.7% of total assets, respectively.
The Company repurchased 62,385 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.91 during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 72,949 shares at an average cost per share of $11.86 during the first quarter of 2025. Under the Company's November 2024 Repurchase Plan, 51,816 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at June 30, 2025. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through June 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,147,184 shares of its common stock, or approximately 22% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.92. At June 30, 2025, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,142,816.
Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.98%, up nine basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the second quarter of 2025, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.58%, up four basis points from the prior quarter, and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.51%, down five basis points from the first quarter of 2025.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million, up $103,000, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Total interest income was up $87,000, or 3%, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter largely due to an increase in income on loans. Total interest expense decreased $16,000, or 2%, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter due to a decline in the cost of deposits.
The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.
Three Months Ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
Loans receivable(1)
$
167,627
$
2,792
6.68
%
$
166,145
$
2,738
6.68
%
Investment securities(2)
48,285
294
2.49
46,960
275
2.35
Other interest earning assets
33,225
375
4.53
33,585
361
4.36
Total interest-earning assets
$
249,137
$
3,461
5.58
$
246,690
$
3,374
5.54
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits, money market, and savings accounts
$
92,088
$
466
2.03
%
$
94,133
$
483
2.08
%
Certificates of deposit
57,018
459
3.23
55,846
458
3.32
Total interest-bearing deposits
149,106
925
2.49
149,979
941
2.54
Borrowings
9,619
68
2.84
9,573
68
2.85
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
158,725
$
993
2.51
$
159,552
$
1,009
2.56
Net interest-earning assets
$
90,412
$
87,138
Net interest income; average interest rate spread
$
2,468
3.07
%
$
2,365
2.98
%
Net interest margin (3)
3.98
3.89
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.
(2)
Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.
(3)
Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $344,000, down $209,000, or 38%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 included insurance proceeds of $216,000 for fire and flood damages related to foreclosed properties.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $2.2 million, down $20,000, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2025.
Foreclosed assets expense for the second quarter of 2025 included a write-down on foreclosed assets of $14,000. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company incurred net losses of $88,000 on the sale of foreclosed assets.
Other non-interest expense totaled $234,000 for the second quarter of 2025, up $27,000, or 13%, from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in loan collection related expenses.
About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $273.8 million in assets at June 30, 2025. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
6/30/2024
ASSETS
Non-interest-bearing cash
$
4,024
$
4,128
$
4,076
$
4,952
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
36,032
36,190
40,219
70,503
Total cash and cash equivalents
40,056
40,318
44,295
75,455
Investment securities:
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
29,294
29,840
28,712
29,748
Securities held-to-maturity
14,948
13,445
13,447
13,454
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
167,569
166,077
167,076
153,266
Allowance for credit losses
(2,431)
(2,500)
(2,522)
(2,215)
Loans receivable, net
165,138
163,577
164,554
151,051
Accrued interest receivable
883
866
851
737
Foreclosed assets
80
77
194
104
Premises and equipment, net
5,977
6,049
6,085
6,114
Stock in correspondent banks, at cost
825
809
1,961
1,919
Bank-owned life insurance
14,726
14,607
14,489
14,252
Other assets
1,858
2,060
2,109
2,499
TOTAL ASSETS
$
273,785
$
271,648
$
276,697
$
295,333
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
31,155
$
26,093
$
28,281
$
30,177
Interest-bearing
151,056
154,505
157,393
149,888
Total deposits
182,211
180,598
185,674
180,065
Borrowings
9,647
9,603
9,558
30,261
Other liabilities
1,128
856
1,261
3,994
TOTAL LIABILITIES
192,986
191,057
196,493
214,320
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
41
42
43
45
Additional paid-in capital
38,259
38,844
39,561
41,914
Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans
(5,596)
(5,649)
(5,702)
(6,116)
Retained earnings
50,967
50,446
49,860
48,787
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,872)
(3,092)
(3,558)
(3,617)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
80,799
80,591
80,204
81,013
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
273,785
$
271,648
$
276,697
$
295,333
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
6/30/2024
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
2,792
$
2,738
$
2,383
$
5,530
$
4,597
Investment securities
294
275
210
569
535
Cash and due from banks
353
341
912
694
1,506
Other
22
20
20
42
42
Total interest income
3,461
3,374
3,525
6,835
6,680
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
925
941
771
1,866
1,540
Borrowings
68
68
306
136
599
Total interest expense
993
1,009
1,077
2,002
2,139
Net interest income
2,468
2,365
2,448
4,833
4,541
Provision for credit losses
-
-
99
-
194
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
2,468
2,365
2,349
4,833
4,347
NON-INTEREST INCOME (LOSS)
Service charges on deposit accounts
202
197
194
399
397
Bank-owned life insurance
119
118
113
237
226
Loss on sales of investment securities
-
-
-
-
(5,507)
Other income on foreclosed assets
-
216
-
216
-
(Loss) gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
(5)
-
6
Other
23
22
64
45
81
Total non-interest income (loss)
344
553
366
897
(4,797)
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
1,262
1,245
1,143
2,507
2,403
Occupancy and equipment
208
199
183
407
379
Data processing and communication
176
182
138
358
932
Professional fees
114
101
117
215
224
Directors' fees
117
114
114
231
229
ATM and debit card
29
22
31
51
100
Foreclosed assets, net
18
89
26
107
34
Advertising and marketing
20
39
43
59
81
Other
234
207
273
441
477
Total non-interest expense
2,178
2,198
2,068
4,376
4,859
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
634
720
647
1,354
(5,309)
Income tax expense (benefit)
113
134
120
247
(1,147)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
521
$
586
$
527
$
1,107
$
(4,162)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.14
$
0.16
$
0.13
$
0.30
$
(1.03)
Diluted
0.14
0.16
0.13
0.30
(1.03)
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
6/30/2024
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$
3,461
$
3,374
$
3,525
$
6,835
$
6,680
Total interest expense
993
1,009
1,077
2,002
2,139
Net interest income
2,468
2,365
2,448
4,833
4,541
Provision for credit losses
-
-
99
-
194
Total non-interest income (loss)
344
553
366
897
(4,797)
Total non-interest expense
2,178
2,198
2,068
4,376
4,859
Income tax expense (benefit)
113
134
120
247
(1,147)
Net income (loss)
$
521
$
586
$
527
$
1,107
$
(4,162)
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total loans
$
167,627
$
166,145
$
150,257
$
166,891
$
147,342
Total interest-earning assets
249,137
246,690
264,776
247,920
267,306
Total assets
270,788
268,232
285,773
269,517
286,240
Total interest-bearing deposits
149,106
149,979
143,611
149,540
144,906
Total interest-bearing liabilities
158,725
159,552
173,079
159,136
173,636
Total deposits
179,426
177,106
173,326
178,272
173,990
Total shareholders' equity
80,611
80,426
80,965
80,519
81,816
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.77
%
0.89
%
0.74
%
0.83
%
(2.92)
%
Return on average equity
2.59
2.96
2.62
2.77
(10.23)
Efficiency ratio
77.46
75.31
73.47
76.37
(1,901.18)
Net interest margin(TE)
3.98
3.89
3.72
3.93
3.42
Average equity to average assets
29.77
29.98
28.33
29.88
28.58
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)
43.72
46.95
49.09
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)
27.56
29.45
26.88
Total risk-based capital ratio(1)
44.98
48.20
50.34
NON-FINANCIAL DATA
Total employees (full-time equivalent)
49
49
47
Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period
4,142,816
4,205,201
4,478,527
(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(continued)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
6/30/2024
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Loans:
Beginning balance
$
2,500
$
2,522
$
2,068
$
2,522
$
2,124
Provision for credit losses
(27)
17
185
(10)
227
Charge-offs
(63)
(53)
(57)
(116)
(180)
Recoveries
21
14
19
35
44
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(42)
(39)
(38)
(81)
(136)
Ending balance
$
2,431
$
2,500
$
2,215
$
2,431
$
2,215
Unfunded commitments:
Beginning balance
$
104
$
121
$
310
121
257
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments
27
(17)
(86)
10
(33)
Ending balance
$
131
$
104
$
224
$
131
$
224
Total provision for credit losses
$
-
$
-
$
99
$
-
$
194
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
Non-accruing loans
$
1,455
$
1,554
$
1,560
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
215
91
40
Total non-performing loans
1,670
1,645
1,600
Foreclosed assets
80
77
104
Total non-performing assets
$
1,750
$
1,722
$
1,704
Total non-performing loans to total loans
1.00
%
0.99
%
1.04
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.64
0.63
0.58
(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.
