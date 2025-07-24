Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Q2 2025 Results and Reaffirms Guidance for 2025

Strong Q2 Results Fueled by Healthy Top-Line Growth and Cost Discipline
Momentum in U.S. Refreshment Beverages and International, with Improving U.S. Coffee Trends
Company Reaffirms 2025 Constant Currency Net Sales and Adjusted EPS Outlook
BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today reported results for the second quarter of 2025 and reaffirmed its full year guidance.
Reported GAAP Basis
Adjusted Basis 1
Q2
YTD
Q2
YTD
Net Sales
$4.16 bn
$7.80 bn
$4.16 bn
$7.80 bn
% vs prior year
6.1 %
5.5 %
7.2 %
6.8 %
Diluted EPS
$0.40
$0.78
$0.49
$0.91
% vs prior year
5.3 %
11.4 %
11.1 %
9.5 %
Commenting on the quarter, CEO Tim Cofer stated, "Our Q2 results cemented a strong first half of the year, as we drove robust performance in U.S. Refreshment Beverages, good growth in International, and sequential progress in U.S. Coffee. Today's dynamic environment puts a premium on operational excellence, which we are demonstrating while pushing ahead on our multi-year strategic agenda. Though the back half will present new challenges, we are on track to deliver our 2025 outlook and are confident in the long-term value creation ahead."
Second Quarter Consolidated Results
Net sales for the second quarter increased 6.1% to $4.2 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 7.2%, driven by volume/mix growth of 5.0% and favorable net price realization of 2.2%. The acquisition of GHOST contributed 4.0 percentage points to volume/mix growth.
GAAP operating income increased 4.3% to $898 million, including an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income increased 7.0% to $1,028 million and totaled 24.7% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth were driven by net sales growth and productivity savings, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures.
GAAP net income increased 6.2% to $547 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, including an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted net income increased 10.5% to $673 million and Adjusted diluted EPS increased 11.1% to $0.49. Adjusted diluted EPS growth was driven by the Adjusted operating income growth.
Operating cash flow for the second quarter was $431 million and free cash flow totaled $325 million.
_______________________
1 Adjusted financial metrics presented in this release are non-GAAP, excluding items affecting comparability. Adjusted growth rates are non-GAAP, excluding items affecting comparability and presented on a constant currency basis. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results on a constant currency basis in the accompanying tables.
Second Quarter Segment Results
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
Net sales for the second quarter increased 10.5% to $2.7 billion, driven by volume/mix growth of 9.5% and favorable net price realization of 1.0%. Segment growth reflected market share gains in carbonated soft drinks, energy, and sports hydration, as well as the acquisition of GHOST.
GAAP operating income increased 4.0% to $746 million, which included an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income increased 8.0% to $781 million and totaled 29.4% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth were driven by net sales growth and productivity savings, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures.
U.S. Coffee
Net sales for the second quarter decreased 0.2% to $0.9 billion . Favorable net price realization of 3.6% was offset by a volume/mix decline of 3.8%. The approximately flat net sales result reflected K-Cup pricing actions taken to combat inflation, offset by pod and brewer shipment declines.
GAAP operating income increased 2.2% to $233 million. Adjusted operating income increased 2.0% to $299 million and totaled 31.5% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth were driven by net price realization and cost efficiency measures, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures.
International
Net sales for the second quarter decreased 1.8% to $0.6 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 5.7%, driven by favorable net price realization of 5.3% and volume/mix growth of 0.4%. Performance was led by market share gains in key categories such as mineral water in Mexico and single serve coffee in Canada.
GAAP operating income decreased 4.7% to $143 million, including an unfavorable impact from foreign exchange translation. Adjusted operating income increased 2.6% to $145 million and totaled 26.1% of net sales. Adjusted operating income growth was driven by net sales growth and productivity savings, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures.
2025 Guidance
The 2025 guidance provided below is presented on a constant currency, non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company's control on certain items, such as non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivative instruments, among others, which could be material. Reconciling such items would require unreasonable efforts.
KDP reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and Adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range. At current rates, foreign currency translation is forecasted to approximate a one half of one percentage point headwind to full year top- and bottom-line growth.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(in millions, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$ 4,163
$ 3,922
$ 7,798
$ 7,390
Cost of sales
1,908
1,750
3,558
3,278
Gross profit
2,255
2,172
4,240
4,112
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
1,356
1,295
2,548
2,471
Other operating expense (income), net
1
16
(7)
15
Income from operations
898
861
1,699
1,626
Interest expense, net
180
204
328
382
Other income, net
-
(15)
(7)
(22)
Income before provision for income taxes
718
672
1,378
1,266
Provision for income taxes
171
157
314
297
Net income
$ 547
$ 515
$ 1,064
$ 969
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 0.40
$ 0.38
$ 0.78
$ 0.71
Diluted
0.40
0.38
0.78
0.70
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
1,358.3
1,355.6
1,357.7
1,368.2
Diluted
1,362.8
1,361.2
1,362.6
1,374.4
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
(in millions, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 509
$ 510
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
56
80
Trade accounts receivable, net
1,498
1,502
Inventories
1,741
1,299
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
802
606
Total current assets
4,606
3,997
Property, plant, and equipment, net
2,996
2,964
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
1,566
1,543
Goodwill
20,228
20,053
Other intangible assets, net
23,841
23,634
Other non-current assets
1,095
1,200
Deferred tax assets
36
39
Total assets
$ 54,368
$ 53,430
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 3,113
$ 2,985
Accrued expenses
1,324
1,584
Structured payables
31
41
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations
1,976
2,642
Other current liabilities
777
835
Total current liabilities
7,221
8,087
Long-term obligations
13,920
12,912
Deferred tax liabilities
5,487
5,435
Other non-current liabilities
2,755
2,753
Total liabilities
29,383
29,187
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,358,413,413 and 1,356,664,609 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
14
14
Additional paid-in capital
19,729
19,712
Retained earnings
5,232
4,793
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
10
(276)
Total stockholders' equity
24,985
24,243
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 54,368
$ 53,430
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
First Six Months
(in millions)
2025
2024
Operating activities:
Net income
$ 1,064
$ 969
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
217
207
Amortization of intangibles
68
67
Other amortization expense
63
101
Provision for sales returns
24
29
Deferred income taxes
4
17
Employee stock-based compensation expense
45
52
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
(6)
18
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency
(6)
16
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
(56)
36
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
(27)
(17)
Earned equity from distribution arrangements
(10)
(45)
Other, net
(5)
5
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of business acquisitions:
Trade accounts receivable
3
(67)
Inventories
(416)
(119)
Income taxes receivable and payables, net
(86)
(34)
Other current and non-current assets
(136)
(180)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(93)
(314)
Other current and non-current liabilities
(7)
1
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
(735)
(713)
Net cash provided by operating activities
640
742
Investing activities:
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(111)
-
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(226)
(273)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment
13
1
Purchases of intangibles
(16)
(49)
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
(1)
(7)
Other, net
63
(1)
Net cash used in investing activities
(278)
(329)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of Notes
2,000
3,000
Repayments of Notes
(529)
(1,150)
Net repayment of commercial paper
(139)
(226)
Repayment of term loan
(990)
-
Proceeds from structured payables
16
31
Repayments of structured payables
(26)
(60)
Cash dividends paid
(625)
(591)
Repurchases of common stock, inclusive of excise tax obligation
(9)
(1,105)
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements
(28)
(43)
Payments on finance leases
(63)
(56)
Other, net
(16)
(22)
Net cash used in financing activities
(409)
(222)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents:
Net change from operating, investing, and financing activities
(47)
191
Effect of exchange rate changes
4
(20)
Beginning balance
608
267
Ending balance
$ 565
$ 438
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Sales
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
$ 2,660
$ 2,407
$ 4,983
$ 4,500
U.S. Coffee
948
950
1,825
1,861
International
555
565
990
1,029
Total net sales
$ 4,163
$ 3,922
$ 7,798
$ 7,390
Income from Operations
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
$ 746
$ 717
$ 1,400
$ 1,332
U.S. Coffee
233
228
435
476
International
143
150
233
262
Unallocated corporate costs
(224)
(234)
(369)
(444)
Total income from operations
$ 898
$ 861
$ 1,699
$ 1,626
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - CONSOLIDATED
(UNAUDITED)
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.
Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:
Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.
Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP that do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results, as well as the unrealized mark-to-market impact of our Vita Coco investment prior to its sale in the first quarter of 2025; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; (vi) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned); and (vii) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.
For the first six months of 2025, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses; (ii) restructuring adjustments associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, including the antitrust litigation; (iv) restructuring expenses associated with the Network Optimization program; (v) the impact of the step-up of acquired inventory associated with the GHOST and Dyla acquisitions; (vi) integration expenses associated with the GHOST and Dyla acquisitions; (vii) the change in our mandatory redemption liability for GHOST; and (viii) non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets as a result of tax rate or apportionment changes.
For the first six months of 2024, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses; (ii) restructuring expenses associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, including the antitrust litigation; and (iv) restructuring expenses associated with the Network Optimization program.
Constant currency adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.
For the second quarter and first six months of 2025 and 2024, the supplemental financial data set forth below includes reconciliations of adjusted and constant currency adjusted financial measures to the applicable financial measure presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the same period.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - CONSOLIDATED
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except %)
Gross profit
Gross
Income from
Operating
Second Quarter of 2025
Reported
$ 2,255
54.2 %
$ 898
21.6 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Productivity
35
47
Mark to market
(4)
(6)
Amortization of intangibles
-
34
Stock compensation
-
4
Non-routine legal matters
-
5
Transaction costs
-
5
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
1
Restructuring - Network Optimization
-
10
Integration of acquisitions
1
28
Inventory step-up
2
2
Adjusted
$ 2,289
55.0 %
$ 1,028
24.7 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
- %
Constant currency adjusted
55.0 %
24.7 %
Second Quarter of 2024
Reported
$ 2,172
55.4 %
$ 861
22.0 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Productivity
20
45
Mark to market
6
(5)
Amortization of intangibles
-
34
Stock compensation
-
3
Non-routine legal matters
-
1
Transaction costs
-
1
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
11
Restructuring - Network Optimization
2
19
Adjusted
$ 2,200
56.1 %
$ 970
24.7 %
Refer to pages A-9 and A-10 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - CONSOLIDATED
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except % and per share data)
Interest
Income before
Provision for
Effective
Net
Diluted
Second Quarter of 2025
Reported
$ 180
$ 718
$ 171
23.8 %
$ 547
$ 0.40
Items Affecting Comparability:
Productivity
-
47
12
35
0.03
Mark to market
(2)
(4)
(3)
(1)
-
Amortization of intangibles
-
34
10
24
0.02
Stock compensation
-
4
2
2
-
Amortization of fair value debt adjustment
(4)
4
1
3
-
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
1
-
1
-
Non-routine legal matters
-
5
2
3
-
Transaction costs
-
5
1
4
-
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
1
-
1
-
Restructuring - Network Optimization
-
10
3
7
0.01
Integration of acquisitions
-
28
6
22
0.02
Change in mandatory redemption liability for GHOST
-
29
8
21
0.02
Inventory step-up
-
2
2
-
-
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
(4)
4
-
Adjusted
$ 173
$ 884
$ 211
23.9 %
$ 673
$ 0.49
Impact of foreign currency
(0.2) %
Constant currency adjusted
23.7 %
Second Quarter of 2024
Reported
$ 204
$ 672
$ 157
23.4 %
$ 515
$ 0.38
Items Affecting Comparability:
Productivity
-
45
10
35
0.03
Mark to market
(32)
22
4
18
0.01
Amortization of intangibles
-
34
8
26
0.02
Stock compensation
-
3
1
2
-
Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment
(3)
3
-
3
-
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
1
-
1
-
Non-routine legal matters
-
1
1
-
-
Transaction costs
-
1
1
-
-
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
11
2
9
0.01
Restructuring - Network Optimization
-
19
4
15
0.01
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
6
(6)
-
Adjusted
$ 168
$ 812
$ 194
23.9 %
$ 618
$ 0.45
Change - adjusted
3.0 %
8.9 %
8.9 %
Impact of foreign currency
(0.6) %
1.6 %
2.2 %
Change - constant currency adjusted
2.4 %
10.5 %
11.1 %
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS - CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except %)
U.S.
U.S. Coffee
International
Unallocated
Total
Second Quarter of 2025
Reported - Income from Operations
$ 746
$ 233
$ 143
$ (224)
$ 898
Items Affecting Comparability:
Productivity
-
35
-
12
47
Mark to market
-
-
-
(6)
(6)
Amortization of intangibles
9
23
2
-
34
Stock compensation
-
-
-
4
4
Non-routine legal matters
-
-
-
5
5
Transaction costs
-
-
-
5
5
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
-
-
1
1
Restructuring - Network Optimization
1
8
-
1
10
Integration of acquisitions
23
-
-
5
28
Inventory step-up
2
-
-
-
2
Adjusted - Income from Operations
$ 781
$ 299
$ 145
$ (197)
$ 1,028
Second Quarter of 2024
Reported - Income from Operations
$ 717
$ 228
$ 150
$ (234)
$ 861
Items Affecting Comparability:
Productivity
1
20
-
24
45
Mark to market
-
-
(1)
(4)
(5)
Amortization of intangibles
5
26
3
-
34
Stock compensation
-
-
-
3
3
Non-routine legal matters
-
-
-
1
1
Transaction costs
-
-
-
1
1
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
-
-
11
11
Restructuring - Network Optimization
-
19
-
-
19
Adjusted - Income from Operations
$ 723
$ 293
$ 152
$ (198)
$ 970
Change - adjusted
8.0 %
2.0 %
(4.6) %
(0.5) %
6.0 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
- %
7.2 %
0.5 %
1.0 %
Change - constant currency adjusted
8.0 %
2.0 %
2.6 %
- %
7.0 %
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
CHANGE IN NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN - CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
Reported
Impact of Foreign
Constant Currency
Second Quarter of 2025
Change in net sales
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
10.5 %
- %
10.5 %
U.S. Coffee
(0.2)
-
(0.2)
International
(1.8)
7.5
5.7
Total change in net sales
6.1
1.1
7.2
Reported
Items Affecting
Adjusted
Impact of
Constant
Second Quarter of 2025
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
28.0 %
1.4 %
29.4 %
- %
29.4 %
U.S. Coffee
24.6
6.9
31.5
-
31.5
International
25.8
0.3
26.1
-
26.1
Total operating margin
21.6
3.1
24.7
-
24.7
Reported
Items Affecting
Adjusted
Second Quarter of 2024
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
29.8 %
0.2 %
30.0 %
U.S. Coffee
24.0
6.8
30.8
International
26.5
0.4
26.9
Total operating margin
22.0
2.7
24.7
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - CONSOLIDATED
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except %)
Gross profit
Gross
Income from
Operating
First Six Months of 2025
Reported
$ 4,240
54.4 %
$ 1,699
21.8 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Productivity
60
79
Mark to market
(43)
(49)
Amortization of intangibles
-
68
Stock compensation
-
6
Non-routine legal matters
-
8
Transaction costs
-
4
Restructuring - Network Optimization
1
12
Integration of acquisitions
1
31
Inventory step-up
17
17
Adjusted
$ 4,276
54.8 %
$ 1,875
24.0 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
- %
Constant currency adjusted
54.8 %
24.0 %
First Six Months of 2024
Reported
$ 4,112
55.6 %
$ 1,626
22.0 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Productivity
34
81
Mark to market
3
(24)
Amortization of intangibles
-
67
Stock compensation
-
7
Non-routine legal matters
-
2
Transaction costs
-
2
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
13
Restructuring - Network Optimization
2
21
Adjusted
$ 4,151
56.2 %
$ 1,795
24.3 %
Refer to pages A-13 and A-14 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - CONSOLIDATED
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except % and per share data)
Interest
Income before
Provision for
Effective tax
Net income
Diluted
First Six Months of 2025
Reported
$ 328
$ 1,378
$ 314
22.8 %
$ 1,064
$ 0.78
Items Affecting Comparability:
Productivity
-
79
18
61
0.04
Mark to market
21
(38)
(4)
(34)
(0.03)
Amortization of intangibles
-
68
16
52
0.04
Stock compensation
-
6
2
4
-
Amortization of fair value debt adjustment
(8)
8
2
6
-
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
1
-
1
-
Non-routine legal matters
-
8
2
6
-
Transaction costs
-
4
1
3
-
Restructuring - Network Optimization
-
12
3
9
0.01
Integration of acquisitions
-
31
7
24
0.02
Change in mandatory redemption liability for GHOST
-
40
10
30
0.02
Inventory step-up
-
17
4
13
0.01
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
(2)
2
-
Adjusted
$ 340
$ 1,614
$ 373
23.1 %
$ 1,241
$ 0.91
Impact of foreign currency
(0.1) %
Constant currency adjusted
23.0 %
First Six Months of 2024
Reported
$ 382
$ 1,266
$ 297
23.5 %
$ 969
$ 0.70
Items Affecting Comparability:
Productivity
-
81
20
61
0.04
Mark to market
(67)
40
6
34
0.02
Amortization of intangibles
-
67
17
50
0.04
Stock compensation
-
7
2
5
-
Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment
(7)
7
1
6
-
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
1
-
1
-
Non-routine legal matters
-
2
1
1
-
Transaction costs
-
2
1
1
-
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
13
3
10
0.01
Restructuring - Network Optimization
-
21
5
16
0.01
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
-
-
6
(6)
-
Adjusted
$ 307
$ 1,507
$ 359
23.8 %
$ 1,148
$ 0.84
Change - adjusted
10.7 %
8.1 %
8.3 %
Impact of foreign currency
(0.3) %
1.5 %
1.2 %
Change - Constant currency adjusted
10.4 %
9.6 %
9.5 %
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS - CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except %)
U.S.
U.S. Coffee
International
Unallocated
Total
First Six Months of 2025
Reported - Income from Operations
$ 1,400
$ 435
$ 233
$ (369)
$ 1,699
Items Affecting Comparability:
Productivity
-
60
-
19
79
Mark to market
-
-
-
(49)
(49)
Amortization of intangibles
16
47
5
-
68
Stock compensation
-
-
-
6
6
Non-routine legal matters
-
-
-
8
8
Transaction costs
-
-
-
4
4
Restructuring - Network Optimization
1
10
-
1
12
Integration of acquisitions
23
-
-
8
31
Inventory step-up
17
-
-
-
17
Adjusted - Income from Operations
$ 1,457
$ 552
$ 238
$ (372)
$ 1,875
First Six Months of 2024
Reported - Income from Operations
$ 1,332
$ 476
$ 262
$ (444)
$ 1,626
Items Affecting Comparability:
Productivity
3
34
-
44
81
Mark to market
-
-
(7)
(17)
(24)
Amortization of intangibles
10
51
6
-
67
Stock compensation
-
-
-
7
7
Non-routine legal matters
-
-
-
2
2
Transaction costs
-
-
-
2
2
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
-
-
-
13
13
Restructuring - Network Optimization
-
21
-
-
21
Adjusted - Income from Operations
$ 1,345
$ 582
$ 261
$ (393)
$ 1,795
Change - adjusted
8.3 %
(5.2) %
(8.8) %
(5.3) %
4.5 %
Impact of foreign currency
- %
- %
8.4 %
0.5 %
1.1 %
Change - constant currency adjusted
8.3 %
(5.2) %
(0.4) %
(4.8) %
5.6 %
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
CHANGE IN NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN - CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
Reported
Impact of Foreign
Constant Currency
First Six Months of 2025
Change in net sales
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
10.7 %
- %
10.7 %
U.S. Coffee
(1.9)
-
(1.9)
International
(3.8)
9.3
5.5
Total change in net sales
5.5
1.3
6.8
Reported
Items
Adjusted
Impact of
Constant
First Six Months of 2025
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
28.1 %
1.1 %
29.2 %
- %
29.2 %
U.S. Coffee
23.8
6.4
30.2
-
30.2
International
23.5
0.5
24.0
(0.1)
23.9
Total operating margin
21.8
2.2
24.0
-
24.0
Reported
Items Affecting
Adjusted
First Six Months of 2024
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
29.6 %
0.3 %
29.9 %
U.S. Coffee
25.6
5.7
31.3
International
25.5
(0.1)
25.4
Total operating margin
22.0
2.3
24.3
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MANAGEMENT LEVERAGE RATIO
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except for ratio)
Last Twelve
Net income
$ 1,536
Interest expense, net
681
Provision for income taxes
490
Depreciation expense
432
Other amortization
140
Amortization of intangibles
134
EBITDA
$ 3,413
Items affecting comparability:
Productivity
$ 114
Mark to market
(7)
Stock compensation
13
Non-routine legal matters
16
Transaction costs
42
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
27
Restructuring - Network Optimization
42
Integration of acquisitions
32
Change in mandatory redemption liability for GHOST
40
Termination fees for distribution rights related to GHOST
225
Inventory step-up
21
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
718
Impairment of investments and note receivable
2
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 4,698
June 30,
2025
Principal amounts of:
Commercial paper notes
$ 1,477
Senior unsecured notes
14,564
Total principal amounts
16,041
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
509
Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents
$ 15,532
June 30, 2025 Management Leverage Ratio
3.3
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA - LAST TWELVE MONTHS
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions)
Third
Fourth
First Six
Last Twelve
Net income (loss)
$ 616
$ (144)
$ 1,064
$ 1,536
Interest expense, net
106
247
328
681
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
186
(10)
314
490
Depreciation expense
103
112
217
432
Other amortization
39
38
63
140
Amortization of intangibles
33
33
68
134
EBITDA
$ 1,083
$ 276
$ 2,054
$ 3,413
Items affecting comparability:
Productivity
$ 23
$ 26
$ 65
$ 114
Mark to market
33
(23)
(17)
(7)
Stock compensation
4
3
6
13
Non-routine legal matters
3
5
8
16
Transaction costs
13
25
4
42
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
3
24
-
27
Restructuring - Network Optimization
24
6
12
42
Integration of acquisitions
-
1
31
32
Change in mandatory redemption liability for GHOST
-
-
40
40
Termination fees for distribution rights related to GHOST
-
225
-
225
Inventory step-up
4
-
17
21
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
-
718
-
718
Impairment of investments and note receivable
-
2
-
2
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,190
$ 1,288
$ 2,220
$ 4,698
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
FREE CASH FLOW
(UNAUDITED)
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant, and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. For the first six months of 2025 and 2024, there were no certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods.
First Six Months
(in millions)
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 640
$ 742
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(226)
(273)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment
13
1
Free Cash Flow
$ 427
$ 470
