Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916686 | ISIN: US7838591011 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.07.25 | 21:59
38,690 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
S&T BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&T BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 13:30 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

INDIANA, Pa., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $31.9 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $33.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 and net income of $34.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter of 2025 Highlights:

  • Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.32%, return on average equity (ROE) of 8.91% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 12.12% compared to ROA of 1.41%, ROE of 9.67% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.29% for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was solid at 1.73% for both the second and first quarters of 2025.
  • Net interest income growth of $3.3 million, or 3.90%, and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expansion of 7 basis points to 3.88% compared to 3.81% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Total portfolio loans increased $98.1 million, or 5.02% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025.
  • Total deposits increased $28.0 million, or 1.42% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 million to $21.3 million, or 0.27% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $22.4 million, or 0.29%, at March 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter with excellent returns, driven by continued progress on our performance drivers," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Net interest income growth was driven by net interest margin expansion and solid loan growth while asset quality metrics remain at very favorable levels. As we move into the second half of the year, we remain confident in our strategy, the strength and commitment of our team and our ability to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $3.3 million, or 3.90%, to $86.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $83.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. Average interest-earning assets increased $112.5 million to $9.0 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $8.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) expansion of 7 basis points to 3.88% compared to 3.81% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total interest-earning assets increased 6 basis points to 5.76% compared to 5.70% in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to favorable asset repricing. Total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 3 basis points to 2.84% compared to 2.87% in the first quarter of 2025 mainly due to the repricing of certificates of deposits.

Asset Quality
Asset quality remained strong in the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was $98.6 million, or 1.24% of total portfolio loans at June 30, 2025 compared to $99.0 million, or 1.26%, at March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to a negative $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The negative provision in the first quarter of 2025 related to net recoveries and a $4.2 million decrease in specific reserves. Net charge-offs were $1.2 million, or 0.06% of average loans, compared to net recoveries in the first quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 million to $21.3 million, or 0.27% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $22.4 million, or 0.29%, at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income increased $3.1 million to $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase primarily related to a $2.3 million realized loss recognized in the first quarter of 2025 from the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher-yielding securities. Additionally, debit and credit card fees and service charges on deposit accounts were seasonally higher compared to the first quarter of 2025. Total noninterest expense increased $3.0 million to $58.1 million compared to $55.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased $3.1 million primarily related to annual merit increases, higher incentives and medical costs compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Financial Condition
Total assets were $9.8 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $9.7 billion at March 31, 2025. Total portfolio loans increased $98.1 million, or 5.02% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025. The commercial loan portfolio increased $67.3 million with growth in commercial real estate of $58.0 million and commercial construction of $17.7 million partially offset by a decrease in commercial and industrial of $8.4 million compared to March 31, 2025. The consumer loan portfolio increased $30.8 million compared to March 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $28.0 million, or 1.42% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing demand increased $17.9 million, money market $26.2 million and CDs $62.1 million, offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $71.5 million and savings of $6.7 million compared to March 31, 2025. Total borrowings increased $55.0 million to $250.3 million compared to $195.3 million at March 31, 2025 to fund loan growth.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Conference Call
S&T will host its second quarter 2025 earnings conference call live via webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.8 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cybersecurity concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and other employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; ESG practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses and geopolitical tensions and conflicts between nations.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2025


2025


2024



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees

$117,696


$114,340


$119,564


Investment Securities:







Taxable

10,846


10,073


8,761


Tax-exempt

35


157


168


Dividends

329


278


272


Total Interest and Dividend Income

128,906


124,848


128,765









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

39,056


38,354


39,629


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other

3,278


3,171


5,542


Total Interest Expense

42,334


41,525


45,171









NET INTEREST INCOME

86,572


83,323


83,594


Provision for credit losses

1,974


(3,040)


422


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

84,598


86,363


83,172









NONINTEREST INCOME







Loss on sale of securities

-


(2,295)


(3,150)


Debit and credit card

4,588


4,188


4,713


Service charges on deposit accounts

4,090


3,962


4,089


Wealth management

3,042


3,084


2,995


Other

1,780


1,490


4,658


Total Noninterest Income

13,500


10,429


13,305









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

32,907


29,853


30,388


Data processing and information technology

4,847


4,930


4,215


Occupancy

4,024


4,302


3,649


Furniture, equipment and software

3,352


3,483


3,382


Other taxes

2,088


1,494


1,433


Professional services and legal

1,739


1,286


1,403


Marketing

1,490


1,615


1,404


FDIC insurance

1,062


1,040


1,053


Other noninterest expense

6,605


7,088


6,681


Total Noninterest Expense

58,114


55,091


53,608


Income Before Taxes

39,984


41,701


42,869


Income tax expense

8,084


8,300


8,498


Net Income

$31,900


$33,401


$34,371









Per Share Data







Shares outstanding at end of period

38,345,448


38,261,299


38,256,204


Average shares outstanding - diluted

38,637,400


38,599,656


38,531,692


Diluted earnings per share

$0.83


$0.87


$0.89


Dividends declared per share

$0.34


$0.34


$0.33


Dividend yield (annualized)

3.60 %


3.67 %


3.95 %


Dividends paid to net income

41.30 %


38.97 %


36.97 %


Book value

$37.70


$37.06


$34.54


Tangible book value (1)

$27.90


$27.24


$24.71


Market value

$37.82


$37.05


$33.39









Profitability Ratios (Annualized)







Return on average assets

1.32 %


1.41 %


1.45 %


Return on average shareholders' equity

8.91 %


9.67 %


10.61 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2)

12.12 %


13.29 %


15.01 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3)

1.73 %


1.73 %


1.82 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4)

57.73 %


56.99 %


54.94 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2025


2024


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees



$232,036


$238,141


Investment Securities:







Taxable



20,919


17,356


Tax-exempt



192


361


Dividends



607


661


Total Interest and Dividend Income



253,754


256,519









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits



77,410


76,291


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



6,449


13,157


Total Interest Expense



83,859


89,448









NET INTEREST INCOME



169,895


167,071


Provision for credit losses



(1,066)


3,049


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



170,961


164,022









NONINTEREST INCOME







Loss on sale of securities



(2,295)


(3,147)


Debit and credit card



8,776


8,948


Service charges on deposit accounts



8,052


7,917


Wealth management



6,126


6,037


Other



3,270


6,380


Total Noninterest Income



23,929


26,135









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits



62,760


59,900


Data processing and information technology



9,777


9,169


Occupancy



8,326


7,519


Furniture, equipment and software



6,835


6,854


Other Taxes



3,582


3,304


Marketing



3,105


3,347


Professional services and legal



3,025


3,123


FDIC insurance



2,102


2,102


Other noninterest expense



13,693


12,810


Total Noninterest Expense



113,205


108,128


Income Before Taxes



81,685


82,029


Income tax expense



16,384


16,419









Net Income



$65,301


$65,610









Per Share Data







Average shares outstanding - diluted



38,618,741


38,495,622


Diluted earnings per share



$1.69


$1.70


Dividends declared per share



$0.68


$0.66


Dividends paid to net income



40.11 %


38.60 %









Profitability Ratios (annualized)







Return on average assets



1.36 %


1.38 %


Return on average shareholders' equity



9.28 %


10.17 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)



12.69 %


14.44 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)



1.73 %


1.79 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)



57.37 %


55.57 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2025


2025


2024



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


ASSETS







Cash and due from banks

$203,118


$211,836


$246,310


Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,021,183


1,011,111


977,958


Loans held for sale

-


-


188


Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

3,520,294


3,462,246


3,347,699


Commercial and industrial

1,512,027


1,520,475


1,611,183


Commercial construction

397,785


380,129


380,128


Total Commercial Loans

5,430,106


5,362,850


5,339,010


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

1,678,992


1,670,750


1,562,026


Home equity

681,143


660,594


642,225


Installment and other consumer

100,177


98,165


102,660


Consumer construction

44,016


43,990


67,649


Total Consumer Loans

2,504,328


2,473,499


2,374,560


Total Portfolio Loans

7,934,434


7,836,349


7,713,570


Allowance for credit losses

(98,580)


(99,010)


(106,150)


Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,835,854


7,737,339


7,607,420


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

15,817


13,445


12,056


Goodwill

373,424


373,424


373,424


Other Intangible assets, net

2,656


2,813


3,456


Other assets

358,017


368,308


414,650


Total Assets

$9,810,069


$9,718,276


$9,635,462









LIABILITIES







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,182,346


$2,164,491


$2,206,589


Interest-bearing demand

738,251


809,722


789,317


Money market

2,236,298


2,210,081


2,008,486


Savings

879,254


886,007


906,794


Certificates of deposit

1,884,771


1,822,632


1,769,150


Total Deposits

7,920,920


7,892,933


7,680,336









Borrowings:







Short-term borrowings

150,000


95,000


275,000


Long-term borrowings

50,856


50,876


39,034


Junior subordinated debt securities

49,448


49,433


49,388


Total Borrowings

250,304


195,309


363,422


Other liabilities

193,352


212,000


270,261


Total Liabilities

8,364,576


8,300,242


8,314,019









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Total Shareholders' Equity

1,445,493


1,418,034


1,321,443


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,810,069


$9,718,276


$9,635,462









Capitalization Ratios







Shareholders' equity / assets

14.73 %


14.59 %


13.71 %


Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9)

11.34 %


11.16 %


10.21 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.18 %


12.09 %


11.51 %


Common equity tier 1 capital

14.59 %


14.67 %


13.89 %


Risk-based capital - tier 1

14.91 %


14.99 %


14.21 %


Risk-based capital - total

16.48 %


16.57 %


15.79 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







2025


2025


2024




Second


First


Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$120,156

4.46 %

$128,739

4.46 %

$143,521

5.47 %


Securities, at fair value

1,011,629

3.79 %

990,414

3.59 %

961,552

2.93 %


Loans held for sale

-

0.00 %

-

0.00 %

27

7.37 %


Commercial real estate

3,477,321

5.88 %

3,395,599

5.82 %

3,346,725

5.97 %


Commercial and industrial

1,519,133

6.71 %

1,535,235

6.69 %

1,606,173

7.38 %


Commercial construction

382,363

6.94 %

374,881

6.95 %

374,856

7.82 %


Total Commercial Loans

5,378,817

6.19 %

5,305,715

6.15 %

5,327,754

6.52 %


Residential mortgage

1,674,231

5.26 %

1,660,177

5.21 %

1,528,200

5.00 %


Home equity

670,066

6.37 %

653,113

6.30 %

644,545

7.01 %


Installment and other consumer

99,550

7.88 %

99,402

7.97 %

105,313

8.63 %


Consumer construction

41,025

6.82 %

45,157

6.86 %

72,899

5.97 %


Total Consumer Loans

2,484,872

5.69 %

2,457,849

5.64 %

2,350,957

5.75 %


Total Portfolio Loans

7,863,689

6.03 %

7,763,564

5.99 %

7,678,711

6.29 %


Total Loans

7,863,689

6.03 %

7,763,564

5.99 %

7,678,738

6.29 %


Total other earning assets

16,537

7.70 %

16,768

6.74 %

20,087

7.04 %


Total Interest-earning Assets

9,012,011

5.76 %

8,899,485

5.70 %

8,803,898

5.91 %


Noninterest-earning assets

712,891


727,176


756,552



Total Assets

$9,724,902


$9,626,661


$9,560,450











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand

$763,687

1.01 %

$779,309

1.00 %

$822,671

1.13 %


Money market

2,188,771

3.04 %

2,088,346

2.97 %

1,938,963

3.25 %


Savings

880,448

0.69 %

884,636

0.66 %

915,768

0.70 %


Certificates of deposit

1,872,329

4.07 %

1,860,840

4.29 %

1,774,037

4.55 %


Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,705,235

2.75 %

5,613,131

2.77 %

5,451,439

2.92 %


Short-term borrowings

135,659

4.63 %

117,722

4.63 %

261,923

5.09 %


Long-term borrowings

50,866

3.80 %

50,886

3.80 %

39,099

4.53 %


Junior subordinated debt securities

49,439

7.12 %

49,423

7.17 %

49,379

8.18 %


Total Borrowings

235,964

4.97 %

218,031

5.01 %

350,401

5.46 %


Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities

32,202

4.39 %

43,926

4.40 %

57,734

5.42 %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,973,401

2.84 %

5,875,088

2.87 %

5,859,574

3.10 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,315,213


2,350,574


2,397,606



Shareholders' equity

1,436,288


1,400,999


1,303,270



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,724,902


$9,626,661


$9,560,450











Net Interest Margin (10)


3.88 %


3.81 %


3.85 %










S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2025


2024



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$124,423

4.46 %

$144,079

5.61 %


Securities, at fair value



1,001,080

3.69 %

964,128

2.87 %


Loans held for sale



-

- %

101

7.16 %


Commercial real estate



3,436,686

5.85 %

3,355,933

5.95 %


Commercial and industrial



1,527,139

6.70 %

1,616,403

7.37 %


Commercial construction



378,643

6.94 %

369,972

7.76 %


Total Commercial Loans



5,342,468

6.17 %

5,342,308

6.50 %


Residential mortgage



1,667,242

5.23 %

1,503,405

4.97 %


Home equity



661,636

6.34 %

646,405

7.00 %


Installment and other consumer



99,476

7.93 %

108,106

8.64 %


Consumer construction



43,080

6.84 %

71,288

5.79 %


Total Consumer Loans



2,471,434

5.67 %

2,329,204

5.73 %


Total Portfolio Loans



7,813,902

6.01 %

7,671,512

6.27 %


Total Loans



7,813,902

6.01 %

7,671,613

6.27 %


Total other earning assets



16,652

7.21 %

22,711

7.08 %


Total Interest-earning Assets



8,956,057

5.73 %

8,802,531

5.89 %


Noninterest-earning assets



719,996


747,147



Total Assets



$9,676,053


$9,549,678











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand



$771,455

1.01 %

$825,883

1.13 %


Money market



2,138,836

3.01 %

1,929,486

3.20 %


Savings



882,531

0.68 %

927,618

0.66 %


Certificates of deposit



1,866,616

4.18 %

1,706,548

4.46 %


Total Interest-bearing deposits



5,659,438

2.76 %

5,389,535

2.85 %


Short-term borrowings



126,740

4.63 %

335,137

5.26 %


Long-term borrowings



50,876

3.80 %

39,160

4.53 %


Junior subordinated debt securities



49,431

7.15 %

49,372

8.20 %


Total Borrowings



227,047

4.99 %

423,669

5.54 %


Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



38,032

4.39 %

54,986

5.42 %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,924,517

2.85 %

5,868,190

3.06 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,332,795


2,384,596



Shareholders' equity



1,418,741


1,296,892



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,676,053


$9,549,678











Net Interest Margin (8)




3.84 %


3.84 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2025


2025


2024




Second


First


Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans








Commercial loans:


% Loans


% Loans


% Loans


Commercial real estate

$3,967

0.11 %

$3,441

0.10 %

$15,090

0.45 %


Commercial and industrial

5,459

0.36 %

6,749

0.44 %

7,075

0.44 %


Commercial construction

869

0.22 %

1,006

0.26 %

4,960

1.30 %


Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans

10,295

0.19 %

11,196

0.21 %

27,125

0.51 %


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

7,239

0.43 %

6,957

0.42 %

4,698

0.30 %


Home equity

3,593

0.53 %

3,968

0.60 %

2,804

0.44 %


Installment and other consumer

185

0.18 %

218

0.22 %

230

0.22 %


Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans

11,017

0.44 %

11,143

0.45 %

7,732

0.33 %


Total Nonaccrual Loans

$21,312

0.27 %

$22,339

0.29 %

$34,857

0.45 %





2025


2025


2024



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs

$1,656


$884


$845


Recoveries

(498)


(911)


(1,233)


Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$1,158


($27)


($388)









Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

($16)


($146)


($379)


Commercial and industrial

331


154


(658)


Commercial construction

89


30


-


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

404


38


(1,037)


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

13


13


33


Home equity

160


19


274


Installment and other consumer

581


(97)


342


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

754


(65)


649


Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$1,158


($27)


($388)


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2025


2024


Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs



$2,540


$7,784


Recoveries



(1,409)


(1,583)


Net Loan Charge-offs



$1,131


$6,201









Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate



($162)


$4,859


Commercial and industrial



485


292


Commercial construction



119


-


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



442


5,151


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage



26


40


Home equity



179


379


Installment and other consumer



484


631


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



689


1,050


Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$1,131


$6,201










2025


2025


2024



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Asset Quality Data







Nonaccrual loans

$21,312


$22,339


$34,857


OREO

-


29


95


Total nonperforming assets

21,312


22,368


34,952


Nonaccrual loans / total loans

0.27 %


0.29 %


0.45 %


Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

0.27 %


0.29 %


0.45 %


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.24 %


1.26 %


1.38 %


Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans

463 %


443 %


305 %


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$1,158


($27)


($388)


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans

0.06 %


(0.00 %)


(0.02 %)





Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2025


2024


Asset Quality Data







Net loan charge-offs



$1,131


$6,201


Net loan charge-offs / average loans



0.03 %


0.16 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2025


2025


2024



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,445,493


$1,418,034


$1,321,443


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(375,522)


(375,646)


(376,154)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$1,069,971


$1,042,388


$945,289


Common shares outstanding

38,345,448


38,261,299


38,256,204


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$27.90


$27.24


$24.71


Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.








(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)

$127,951


$135,460


$138,239


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

653


772


921


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$128,604


$136,232


$139,160









Average total shareholders' equity

$1,436,288


$1,400,999


$1,303,270


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(375,572)


(375,741)


(376,285)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$1,060,716


$1,025,258


$926,985


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

12.12 %


13.29 %


15.01 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.








(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes

$39,984


$41,701


$42,869


Plus: net loss on sale of securities

-


2,295


3,150


Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange

-


-


(3,156)


Plus: Provision for credit losses

1,974


(3,040)


422


Total

$41,958


$40,956


$43,285


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$168,293


$166,099


$174,091


Average assets

$9,724,902


$9,626,661


$9,560,450


Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.73 %


1.73 %


1.82 %


Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.








(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense

$58,114


$55,091


$53,608









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$86,572


$83,323


$83,594


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

590


617


682


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

87,162


83,940


84,276


Noninterest income

13,500


10,429


13,305


Plus: net loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


2,295


3,150


Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange

-


-


(3,156)


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$100,662


$96,664


$97,575


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.73 %


56.99 %


54.94 %


The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.








S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2025


2024


(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)



$131,684


$131,941


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



712


932


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$132,396


$132,873









Average total shareholders' equity



$1,418,741


$1,296,892


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(375,656)


(376,402)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$1,043,085


$920,490


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



12.69 %


14.44 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.








(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes



$81,685


$82,029


Plus: net losses on sale of securities



2,295


3,147


Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange



-


(3,156)


Plus: Provision for credit losses



(1,066)


3,049


Total



$82,914


$85,069


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$167,202


$171,073


Average assets



$9,676,053


$9,549,678


Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.73 %


1.79 %


Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.








(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense



$113,205


$108,128









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$169,895


$167,071


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,208


1,375


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



171,103


168,446


Noninterest income



23,929


26,135


Plus: net losses on sale of securities



2,295


3,147


Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange



-


(3,156)


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$197,327


$194,572


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



57.37 %


55.57 %


The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.








(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income



$253,754


$256,519


Less: interest expense



(83,859)


(89,448)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



169,895


167,071


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,208


1,375


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$171,103


$168,446


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$345,042


$338,743


Average interest-earning assets



$8,956,057


$8,802,531


Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.84 %


3.84 %


The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2025


2025


2024



Second


First


Second


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,445,493


$1,418,034


$1,321,443


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(375,522)


(375,646)


(376,154)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$1,069,971


$1,042,388


$945,289









Total assets

$9,810,069


$9,718,276


$9,635,462


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(375,522)


(375,646)


(376,154)


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$9,434,547


$9,342,630


$9,259,308


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

11.34 %


11.16 %


10.21 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.








(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income

$128,906


$124,848


$128,765


Less: interest expense

(42,334)


(41,525)


(45,171)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

86,572


83,323


83,594


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

590


617


682


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$87,162


$83,940


$84,276


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$349,606


$340,423


$338,956


Average interest-earning assets

$9,012,011


$8,899,485


$8,803,898


Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.88 %


3.81 %


3.85 %


The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.








SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.