S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

INDIANA, Pa., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $31.9 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $33.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 and net income of $34.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter of 2025 Highlights:

Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.32%, return on average equity (ROE) of 8.91% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 12.12% compared to ROA of 1.41%, ROE of 9.67% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.29% for the first quarter of 2025.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was solid at 1.73% for both the second and first quarters of 2025.

Net interest income growth of $3.3 million, or 3.90%, and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expansion of 7 basis points to 3.88% compared to 3.81% in the first quarter of 2025.

Total portfolio loans increased $98.1 million, or 5.02% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased $28.0 million, or 1.42% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025.

Nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 million to $21.3 million, or 0.27% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $22.4 million, or 0.29%, at March 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter with excellent returns, driven by continued progress on our performance drivers," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Net interest income growth was driven by net interest margin expansion and solid loan growth while asset quality metrics remain at very favorable levels. As we move into the second half of the year, we remain confident in our strategy, the strength and commitment of our team and our ability to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $3.3 million, or 3.90%, to $86.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $83.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. Average interest-earning assets increased $112.5 million to $9.0 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $8.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) expansion of 7 basis points to 3.88% compared to 3.81% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total interest-earning assets increased 6 basis points to 5.76% compared to 5.70% in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to favorable asset repricing. Total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 3 basis points to 2.84% compared to 2.87% in the first quarter of 2025 mainly due to the repricing of certificates of deposits.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong in the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was $98.6 million, or 1.24% of total portfolio loans at June 30, 2025 compared to $99.0 million, or 1.26%, at March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to a negative $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The negative provision in the first quarter of 2025 related to net recoveries and a $4.2 million decrease in specific reserves. Net charge-offs were $1.2 million, or 0.06% of average loans, compared to net recoveries in the first quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 million to $21.3 million, or 0.27% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $22.4 million, or 0.29%, at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $3.1 million to $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase primarily related to a $2.3 million realized loss recognized in the first quarter of 2025 from the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher-yielding securities. Additionally, debit and credit card fees and service charges on deposit accounts were seasonally higher compared to the first quarter of 2025. Total noninterest expense increased $3.0 million to $58.1 million compared to $55.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased $3.1 million primarily related to annual merit increases, higher incentives and medical costs compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.8 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $9.7 billion at March 31, 2025. Total portfolio loans increased $98.1 million, or 5.02% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025. The commercial loan portfolio increased $67.3 million with growth in commercial real estate of $58.0 million and commercial construction of $17.7 million partially offset by a decrease in commercial and industrial of $8.4 million compared to March 31, 2025. The consumer loan portfolio increased $30.8 million compared to March 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $28.0 million, or 1.42% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing demand increased $17.9 million, money market $26.2 million and CDs $62.1 million, offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $71.5 million and savings of $6.7 million compared to March 31, 2025. Total borrowings increased $55.0 million to $250.3 million compared to $195.3 million at March 31, 2025 to fund loan growth.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.8 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cybersecurity concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and other employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; ESG practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses and geopolitical tensions and conflicts between nations.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2025

2025

2024



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $117,696

$114,340

$119,564

Investment Securities:











Taxable 10,846

10,073

8,761

Tax-exempt 35

157

168

Dividends 329

278

272

Total Interest and Dividend Income 128,906

124,848

128,765















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 39,056

38,354

39,629

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other 3,278

3,171

5,542

Total Interest Expense 42,334

41,525

45,171















NET INTEREST INCOME 86,572

83,323

83,594

Provision for credit losses 1,974

(3,040)

422

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 84,598

86,363

83,172















NONINTEREST INCOME











Loss on sale of securities -

(2,295)

(3,150)

Debit and credit card 4,588

4,188

4,713

Service charges on deposit accounts 4,090

3,962

4,089

Wealth management 3,042

3,084

2,995

Other 1,780

1,490

4,658

Total Noninterest Income 13,500

10,429

13,305















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 32,907

29,853

30,388

Data processing and information technology 4,847

4,930

4,215

Occupancy 4,024

4,302

3,649

Furniture, equipment and software 3,352

3,483

3,382

Other taxes 2,088

1,494

1,433

Professional services and legal 1,739

1,286

1,403

Marketing 1,490

1,615

1,404

FDIC insurance 1,062

1,040

1,053

Other noninterest expense 6,605

7,088

6,681

Total Noninterest Expense 58,114

55,091

53,608

Income Before Taxes 39,984

41,701

42,869

Income tax expense 8,084

8,300

8,498

Net Income $31,900

$33,401

$34,371















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 38,345,448

38,261,299

38,256,204

Average shares outstanding - diluted 38,637,400

38,599,656

38,531,692

Diluted earnings per share $0.83

$0.87

$0.89

Dividends declared per share $0.34

$0.34

$0.33

Dividend yield (annualized) 3.60 %

3.67 %

3.95 %

Dividends paid to net income 41.30 %

38.97 %

36.97 %

Book value $37.70

$37.06

$34.54

Tangible book value (1) $27.90

$27.24

$24.71

Market value $37.82

$37.05

$33.39















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.32 %

1.41 %

1.45 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 8.91 %

9.67 %

10.61 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2) 12.12 %

13.29 %

15.01 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3) 1.73 %

1.73 %

1.82 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4) 57.73 %

56.99 %

54.94 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2025

2024

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees



$232,036

$238,141

Investment Securities:











Taxable



20,919

17,356

Tax-exempt



192

361

Dividends



607

661

Total Interest and Dividend Income



253,754

256,519















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



77,410

76,291

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



6,449

13,157

Total Interest Expense



83,859

89,448















NET INTEREST INCOME



169,895

167,071

Provision for credit losses



(1,066)

3,049

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



170,961

164,022















NONINTEREST INCOME











Loss on sale of securities



(2,295)

(3,147)

Debit and credit card



8,776

8,948

Service charges on deposit accounts



8,052

7,917

Wealth management



6,126

6,037

Other



3,270

6,380

Total Noninterest Income



23,929

26,135















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



62,760

59,900

Data processing and information technology



9,777

9,169

Occupancy



8,326

7,519

Furniture, equipment and software



6,835

6,854

Other Taxes



3,582

3,304

Marketing



3,105

3,347

Professional services and legal



3,025

3,123

FDIC insurance



2,102

2,102

Other noninterest expense



13,693

12,810

Total Noninterest Expense



113,205

108,128

Income Before Taxes



81,685

82,029

Income tax expense



16,384

16,419















Net Income



$65,301

$65,610















Per Share Data











Average shares outstanding - diluted



38,618,741

38,495,622

Diluted earnings per share



$1.69

$1.70

Dividends declared per share



$0.68

$0.66

Dividends paid to net income



40.11 %

38.60 %















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets



1.36 %

1.38 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



9.28 %

10.17 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)



12.69 %

14.44 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)



1.73 %

1.79 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)



57.37 %

55.57 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2025

2025

2024



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $203,118

$211,836

$246,310

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,021,183

1,011,111

977,958

Loans held for sale -

-

188

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,520,294

3,462,246

3,347,699

Commercial and industrial 1,512,027

1,520,475

1,611,183

Commercial construction 397,785

380,129

380,128

Total Commercial Loans 5,430,106

5,362,850

5,339,010

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 1,678,992

1,670,750

1,562,026

Home equity 681,143

660,594

642,225

Installment and other consumer 100,177

98,165

102,660

Consumer construction 44,016

43,990

67,649

Total Consumer Loans 2,504,328

2,473,499

2,374,560

Total Portfolio Loans 7,934,434

7,836,349

7,713,570

Allowance for credit losses (98,580)

(99,010)

(106,150)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,835,854

7,737,339

7,607,420

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 15,817

13,445

12,056

Goodwill 373,424

373,424

373,424

Other Intangible assets, net 2,656

2,813

3,456

Other assets 358,017

368,308

414,650

Total Assets $9,810,069

$9,718,276

$9,635,462















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,182,346

$2,164,491

$2,206,589

Interest-bearing demand 738,251

809,722

789,317

Money market 2,236,298

2,210,081

2,008,486

Savings 879,254

886,007

906,794

Certificates of deposit 1,884,771

1,822,632

1,769,150

Total Deposits 7,920,920

7,892,933

7,680,336















Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings 150,000

95,000

275,000

Long-term borrowings 50,856

50,876

39,034

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,448

49,433

49,388

Total Borrowings 250,304

195,309

363,422

Other liabilities 193,352

212,000

270,261

Total Liabilities 8,364,576

8,300,242

8,314,019















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,445,493

1,418,034

1,321,443

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,810,069

$9,718,276

$9,635,462















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 14.73 %

14.59 %

13.71 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9) 11.34 %

11.16 %

10.21 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.18 %

12.09 %

11.51 %

Common equity tier 1 capital 14.59 %

14.67 %

13.89 %

Risk-based capital - tier 1 14.91 %

14.99 %

14.21 %

Risk-based capital - total 16.48 %

16.57 %

15.79 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











2025

2025

2024





Second

First

Second



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks $120,156 4.46 % $128,739 4.46 % $143,521 5.47 %

Securities, at fair value 1,011,629 3.79 % 990,414 3.59 % 961,552 2.93 %

Loans held for sale - 0.00 % - 0.00 % 27 7.37 %

Commercial real estate 3,477,321 5.88 % 3,395,599 5.82 % 3,346,725 5.97 %

Commercial and industrial 1,519,133 6.71 % 1,535,235 6.69 % 1,606,173 7.38 %

Commercial construction 382,363 6.94 % 374,881 6.95 % 374,856 7.82 %

Total Commercial Loans 5,378,817 6.19 % 5,305,715 6.15 % 5,327,754 6.52 %

Residential mortgage 1,674,231 5.26 % 1,660,177 5.21 % 1,528,200 5.00 %

Home equity 670,066 6.37 % 653,113 6.30 % 644,545 7.01 %

Installment and other consumer 99,550 7.88 % 99,402 7.97 % 105,313 8.63 %

Consumer construction 41,025 6.82 % 45,157 6.86 % 72,899 5.97 %

Total Consumer Loans 2,484,872 5.69 % 2,457,849 5.64 % 2,350,957 5.75 %

Total Portfolio Loans 7,863,689 6.03 % 7,763,564 5.99 % 7,678,711 6.29 %

Total Loans 7,863,689 6.03 % 7,763,564 5.99 % 7,678,738 6.29 %

Total other earning assets 16,537 7.70 % 16,768 6.74 % 20,087 7.04 %

Total Interest-earning Assets 9,012,011 5.76 % 8,899,485 5.70 % 8,803,898 5.91 %

Noninterest-earning assets 712,891

727,176

756,552



Total Assets $9,724,902

$9,626,661

$9,560,450



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand $763,687 1.01 % $779,309 1.00 % $822,671 1.13 %

Money market 2,188,771 3.04 % 2,088,346 2.97 % 1,938,963 3.25 %

Savings 880,448 0.69 % 884,636 0.66 % 915,768 0.70 %

Certificates of deposit 1,872,329 4.07 % 1,860,840 4.29 % 1,774,037 4.55 %

Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,705,235 2.75 % 5,613,131 2.77 % 5,451,439 2.92 %

Short-term borrowings 135,659 4.63 % 117,722 4.63 % 261,923 5.09 %

Long-term borrowings 50,866 3.80 % 50,886 3.80 % 39,099 4.53 %

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,439 7.12 % 49,423 7.17 % 49,379 8.18 %

Total Borrowings 235,964 4.97 % 218,031 5.01 % 350,401 5.46 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities 32,202 4.39 % 43,926 4.40 % 57,734 5.42 %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,973,401 2.84 % 5,875,088 2.87 % 5,859,574 3.10 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,315,213

2,350,574

2,397,606



Shareholders' equity 1,436,288

1,400,999

1,303,270



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,724,902

$9,626,661

$9,560,450



















Net Interest Margin (10)

3.88 %

3.81 %

3.85 %



















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2025

2024



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$124,423 4.46 % $144,079 5.61 %

Securities, at fair value



1,001,080 3.69 % 964,128 2.87 %

Loans held for sale



- - % 101 7.16 %

Commercial real estate



3,436,686 5.85 % 3,355,933 5.95 %

Commercial and industrial



1,527,139 6.70 % 1,616,403 7.37 %

Commercial construction



378,643 6.94 % 369,972 7.76 %

Total Commercial Loans



5,342,468 6.17 % 5,342,308 6.50 %

Residential mortgage



1,667,242 5.23 % 1,503,405 4.97 %

Home equity



661,636 6.34 % 646,405 7.00 %

Installment and other consumer



99,476 7.93 % 108,106 8.64 %

Consumer construction



43,080 6.84 % 71,288 5.79 %

Total Consumer Loans



2,471,434 5.67 % 2,329,204 5.73 %

Total Portfolio Loans



7,813,902 6.01 % 7,671,512 6.27 %

Total Loans



7,813,902 6.01 % 7,671,613 6.27 %

Total other earning assets



16,652 7.21 % 22,711 7.08 %

Total Interest-earning Assets



8,956,057 5.73 % 8,802,531 5.89 %

Noninterest-earning assets



719,996

747,147



Total Assets



$9,676,053

$9,549,678



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand



$771,455 1.01 % $825,883 1.13 %

Money market



2,138,836 3.01 % 1,929,486 3.20 %

Savings



882,531 0.68 % 927,618 0.66 %

Certificates of deposit



1,866,616 4.18 % 1,706,548 4.46 %

Total Interest-bearing deposits



5,659,438 2.76 % 5,389,535 2.85 %

Short-term borrowings



126,740 4.63 % 335,137 5.26 %

Long-term borrowings



50,876 3.80 % 39,160 4.53 %

Junior subordinated debt securities



49,431 7.15 % 49,372 8.20 %

Total Borrowings



227,047 4.99 % 423,669 5.54 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



38,032 4.39 % 54,986 5.42 %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,924,517 2.85 % 5,868,190 3.06 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,332,795

2,384,596



Shareholders' equity



1,418,741

1,296,892



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,676,053

$9,549,678



















Net Interest Margin (8)





3.84 %

3.84 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2025

2025

2024





Second

First

Second



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans













Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans

Commercial real estate $3,967 0.11 % $3,441 0.10 % $15,090 0.45 %

Commercial and industrial 5,459 0.36 % 6,749 0.44 % 7,075 0.44 %

Commercial construction 869 0.22 % 1,006 0.26 % 4,960 1.30 %

Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans 10,295 0.19 % 11,196 0.21 % 27,125 0.51 %

Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 7,239 0.43 % 6,957 0.42 % 4,698 0.30 %

Home equity 3,593 0.53 % 3,968 0.60 % 2,804 0.44 %

Installment and other consumer 185 0.18 % 218 0.22 % 230 0.22 %

Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans 11,017 0.44 % 11,143 0.45 % 7,732 0.33 %

Total Nonaccrual Loans $21,312 0.27 % $22,339 0.29 % $34,857 0.45 %









2025

2025

2024



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs $1,656

$884

$845

Recoveries (498)

(911)

(1,233)

Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $1,158

($27)

($388)















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate ($16)

($146)

($379)

Commercial and industrial 331

154

(658)

Commercial construction 89

30

-

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 404

38

(1,037)

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 13

13

33

Home equity 160

19

274

Installment and other consumer 581

(97)

342

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 754

(65)

649

Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $1,158

($27)

($388)



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2025

2024

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs



$2,540

$7,784

Recoveries



(1,409)

(1,583)

Net Loan Charge-offs



$1,131

$6,201















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate



($162)

$4,859

Commercial and industrial



485

292

Commercial construction



119

-

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



442

5,151

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage



26

40

Home equity



179

379

Installment and other consumer



484

631

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



689

1,050

Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$1,131

$6,201



















2025

2025

2024



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $21,312

$22,339

$34,857

OREO -

29

95

Total nonperforming assets 21,312

22,368

34,952

Nonaccrual loans / total loans 0.27 %

0.29 %

0.45 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.27 %

0.29 %

0.45 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.24 %

1.26 %

1.38 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans 463 %

443 %

305 %

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $1,158

($27)

($388)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans 0.06 %

(0.00 %)

(0.02 %)







Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2025

2024

Asset Quality Data











Net loan charge-offs



$1,131

$6,201

Net loan charge-offs / average loans



0.03 %

0.16 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2025

2025

2024



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,445,493

$1,418,034

$1,321,443

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,522)

(375,646)

(376,154)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,069,971

$1,042,388

$945,289

Common shares outstanding 38,345,448

38,261,299

38,256,204

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $27.90

$27.24

$24.71

Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.













(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $127,951

$135,460

$138,239

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 653

772

921

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $128,604

$136,232

$139,160















Average total shareholders' equity $1,436,288

$1,400,999

$1,303,270

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,572)

(375,741)

(376,285)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $1,060,716

$1,025,258

$926,985

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 12.12 %

13.29 %

15.01 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.













(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $39,984

$41,701

$42,869

Plus: net loss on sale of securities -

2,295

3,150

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange -

-

(3,156)

Plus: Provision for credit losses 1,974

(3,040)

422

Total $41,958

$40,956

$43,285

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $168,293

$166,099

$174,091

Average assets $9,724,902

$9,626,661

$9,560,450

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.73 %

1.73 %

1.82 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.













(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $58,114

$55,091

$53,608















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $86,572

$83,323

$83,594

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 590

617

682

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 87,162

83,940

84,276

Noninterest income 13,500

10,429

13,305

Plus: net loss (gain) on sale of securities -

2,295

3,150

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange -

-

(3,156)

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $100,662

$96,664

$97,575

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 57.73 %

56.99 %

54.94 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2025

2024

(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized)



$131,684

$131,941

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



712

932

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$132,396

$132,873















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,418,741

$1,296,892

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(375,656)

(376,402)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$1,043,085

$920,490

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



12.69 %

14.44 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.













(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes



$81,685

$82,029

Plus: net losses on sale of securities



2,295

3,147

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange



-

(3,156)

Plus: Provision for credit losses



(1,066)

3,049

Total



$82,914

$85,069

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$167,202

$171,073

Average assets



$9,676,053

$9,549,678

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.73 %

1.79 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.













(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense



$113,205

$108,128















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$169,895

$167,071

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,208

1,375

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



171,103

168,446

Noninterest income



23,929

26,135

Plus: net losses on sale of securities



2,295

3,147

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange



-

(3,156)

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$197,327

$194,572

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



57.37 %

55.57 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.













(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income



$253,754

$256,519

Less: interest expense



(83,859)

(89,448)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



169,895

167,071

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,208

1,375

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$171,103

$168,446

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$345,042

$338,743

Average interest-earning assets



$8,956,057

$8,802,531

Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.84 %

3.84 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2025

2025

2024



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,445,493

$1,418,034

$1,321,443

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,522)

(375,646)

(376,154)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,069,971

$1,042,388

$945,289















Total assets $9,810,069

$9,718,276

$9,635,462

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,522)

(375,646)

(376,154)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,434,547

$9,342,630

$9,259,308

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.34 %

11.16 %

10.21 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.













(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income $128,906

$124,848

$128,765

Less: interest expense (42,334)

(41,525)

(45,171)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 86,572

83,323

83,594

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 590

617

682

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $87,162

$83,940

$84,276

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $349,606

$340,423

$338,956

Average interest-earning assets $9,012,011

$8,899,485

$8,803,898

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.88 %

3.81 %

3.85 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.















