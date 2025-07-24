A German sustainability research center says a market survey shows that installation volumes and revenues are falling among large European solar installers with annual revenue above €100 million ($117. 5 million). From pv magazine Germany In December 2024, the Zentrum Nachhaltige Transformation (ZNT) research unit at Quadriga Hochschule Berlin published its first "Company Monitor," listing the largest European providers of PV systems in the retail (B2C) market. The new second edition, "European Solar Market - Company Monitor 2025," now includes data on heat pump installations, but only for the ...

