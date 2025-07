Bitcoin's surge past $120K is driven by institutional inflows, U.S. regulatory clarity, and bullish macroeconomic and technical conditions. Bitcoin's price has vaulted past $120,000, with a peak above $123,100 on July 14,?2025, before settling around $119,700 by July 22. This price surge is attracting global attention as many crypto enthusiasts wonder what is driving the ...

