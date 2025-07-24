

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (LIMN) is up over 25% at $8.13. MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) is up over 24% at $19.12. Incannex Healthcare Inc. (IXHL) is up over 24% at $1.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) is up over 21% at $276.10. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is up over 18% at $12.84. ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) is up over 15% at $194.06. Aether Holdings, Inc. (ATHR) is up over 13% at $7.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) is up over 12% at $33.00. Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) is up over 10% at $14.01. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) is up over 8% at $3.15.



In the Red



Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) is down over 30% at $1.08. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) is down over 29% at $2.74. MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) is down over 15% at $22.99. Pineapple Financial Inc. (PAPL) is down over 15% at $5.02. Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (AMOD) is down over 15% at $1.56. OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) is down over 13% at $13.85. Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) is down over 13% at $1.63. Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) is down over 13% at $1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is down over 12% at $46.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) is down over 11% at $6.18.



