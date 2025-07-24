Franchise AI Software Announces Universal POS Integration and CRM Connectivity

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / A new automation platform built specifically for franchise systems is expanding access this quarter - and its latest feature announcement may help reshape how multi-unit businesses manage performance, compliance, and growth.

CHRGD, a patent-pending AI software suite for franchises (held under private equity firm Kronos Capital), has announced its upcoming open integration capabilities with nearly every major point-of-sale (POS) system on the market. Combined with its new CRM bridge to XALON AI, a rapidly growing Business Automation Software, CHRGD is evolving from a niche efficiency tool to a scalable infrastructure layer for the franchise industry.

The platform quietly entered market testing last year and is now being adopted by franchise networks across food, fitness, real estate, hospitality, and legal verticals. Its patent-pending system automates manual workflows that historically required large teams - including franchisee reporting, hourly audits, daily royalty transfers, and location-level analytics.

"Franchising as an industry faces a number of problems and CHRGD fixes those problems. I know this firsthand because I am a franchisor myself," says Nash Bowen, CEO of CHRGD. "CHRGD solves those problems in a user friendly, simple, and secure way. Having our new connection to all POS systems, and our partner, XALON AI, we're able to give our franchise clients every bit of access without any of the complicated tech."

For franchise roll-ups or private equity models, CHRGD instantly adds defensible ARR through automation and enforced fee flow," said Peter Knez, former Co-Chief Investment Officer of Blackrock. "And they were smart enough to patent the model."

Bridging Legacy Infrastructure with Modern Autonomy

Rather than requiring franchisors to migrate systems, CHRGD's integration layer is designed to sit atop existing infrastructure. By syncing with POS data, banking apps, expense and accounting software, inventory systems, and lead tracking software, CHRGD unifies previously disconnected tools under one automation-first platform.

The latest release also enables full two-way syncing with XALON AI, allowing franchises to manage marketing automation, customer acquisition, and team communications within a centralized CRM environment.

Chattanooga, TN Platform Gains Global Attention

While CHRGD operates quietly from Chattanooga, the company has begun fielding inbound requests from franchise systems across the U.S., Australia, and the Gulf region - including initial interest from operators in Bahrain and the UAE.

The company says it will continue expanding its partner program and onboarding select franchisors through 2025. Interested parties can request access at chrgdtechnologies.com.

"CHRGD represents what's possible when solutions are built by the people actually facing the issues solved," said the Luke DeFrino, CBO of Kronos Capital (CHRGD's parent entity). "It's innovation with a clear path to a global scale."

Interested franchises can learn more at chrgdtechnologies.com.

