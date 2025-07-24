Kronos Media: XALON Launches AI-Native CRM to Simplify Business Infrastructure for Founders and Operators

Built for Real Business Owners - No Coding, No Setup, Just Results

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / XALON LLC, a Chattanooga-based AI company owned by Kronos Capital, today announced the launch of XALON Hub, an AI-powered CRM and operations platform designed to streamline business workflows, financial visibility, and customer management - all within a unified system.

Unlike traditional CRMs that rely on manual configuration and disconnected features, XALON Hub integrates smart agents, financial tools, and live automations into a system that can be deployed in under two minutes. The platform is tailored toward founders, growth-stage operators, and independent creators looking to automate backend systems without hiring staff or deploying multiple SaaS tools.

"If Salesforce and Palantir had a product built for small-to-mid cap markets, it would look like XALON," said Peter Knez, former Co-Chief Investment Officer at BlackRock.

Designed for Real-World Execution

The platform's architecture allows users to launch with full CRM capabilities - including contact pipelines, automated outreach, lead segmentation, and compliance logging - while also connecting payments, contracts, documents, livestream tools, and AI automation layers through a single interface.

Key modules include:

AI-guided CRM onboarding

Stripe-connected financial dashboard

Smart form generation and contracts

Multiplatform livestreaming and product overlays

Integration-ready connectors for Gmail, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, Shopify, and more

XALON Hub also offers a real-time "Pulse Assistant" - an AI agent that configures the user's system based on plain-language commands. Pulse supports everything from automated drip sequences to performance reports and regulatory tracking.

Built with Scale, Privacy, and Attribution in Mind, XALON's structure was developed in collaboration with advisors across capital markets, franchise systems, and SaaS automation. The platform includes modular billing (usage-based), RLS-secured architecture, and dynamic business unit support via linked "nodes" for legal, CRM, affiliate marketing, and document generation.

"The architecture behind XALON mirrors what capital allocators have wanted from SaaS for over a decade - native automation, attribution, and accountability," Knez added.

Availability & Pricing

XALON Hub is now available at https://hub.xalon.ai. The platform operates under a modular SaaS model:

Base License: $197/month

Add-on Companies: $99/month

Community/User Portals: $3.50 per user/month

About XALON

XALON LLC is a Chattanooga, TN AI company building a modular, AI-native business operating system designed to streamline infrastructure for small-to-midsize operators. Through products like XALON Hub (CRM), XALON AI (chat), NEXUS (affiliate), and Cortex (AGI logic engine), the company aims to modernize business systems with transparency, speed, and scale.

For press inquiries, visit: https://xalon.ai/contact

Contact: info@xalon.ai

SOURCE: Kronos Media

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/xalon-launches-ai-native-crm-to-simplify-business-infrastructure-for-1051885