Diné Development Corporation: Red Canyon-Perikin Joint Venture Awarded Air Force LAMS Task Order

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Red Canyon-Perikin JV, a leader in federal engineering and aerospace solutions, has been awarded a task order to support Large Aircraft Maintenance Shelters (LAMS) operations. This award is the second task order under the LAMS indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract. Red Canyon-Perikin JV will support the Test Resource Management Center's (TRMC) SkyRange program and other DOD organizations.

Red Canyon-Perikin LAMS Task Order

Red Canyon-Perikin LAMS Task Order supporting graphic

"We are proud to support TRMC's SkyRange program in delivering capabilities critical to the DOD's test and evaluation enterprise," stated Jeff Abney, Executive Vice President, DOD at DDC. "In partnership with Perikin, we harness innovation to deliver solutions that advance U.S. military safety, security, and efficiency."

"This contract award represents a major milestone for the Red Canyon-Perikin JV and highlights the strengths of our partnership," added Jon Osborne, Chief Operating Officer at Perikin. "We are excited to leverage our expertise to deliver exceptional results and drive continued growth through LAMS deployment."

The Red Canyon-Perikin Joint Venture combines industry-leading expertise to deliver innovative, value-driven technical solutions that advance DOD missions. Leveraging complementary strengths, the partnership provides a robust suite of aerospace and defense solutions that streamline operations, enhance automation and interoperability, and modernize critical defense infrastructure, ensuring mission success and long-term sustainability.

About Red Canyon Technologies

Red Canyon transforms technology challenges into value-driven solutions to deliver scalable, accelerated results. Leveraging collaborative expertise and thought leadership, Red Canyon delivers leading IT services to advance its clients objectives through mission-first innovation. As a Tribally owned, 8(a) certified, Small Disadvantaged Business and subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC), Red Canyon is committed to ensuring the sustainable prosperity of the Navajo Nation and communities across the world for future generations. For more information, visit www.redcanyontechnologies.com.

About Perikin Enterprises

Perikin Enterprises is a small business that has distinguished itself as a leader in delivering advanced engineering solutions and exceptional professional services. With a national presence and a diverse portfolio, Perikin has earned a strong reputation grounded in trust, clear communication, reliability, and a relentless commitment to innovation. For more information, visit www.perikin.com .

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

