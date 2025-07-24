SurgiVance Inc. Receives Phase II SBIR to Commercialize Direct-to-Digital Pathology Imaging Technology and Initiates New York State-Funded Clinical Pilot Project

Innovative technology set to transform pathology workflows

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / SurgiVance Inc., a startup company in the diagnostic imaging device space with headquarters in New York and Oregon, has been awarded a $2,245,000 National Cancer Institute Small Business Innovation Research Direct-to-Phase II grant (NIH 1R44CA302122).

Company Founder Dr. Daniel Gareau said: "The SurgiVance 'pathology lab-in-a-box' is a novel biospecimen processing platform for direct-to-digital, in-office pathology. Thanks to support from our investors, New York State and the NCI, we're nearing a major breakthrough to unlock great value in healthcare."

The grant includes sub-awards to Dr. John Carucci at NYU Langone Health, Dr. James Krueger at The Rockefeller University, Dr. Victoria Sharon at Northwell Health and Dr. Anna Bar at Oregon Health & Science University to conduct clinical studies targeting cancer at the cellular and molecular levels.

"We have the potential to deliver histopathologic diagnosis in a matter of minutes which is unprecedented and can transform cancer management. 3D molecular markers have the potential to transform precision medicine."

John A. Carucci, MD, PhD, Mohs Surgeon, NYU Langone

SurgiVance introduces advanced imaging hardware for microscopic visualization and AI processing, directly on whole tissue (no glass microscope slide anymore) so that cancer care may be expedited and improved.

"One doesn't often get the opportunity to potentially re-define pathological evaluation like this."

James Krueger MD, PhD

"As the first to read images from the lab prototype, my sense is that the medical device may be a major breakthrough in terms of being able to offer both higher quality care and much more of it."

Victoria Sharon, MD, Mohs Surgeon, Northwell Health

Industry recognizes the growth potential in SurgiVance, which is well aligned with sustainable growth.

"This is a cutting-edge optical innovation. Our strategic partners see the market and growth potential for high-tech solutions like SurgiVance."

SurgiVance Board member Stanley Schwartz.

New York State has funded a clinical pilot to formulate, develop and test a key component of the technology sub stack in the context of clinical translation.

A $150,000 grant to collaborate with Dr. Kira Minkis at Weill Cornell Medicine was awarded by the Center for Life Science Enterprise at Cornell University, Cornell's NYSTAR-designated Center for Advance Technology (CAT). The CAT program is supported by NYSTAR to promote greater collaboration between private industry and universities in the development, application, and commercialization of new technologies, including bioengineering, diagnostics & medical devices.

"Time, space are at a premium and the CAT grant advances our investigation as to whether this potentially groundbreaking innovation can be implemented with absolute integrity."

Kira Minkis, MD, Mohs Surgeon, Weill Cornell Medicine

Institutional investor Portland Seed Fund has invested alongside a group of dermatologist and surgeon angel investors.

"With its deep, novel technology, SurgiVance has the potential to enhance medical outcomes for patients and revenues for doctors by expediting and improving diagnoses."

Angela Jackson, Portland Seed Fund

For more information, visit www.surgivance.com. SurgiVance has not yet been FDA reviewed and may not currently be used to manage patient care.

