Applied DNA Sciences: Applied DNA Announces New Follow-On LineaDNA Order from Global IVD Manufacturer for Use in Cancer Diagnostic Application

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a leader in synthetic DNA manufacturing powered by scalable PCR platforms, today announced it received a seventh follow-on order valued at more than $600,000 for a multi-gram quantity of LineaDNA. The follow-on order was placed by a global manufacturer of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) under a long-standing supply agreement for the bulk manufacture of LineaDNA used as a functional component of a cancer diagnostic test. Deliveries are scheduled across four quarterly shipments beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ending March 31, 2026).

About the LineaDNA and LineaIVT Platforms

The LineaDNA platform is a proprietary, cell-free DNA production system leveraging Applied DNA's deep expertise in large-scale PCR. Unlike conventional plasmid-based DNA production methods, the LineaDNA platform produces high-fidelity DNA that is free of adventitious sequences, rapidly scalable, and readily amenable to chemical modification. It can generate DNA from 100 base pairs to 20 kilobases in quantities from milligrams to grams under RUO, GLP, and GMP quality grades.

The LineaIVT platform provides a streamlined solution for mRNA production by integrating DNA IVT template manufacturing from the LineaDNA platform with the Company's proprietary LineaRNAP enzyme. This platform's unique integrated approach bypasses plasmid DNA as a starting material, prevents or reduces double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) contamination, and simplifies mRNA production workflows.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company with over 20 years of experience in developing and commercializing polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based applications for DNA production. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, LineaRx Inc., the Company is commercializing its LineaDNA and LineaIVT platforms to enable the manufacture of next-generation nucleic acid-based therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA Sciences in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA's future plans, projections, strategies, and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and projections about future events and future trends affecting our business and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to the Company's history of net losses, limited financial resources, substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern, unknown future ability to continue its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, unknown future demand for its biotherapeutics products and services, the unknown amount of revenues and profits that will result from our LineaDNA and/or LineaIVT platforms, the fact that there has never been clinical trial material and/or a commercial drug product produced utilizing the LineaDNA and/or LineaIVT platforms, as well as various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's SEC reports and filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 17, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed on February 13, 2025, and May 15, 2025, and other reports it files with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

