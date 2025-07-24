Anzeige
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
24.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Wins Gold at Hermes Awards 2025-2026 for Best IT Product

Ecommerce platform recognized for innovation and accessibility in global online retail solutions

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Sellvia, a leading ecommerce solutions provider, has been named a Gold Winner in the 2025-2026 Hermes Creative Awards for Best IT Product. The prestigious award recognizes Sellvia's cutting-edge technology that simplifies online business creation for entrepreneurs worldwide.

Sellvia - Best IT product 2025-2026

Sellvia - Best IT product 2025-2026
Sellvia Wins Gold at Hermes Awards 2025-2026 for Best IT Product

About the Hermes Creative Awards

The Hermes Creative Awards, established by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), honors excellence in concept, writing, and design across digital media. With over 6,000 entries annually, Hermes is a globally respected benchmark for creative and technical innovation.

About the Best IT Product Reward

The Best IT Product category rewards solutions that demonstrate technical excellence, usability, and market impact. Sellvia earned Gold for its all-in-one ecommerce ecosystem, which enables users to launch and scale online stores without coding, inventory management, or business expertise. The platform's marketing tools, automated fulfillment, and ready-to-use promotional materials impressed judges for their ability to democratize ecommerce access.

Ilya Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Sellvia, shared:
"This award reflects our mission to make ecommerce accessible to everyone - regardless of location, budget, or experience. Our software eliminates technical barriers, letting even beginners run businesses hassle-free. Combined with Forbes-level marketing support, we're proud to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into thriving stores."

Sellvia's free ecommerce store launch remains open to all entrepreneurs. Visit sellvia.com to start your online business with zero upfront costs.

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert marketing support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com.

Contact Information

Polina Beletskaya
Marketing Director
polina.beletskaya@ssdma.com

.

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sellvia-wins-gold-at-hermes-awards-2025-2026-for-best-it-product-1052300

