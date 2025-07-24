Viwoods International Limited.Co: Viwoods Launches Unique Store in Europe Marking a Bold Step in Local Market Expansion

HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Viwoods, renowned for its innovative digital paper tablet solutions, has officially launched its dedicated EU online store at viwoods-eu.com, offering European customers faster access to the AiPaper tablet and ensuring prompt delivery from Viwoods' Germany and UK warehouses for a seamless shopping experience.

In August 2024, Viwoods unveiled the AiPaper tablet, drawing immediate attention for its Carta 1300 display and ultra-slim 4.5mm design. And gained praise from professionals, educators, and creatives for its ability to enhance focused work and task management. It incorporates AI-driven productivity features, a Daily Planner, and a range of third-party app support, making it an ideal tool for users seeking a streamlined, efficient workflow. Viwoods' commitment to innovation extends beyond the hardware, with continuous software updates and exceptional customer support, marking the EU store launch as a key milestone in the company's growth.

Daily: A Time-Based Hub for Thought and Planning

The AiPaper e-ink tablet features the "Daily" section, a time-based hub for organizing notes, readings, and ideas. Users can capture content, such as meeting summaries, handwritten reflections, or sketches by day, week, month, or year. It also serves as a central location for files, making it easy to review content linked to a specific date, including notes, meetings, and reading materials. New entries can also be created directly within each Viwoods Section, allowing users to stay engaged with their ongoing work. With calendar integration from Microsoft and Google, the Daily brings scheduling and content together in a single timeline, helping users track progress over time and stay organized.

In everyday use, the Daily planner functions as the user's main control center for tasks, notes, and time management. A morning might begin with handwritten to-do lists or voice-captured ideas, directly saved into the calendar. Throughout the day, meeting notes, reading insights, and spontaneous thoughts can be added to the same timeline without switching between apps or formats. Users often highlight how this continuous daily flow, where schedules, notes, and creative inputs are naturally linked, helps them stay present and organized. Many describe it as a way to think more clearly, plan more intuitively, and avoid the digital clutter that often disrupts their focus.

Apps That Support Real Work, Without Distraction

The AiPaper's workspace consolidates tools for writing, reading, and communication in a single, focused environment. Users can read articles in the New York Times app, look up references in Chrome, and follow up via the built-in mailbox - all without switching devices. This unified setup strengthens the workflow, keeping ideas, plans, and tasks connected. To optimize this experience, Viwoods has focused on improving app compatibility, resolving issues like the writing delay in OneNote, and ensuring smoother performance across other widely used learning and productivity apps, including Google Keep.

AI That Understands Users' Input and Extends It

AiPaper offers a suite of AI tools designed for seamless productivity. A dedicated voice button lets users issue commands without disrupting their flow. The AI can analyze handwritten notes, interpret sketches, generate summaries, organize tasks, and create schedule reports, especially within the Daily Section. Outputs can be shared via email or QR codes, while AiPaper also supports seven file transfer methods for broader cross-device use.

Users can customize AI commands to support task-specific routines. For example, a history student might configure the AI to turn handwritten lecture notes into concise bullet points for exam prep. A teacher can create a command that converts lesson outlines into quiz questions, simplifying classroom planning. These personalized setups help streamline recurring academic workflows.

AiPaper also acts as a virtual assistant for more open-ended tasks. Its generative AI can turn handwritten prompts into full articles or explanations. For instance, if a user writes "Why do we need multi-factor authentication for security?" and requests an article, the AI will produce a well-structured piece exploring MFA's role in cybersecurity, directly from the user's own words.

Privacy by Principle, Control in the User's Hands

Viwoods has built robust privacy and security features into AiPaper to address users' concerns about data protection. The device supports fingerprint and password unlocking for both system access and individual files. Importantly, AiPaper does not automatically read or synchronize user content without permission. Instead, users have full control over whether and how their data is synced. For cloud access, AiPaper offers integration with trusted third-party platforms such as OneDrive, Google Drive, and Dropbox, allowing users to connect only with services they already use and trust. The approach ensures flexibility while minimizing unnecessary exposure to external platforms.

"Our commitment to privacy and security is grounded in extensive user feedback and industry insight," the company stated. "Users rely on AiPaper to store personal content and proprietary creative work, and they expect that information to remain secure. To reduce the risk of unauthorized access in cases of loss or theft, we have implemented local protections such as device and file-level authentication. Just as importantly, AiPaper does not support passive data synchronization. All data transfers are initiated manually by the user, allowing complete control over when and how content is shared or backed up."

The launch of the Viwoods EU Online Store represents a significant milestone in the company's expansion, bringing the AiPaper, which complies with EU product certification and service standards, to Europe, reducing delivery times and improving the overall shopping experience.

As the company expands into Europe, Viwoods aims to reshape the digital paper tablet landscape with products like the AiPaper tablet, which combine cutting-edge technology with an intuitive, distraction-free user experience. Customer feedback continues to reinforce the positive impact of these innovations.

One enthusiastic user shared, "I absolutely love it. The speed, the contrast of the screen, and the AI tools really stand out. It's the best e-ink tablet I've used."

Another user stated, "I use it for everything now - digital reading, note-taking, and even planning. The AI features work surprisingly well, and I'm only scratching the surface. The build quality is top-notch, and it's incredibly responsive."

This feedback speaks volumes about the AiPaper's impact on users. With responsive design, continuous updates, and features that evolve with user needs, Viwoods demonstrates its ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions for professionals and creatives. The launch of the EU Online Store is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter, ensuring European customers can experience the future of digital paper today.

About Viwoods:

Viwoods specializes in innovative digital paper tablet solutions. The company is dedicated to enhancing productivity and creativity through e-ink tablets like the AiPaper, which evolve with user feedback and technological advancements. Viwoods empowers professionals, educators, and creatives worldwide with reliable, cutting-edge solutions that redefine how people work and create.

