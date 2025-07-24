Anzeige
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
Temu Joins International Trademark Association to Strengthen Global IP Protection

BOSTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global online marketplace, has joined the International Trademark Association (INTA) as a corporate member and serves on its Anti-Counterfeiting Committee.

INTA is a global association that brings together more than 6,700 organizations, representing over 37,000 trademark professionals and brand owners across 181 countries. By joining INTA, Temu deepens its commitment to building a trusted online marketplace and advancing global IP protection through broader, cross-industry collaboration.

"INTA welcomes TEMU's willingness to engage in anticounterfeiting initiatives, including in the Association's annual Anticounterfeiting Workshop and Online Takedown Certificate Program which serve to share best practices and connect stakeholders," said Alastair Gray, Director of Anti-Counterfeiting, INTA. "Constructive collaboration with these efforts can contribute to the protection of intellectual property rights for INTA members and support the removal of counterfeit products from the platform which ultimately protects consumers."

At the 2025 INTA Annual Meeting held in San Diego in May, Temu participated in the Anti-Counterfeiting Committee Roundtable, serving as a moderator to facilitate discussions among brand owners, online platforms, and government officials on emerging technologies, best practices for collaboration, and strategies to strengthen global anti-counterfeiting efforts.

"Joining INTA and serving on its Anti-Counterfeiting Committee reflects Temu's ongoing commitment to ensuring a trustworthy online shopping experience," said a Temu spokesperson. "We value collaboration with industry peers and stakeholders and are dedicated to advancing collective efforts in intellectual property protection."

Temu also participates in INTA-led online workshops, including the Online Platform Notice and Takedown Certification Program, which outlines the latest procedures and best practices used by e-commerce platforms and social media companies. These workshops aim to enhance the quality and accuracy of rights-holder notices, promoting more effective takedown processes and content moderation.

Since launching in 2022, Temu has made significant investments in IP enforcement. Its measures include comprehensive seller vetting and compliance training, 24/7 algorithmic monitoring with manual review, a dedicated IP protection portal and brand registry to streamline takedown submissions, and an internal enforcement team that handles claims with speed and accuracy.

About Temu
Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-joins-international-trademark-association-to-strengthen-global-ip-protection-302513123.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
