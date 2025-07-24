FuzeHub Brings New York State Innovation Summit to Rochester October 29 - 30

Registration now open for the multi-day event that showcases the Empire State's latest disruptive technologies

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / The New York State Innovation Summit will return to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center on October 29-30. Presented by FuzeHub, in partnership with Empire State Development's Division of Science, Technology & Innovation (NYSTAR), the New York State Innovation Summit is the premier gathering of technology leaders, manufacturers, researchers and entrepreneurs shaping the future of American innovation. Delivering the keynote addresses this year will be leaders from the United States Air Force Research Laboratory, SEMI Americas and Applied Materials, Inc.

With more than 550 participants expected - including over 50 speakers and exhibitors - the summit will celebrate technology-led economic growth while providing an unparalleled platform for New York's companies and innovators to showcase products, forge strategic partnerships, and accelerate the commercialization of tomorrow's game-changing technologies. The ninth annual New York State Commercialization Competition will also take place, with companies throughout the state competing to demonstrate the potential of their technology or product - inspiring even more innovation from the halls of the summit.

Summit attendees will hear from experts across a vast array of topics, including cell and gene therapy, AI, the future of glass as an advanced material, technology meeting fashion, venture capital, manufacturing advancements, and so much more. The 2025 keynote speakers are:

Dr. Michael J. Hayduk, deputy director, information directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory. Attendees will hear from Dr. Hayduk, who has led the work of over 1,200 scientists, engineers, administrative and support personnel in his role, in addition to overseeing an annual budget of over $1.6 billion. He was also critical to opening an innovation technology hub outside of the security perimeter of the Information Directorate.

Joe Stockunas, president, SEMI Americas . Stockunas joined SEMI - the global industry association with over a million professionals worldwide that unites the entire semiconductor, electronics and manufacturing and design supply chain-in 2022 to increase the value SEMI delivers to 3,000 member companies, direct North America services and drive programming. He is also an advocate for the microelectronics industry as part of the company's global leadership team, which he'll discuss at the conference.

Dr. Omkaram Nalamasu, Ph. D., senior vice president and chief technology officer, Applied Materials, Inc. Dr. Nalamasu leads the development of disruptive products to address new markets and businesses in partnership with the broader technology system. He has built an impressive team to support Applied Materials' leadership in materials engineering, has earned recognition among his peers as a world-renowned expert in materials science, and is one of the industry's most respected forward-thinkers.

"For six years and counting, the New York State Innovation Summit has attracted the most impressive leaders, companies and researchers who are at the forefront of emerging technologies and game-changing discoveries in the Empire State," said FuzeHub Executive Director Elena Garuc. "The greater Rochester region is deeply rooted in the history of American manufacturing and ingenuity, which makes it a natural meeting place to convene the state's ecosystem of innovation professionals as we continue to foster collaborations that shape the future."

FuzeHub, which serves as the statewide center of the New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NY MEP), has organized the New York State Innovation Summit for the last six years as part of its enduring commitment to fostering innovation, technology development, and breakthroughs in manufacturing across the state.

Born from the longstanding tradition of uniting NYSTAR-supported innovation resources, the summit has grown into a dynamic forum where critical conversations about technology convergence, emerging markets, and manufacturing excellence take center stage. New York's brightest minds don't just discuss the future of innovation at this event-they actively create it, fostering progress and positioning the Empire State as a global leader in the technologies that matter most.

The annual summit ignites new conversations about the latest market trends, opportunities, challenges and solutions - ultimately propelling New York's innovation ecosystem forward," said NYSTAR Executive Director Ben Verschueren. "It's the largest gathering of our ecosystem every year, and we are looking forward to being part of it once again alongside our partners at FuzeHub to celebrate the cutting-edge ideas that can impact communities far beyond our state.

To follow the latest 2025 New York State Innovation Summit speaker updates and to register, visit nysinnovationsummit.com. All industry professionals - from startups to established manufacturers - are invited to participate.

