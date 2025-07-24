Strategic use of generative AI is helping Zafin ship faster, build smarter, and support bank growth with greater precision

Zafin, the strategic platform partner that banks trust to accelerate innovation and deliver transformative customer value, is collaborating with OpenAI to apply ChatGPT Enterprise across its product development and delivery operations. By embedding AI into how its teams work and investing in training and enablement, Zafin is driving greater development velocity improving product quality, and strengthening its ability to support banks with precision.

Banks today face mounting pressure from outdated infrastructure, nimble digital challengers, and evolving customer expectations. To help them deliver personalized products and services at speed, Zafin is scaling platform capabilities and empowering its teams to build with sharper focus and efficiency. OpenAI was selected not only for its technical leadership, but because its approach to human-AI collaboration aligns closely with Zafin's own AI principles. Together, the two companies are shaping how intelligent systems and human expertise can work in concert-accelerating innovation while maintaining the trust, control, and precision that banks demand.

"Innovation at Zafin is rooted in solving the toughest challenges banks face in delivering personalized experiences and dynamic pricing at scale," said Branavan Selvasingham, Head of AI and Engineering at Zafin. "By integrating Enterprise ChatGPT into our internal processes, we're accelerating how we develop, design and deliver products and capabilities that help banks respond to customer needs with speed and precision. Our teams are using AI to streamline ideation, reduce complexity, and enhance decision-making as our clients push for growth and efficiency."

"Zafin is a great example of how companies are using ChatGPT to transform how teams work," said James Dyett, Head of Enterprise and Strategic Sales at OpenAI. "By embedding ChatGPT into their product development and delivery workflows, they're accelerating innovation and creating more value for their customers across the banking sector."

Zafin is embracing generative AI not as a tool, but as a capability embedded across the organization, one that creates a strategic edge for both its teams and clients. By applying OpenAI's models through ChatGPT Enterprise across internal workflows from prototyping and documentation to enablement and collaboration, Zafin is reducing manual cycles, and freeing up teams to focus on high-impact innovation. What began as a clear vision to make teams "superhuman" has become a core part of how Zafin builds, supported by strong adoption and a sustained focus on responsible scaling.

Zafin's current and emerging AI initiatives span three strategic areas:

Collaboration enablement : powering documentation, cross-functional knowledge sharing, secure research workflows, and intelligent interfaces

: powering documentation, cross-functional knowledge sharing, secure research workflows, and intelligent interfaces Platform delivery acceleration : embedding AI across product design, QA, and solution delivery to shorten handoffs and raise quality

: embedding AI across product design, QA, and solution delivery to shorten handoffs and raise quality Future development: building agent teams and secure connectors that operate as teammates across the platform-developed using OpenAI SDKs and governed by enterprise standards

All AI initiatives at Zafin are governed by a comprehensive responsible AI governance framework, supported by human-in-the-loop oversight and rigorous model risk management protocols. AI automation and human judgment are combined to ensure outcomes are explainable, auditable, and aligned with client needs. Early results show measurable gains in development timelines, QA cycles, and documentation delivery, bringing new capabilities to market faster and enabling Zafin to serve clients with greater agility. Learn more about AI at Zafin.

About Zafin

Zafin is the strategic platform partner that banks trust to accelerate innovation, unlock sustainable growth, and deliver personalized customer value-without disrupting core systems. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and serving banks across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Zafin helps financial institutions modernize intelligently by decoupling product innovation from legacy infrastructure and orchestrating value across the banking lifecycle.

At the heart of Zafin is an AI-powered, modular platform purpose-built for banking. It enables banks to unify data, simplify product and pricing strategies, automate deal execution, and optimize customer relationships.

Zafin works with top-tier global institutions as well as regional and mid-market banks, delivering measurable outcomes including increased speed to market, reduced operational complexity, enhanced compliance, and stronger customer engagement.

To learn more, visit www.zafin.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, engage with our expert discussions on YouTube, or read our insights on the Zafin blog.

"Zafin" is a trademark of Zafin. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724976220/en/

Contacts:

For PR inquiries contact:

marketing@zafin.com