Andersen Consulting strengthens its AI and digital transformation capabilities with collaborating firm Rysun, a technology consultancy specializing in helping enterprises adopt AI and modernize core systems for agility and growth.

Rysun helps enterprises scale generative AI initiatives through intelligent data platforms, modern digital foundations, and robust product engineering. With deep expertise in technology, retail, and energy, Rysun provides clients with solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and customer engagement.

"Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting helps us bring our vision of simplifying enterprise AI to a broader client base," said Vishal Shukla, CEO of Rysun. "Together, we look forward to empowering organizations to maximize returns on their digital investments, scale AI with confidence, and adapt with agility and resilience in a rapidly evolving market."

"This collaboration advances our mission to help clients lead through digital disruption with the most innovative and scalable solutions," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Rysun's engineering excellence and AI expertise complement our global consulting platform, enabling accelerated transformation and measurable business impact for our clients worldwide."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724995803/en/

Contacts:

mediainquiries@andersen.com