Saint-Gobain Creates Circular Economy Program for Insulation Fibers, Saving Over One and a Half Million Pounds of Waste in First Year

Cross-functional initiative allows CertainTeed to recycle insulation fibers from facility in Kansas City, Kansas to be reused in production of acoustic ceiling panels in L'Anse, Michigan

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Through innovation and cross-functional collaboration, Saint-Gobain North America has successfully created a circular economy program within its CertainTeed Interior Products Group, allowing insulation fibers from its facility in Kansas City, Kansas to be recycled and reused as raw material in the production of ceiling panels at its facility in L'Anse, Michigan. In its first full year, the project has saved over one and a half million pounds of insulation from landfills.

Established in 1951 and 1959 respectively, the manufacturing facilities in Kansas City and L'Anse are two of Saint-Gobain's longest operating plants in the United States. Fiberglass, a lightweight and strong material made from fine glass fibers, is a key component in production for both insulation and acoustic ceiling panels, creating natural synergies that make the program possible. In addition to reducing waste-to-landfill in Kansas City, one of the world's largest fiberglass insulation plants, the use of recycled materials in production lowers the global warming potential of CertainTeed L'Anse's ceiling panels and is estimated to save nearly 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

"Creating circular economies within our production process is truly a win-win for our company, our customers and our communities," said Jay Bachmann, President of CertainTeed Interior Product Group. "I commend our teams in Kansas City and L'Anse who through innovation, collaboration, and out-of-the-box thinking are reducing waste and exemplifying Saint-Gobain's mission to be the leader in light and sustainable construction."

Reducing waste and increasing the circularity of raw materials in its production processes remains a major commitment for Saint-Gobain. Over the past few years, the company has made significant advancements in circularity initiatives through several programs including:

Announced in October 2024, Saint-Gobain launched RenuCore TM by CertainTeed, technology that enables the recycling of asphalt shingles to be reused in hot mix asphalt paving.

Working with partners The Durst Company and Infinite Recycled Technologies, Saint-Gobain North America has initiated a successful pilot to recycle architectural glass from buildings in New York City to be recycled and reused in the production of insulation.

In 2023, Saint-Gobain Canada celebrated a major achievement in its robust gypsum wallboard recycling program, returning over 1 million tonnes of recycled gypsum back into production. This program has expanded beyond British Columbia to other provinces throughout the country.

In its Ceramics division, Saint-Gobain has created a circular economy program for scrap finished goods, recycling and reusing materials from its Bryan, Texas facility in production at other plants throughout the United States.

With over 160 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings, including in Kansas and Michigan, can be found on the company's career website.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain







