KeyBank Foundation Invests $1.56 Million in Four Cleveland Non-Profits

Funds will support workforce development and financial education programs

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / The KeyBank Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization funded by KeyCorp, is investing $1.56 million in four non-profit organizations in its hometown of Cleveland. These grants align with the foundation's work to create thriving communities and drive meaningful, lasting change.

"As Cleveland's hometown bank, we take great pride in making transformative investments that provide hope and opportunity for all," said Kelly Lamirand, KeyBank Cleveland Market President. "We congratulate the organizations that are receiving these grants and look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on our community."

Funding will support workforce development and financial education programs at the following organizations:

Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland

Funds will support educational programming at the organization's new Experiential Learning Center. This in-classroom component is delivered by a combination of teachers and volunteers to 6th-12th grade students, with a focus on the following topics: income, savings, investing risk, debit and credit, and budgeting. KeyBank will also receive lead naming rights to the JA Finance Park simulation space, including a KeyBank storefront presence to promote banking business and career opportunities at KeyBank.

"The Junior Achievement Experiential Learning Center and JA Finance Park presented by KeyBank will transform how students and young adults learn about important life skills like budgeting, saving, and investing money wisely," said Al DiFranco, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland. "We are grateful to the KeyBank Foundation for providing critical resources to help us create an in-classroom and experiential program that will positively impact financial literacy and wellness in our community."

Towards Employment Incorporated

Funds will support the "Giving Clevelanders a Chance to Advance" program. This capacity-building campaign is aimed at helping Greater Clevelanders escape poverty and achieve economic mobility. This initiative focuses on providing skill development for in-demand jobs, comprehensive support, extended career coaching, and connections to employers.

"This funding makes sure that 4,000 Clevelanders, 60% of whom have justice involvement, have the support they need to successfully connect to rewarding careers while businesses are gaining new talent motivated to succeed," said Jill Rizika, President & CEO of Towards Employment. "KeyBank, a long-term workforce partner, has provided an investment that lets us deepen Towards Employment's career pathway services with additional behavioral health, financial literacy, and career coaching support."

Building Hope in the City

Funds will support One World Kitchen which teaches food handling and preparation skills, commercial kitchen management lessons and business training to prepare participants to obtain meaningful employment in the food industry. The first cohort graduated 15 students in February 2025.

"Refugees bring innumerable and needed skills, talents and abilities to our city," said Brian Upton, Building Hope in the City's executive director. "Key's generous partnership in these workforce and employment efforts in Cleveland will result in the launch of new immigrant and minority-owned catering enterprises and food-based businesses over time. This effort will create new opportunities for these new Americans to provide for their families and add to our region's diverse cultural heritage and future."

Girl Scouts of North East Ohio

Funds will support the Vivian von Gruenigen, MD STEM Center of Excellence on the Daley Family Campus for STEM Innovation at Camp Ledgewood and STEM Learning for All Students program. This programming empowers participants with hands-on, age-appropriate experiences in fields like engineering, computer science, robotics and more.

"The Vivian von Gruenigen, MD STEM Center of Excellence is located in the only Girl Scout camp in the country located in a national park," said Jane Christyson, CEO of Girl Scouts of North East Ohio. "That is why the theme of the building is 'making the world a better place through nature inspired design.' Visitors will come to understand that nature is the best engineer and inventor, and we know they will be inspired to create their own big ideas using STEM technology, showcased in and around the building. We are thrilled and incredibly grateful to the KeyBank Foundation for their amazing investment in our Girl Scouts and the youth in our region! Thanks to their support, we're able to educate and inspire young minds about the exciting world of STEM careers."

"Each of these organizations do amazing work each day that lifts our community up and helps people from all walks of life grow and succeed," said Mattie Jones-Hollowell, Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank in Cleveland. "As we celebrate our bicentennial, we are proud to invest in the work they do and provide people in Cleveland with financial education and opportunities to build successful careers."

Since 2017, KeyBank has invested more than $2 billion in Northeast Ohio supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending; and transformative philanthropy.

