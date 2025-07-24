Cascale: What Our Latest Survey Taught Me About Clarity, Confidence, and a Few Misconceptions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / In the latest blog, Cascale's Vice President of Communications & Marketing, Lee Green shares insights from Cascale's latest Awareness & Industry Impact Survey. The findings reflect a clear optimism about the industry's, and Cascale's, ability to drive meaningful change. At the same time, the survey surfaced a few misconceptions, prompting reflection on how Cascale communicates who we are, what we offer, and how we show up alongside our partners.

Read the full blog, titled: What Our Latest Survey Taught Me About Clarity, Confidence, and a Few Misconceptions

