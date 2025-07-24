Central Launches AI-Powered Business OS to Help SMBs Eliminate Digital Chaos

Central's AI Voice and Chat Agents are Ready to Go in Seconds

Central Can Match Clients with an Ongoing Human Colleague from Virtual Assistant Company Wing

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Running a small business shouldn't mean running yourself into the ground. Yet for years, business owners have been forced to cobble together inbox, schedulers, CRMs, and chat apps just to keep their businesses running. The result? A messy, expensive tech stack and endless admin.

"People think working for yourself means freedom," said Serene Chan, co-founder at Central. "But the reality is, you're doing everything-answering calls, replying to customers, chasing leads-and still trying to grow the business. The to-do list never ends, and it's exhausting."

Central was built to fix that. Instead of juggling endless admin and a dozen disconnected tools, Central gives you one AI system that runs your front office automatically.

Today, Central announces its AI-integrated Business Operating System for small and medium businesses. Originating from the founders of Wing Assistant, Central delivers an AI-powered suite that combines automated essential administrative functions, starting with phone reception and chat. Central also integrates with Zapier, allowing businesses to set up automations with a broad range of apps.



"We designed Central to be the AI that does what no one wants to do: It answers your calls and messages, manages your email and schedule, updates your CRM, and follows up with your customers automatically," Chan added. "It's your front office, your inbox, and your assistant-all in one. With Central handling the noise, you get the freedom to live and run your business on your own terms."

Central also uniquely provides the option of pairing each AI agent with a trained human colleague from Wing Assistant, giving businesses the reliability of automation with the warmth of real human support.

"Small-business owners don't need another dashboard-they need their evenings back," said Martin Gomez, COO of Wing and Central co-founder. "Central cuts the busywork so they can focus on revenue, not reminders."

"Having served over 10,000 businesses with Wing Assistant, this team developed a rare, firsthand understanding of the operational chaos SMBs face daily," said Gyan Kapur, Surface Ventures investor in Central. "Central isn't just another AI product chasing a trend-it's the direct result of five years of deep empathy and is designed to solve a problem they know better than anyone. We are backing not just a brilliant technology, but a team that has proven they can solve real-world business problems at scale."

Central's Business OS Benefits:

Trains in Seconds : Central trains itself in seconds, using only a business website, enabling fast implementation of customer support AI voice and chat agents. Central updates whenever a company website is revised.

Natural-Language Equipped : Customers converse with the AI as if speaking with a real human. Unlike a human, the system can answer multiple calls simultaneously, 24/7, so business owners never miss or drop a call.

Integrated : Central integrates with popular calendaring solutions (i.e., Google Calendar, Calendly, Cal.com, and Acuity Scheduling). Many more can be connected via Zapier, making Central business OS ideal for places that earn revenue by filling up their calendar, such as legal and medical practices, general maintenance contractors and cleaners, restaurants, massage therapists, and beauty salons.

Customizable : The receptionist greeting can be customized, as well as how it handles bookings and when it should escalate calls to a Wing Assistant colleague.

Trackable : Every call generates a concise summary, a list of outcomes, and a complete transcript so businesses know exactly what took place.

Human-Assisted Option: Anyone who calls the AI receptionist or engages with a chat agent can be escalated to a qualified and trained human associate from Wing Assistant.

Central prices are monthly subscriptions, unlike the charge-by-the-minute option typically used by other AI receptionist solutions.

"For any business that can't afford human 24/7 service coverage, Central is the perfect answer: It's faster, cheaper, and always available," explained Roland Polzin, Central co-founder. "Charging by the minute often leaves small companies with unpleasant surprises in the form of large bills."

Going forward, Central plans to add more modules, such as outbound sales AI agents and CRM integrations. Clients can start with the AI receptionist and chatbot and then grow their platform use.

About Central

From the founders of Wing Assistant, Central's AI-driven Business Operating System combines generative AI with Wing's on-demand human labor teams to bring all inbound inquiries under one roof for small and medium businesses. The solution delivers an integrated AI receptionist and chat agent by incorporating information from a client's website and any additionally provided company documentation. Human assistants can provide back-up 24/7. With tiered, affordable monthly pricing, Central is a business operating system for SMEs in the digital age. For more information, visit trycentral.com.

