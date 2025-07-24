Anzeige
24.07.2025
Ritani Reports Surge in Natural Diamond Sales: Transparency and Pricing Fuel Demand

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Ritani, a leading online jeweler known for its handcrafted engagement rings and commitment to transparent pricing, today announced a significant increase in natural diamond sales. As luxury consumers return to traditional mined diamonds, Ritani attributes the uptick to its honest pricing model, GIA-certified inventory, and elevated customer experience.

Natural Diamond Engagement Ring

Natural Diamond Engagement Ring

"We're seeing strong growth in the natural diamond category, especially in the 2-carat and above range," said Ria Papasifakis, Chief Revenue Officer at Ritani. "Today's customer isn't just looking for sparkle - they want to understand exactly what they're paying for. Our ability to show real-time pricing data, side-by-side comparisons, and expert recommendations is winning trust."

Unlike traditional jewelers who mark up prices unpredictably, Ritani provides full price transparency on both natural and lab-grown diamonds. Customers can see the diamond's cost, Ritani's margin, and why one stone is priced differently from another - all in real time.

Ritani also offers access to over 250,000 loose natural diamonds, each accompanied by GIA certification, HD imagery, and videos for an interactive shopping experience. With in-house gemologists available for virtual consultations, Ritani continues to position itself as the intelligent choice for luxury diamond shoppers who value service as much as price.

"Our customer is looking for value, not just savings," added Papasifakis. "The transparency we provide gives people the confidence to invest in a natural diamond."

Ritani's natural diamond collection includes handcrafted engagement rings, diamond tennis bracelets, diamond stud earrings, and bespoke creations - all made to order in the U.S.

Contact Information

Marisa Delatorre
Senior Director of Communications
marisad@ritani.com
(888) 974-8264

SOURCE: Ritani



