Donnerstag, 24.07.2025
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
ACCESS Newswire
24.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
Flo Enterprises: New Tariffs Create Opportunity for U.S. Made MasterCoat Confectionery Coatings

ASHBURNHAM, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / As the U.S. imposes new tariffs on imported confectionery ingredients, domestic manufacturers are facing increased supply chain costs and longer lead times. Flo Enterprises' MasterCoat® line of glazes, polishes, and release agents offers a reliable, domestically-produced solution designed to help confectioners and supplement brands navigate these disruptions.

"Tariffs on key ingredients are squeezing manufacturers' margins," said Alex Rosen, Sales Manager at Flo Enterprises. "MasterCoat® is made in the U.S., giving customers faster turnaround, tighter supply chain control, and full technical support. It's exactly what the industry needs right now."

The new tariffs are expected to significantly impact the cost of ingredients used in panning, molding, and finishing. While global brands scramble to manage sourcing shifts, MasterCoat® is uniquely positioned to offer continuity and flexibility, especially to small- and mid-sized producers often overlooked by large suppliers.

Additionally, with a newly implemented 30% tariff on imports from the EU taking effect August 1st, many manufacturers are urgently seeking domestic alternatives. MasterCoat® offers a timely and cost-effective solution to mitigate these sudden increases and ensure uninterrupted production.

According to David Jordan, Sales & Technical Director for Confectionery Coatings at Flo Enterprises, any potential increase in the US tariff regime could lead to possible shortages of key ingredients and widespread consequences.

"During Covid, when supply chains were disrupted, product was coming from overseas and many companies were literally shutting down because they could not get the raw materials they needed," he explained. "We source and manufacture domestically, so any effect on raw materials will be less impactful compared with a company importing these ingredients from overseas."

Manufactured in Massachusetts, MasterCoat® includes a growing portfolio of high-performance formulations for chocolate polishing, sugar panning, and starchless gummy production. Product options include:

- Traditional confectioners polish & glaze
- Shellac-free, vegan, and non-GMO coatings
- Organic certified glazes
- Custom formulations tailored to technical and regulatory needs or to meet labeling requirements or customer demands.

"With industry demand rising for clean-label and specialty-certified coatings, our domestic production model gives customers both confidence and adaptability," added Rosen.

MasterCoat® is currently accepting new customer inquiries. For more information or to request a product sample, visit www.flo-enterprises.com or contact info@flo-enterprises.com.

About Flo Enterprises

Since 1976, FloZein Products' parent company, Flo Enterprises, has manufactured eco-friendly, biobased, vegan, and food-safe coatings, adhesives, and specialty polymers. The company's products replace petroleum-based and synthetic materials, contributing to global efforts to enhance recycling, minimize waste, and promote material reuse.

Contact Information

Alex Rosen
Sales Manager
alex@flo-enterprises.com
(914)-419-4256

Rachel Freedman
President
rachel@zeinproducts.com
(978)-827-5101

SOURCE: Flo Enterprises



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/new-tariffs-create-opportunity-for-u.s.-made-mastercoatr-confectionery-c-1052091

