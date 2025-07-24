Eaton Corporation: Eaton Adds Solar Project in Wisconsin To Power Regional Manufacturing With Resilient, Sustainable and Affordable Energy

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / 4 MW installation will offset 30% carbon generation across five Eaton facilities and accelerate progress toward company's sustainability goals

Intelligent power management company Eaton is adding a new clean energy project to drive carbon reduction at its operations in Wisconsin, advancing its commitment to achieve net zero operations by 2050. The joint project with We Energies, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, and Eaton will help strengthen energy security, deliver cost-effective power to the grid, and reduce Eaton's carbon footprint at five locations in Wisconsin, where the company conducts research and makes electrical infrastructure for utility, data center, large commercial and industrial applications.

Once energized in early 2026, the 4-megawatt solar project located adjacent to Eaton's Thomas A. Edison Technical Center is expected to meet 30% of the annual carbon reduction goals at five Eaton sites in Franksville, South Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls and two Waukesha facilities. Combined with previous energy efficiency upgrades, the initiative will support a 58% reduction in Eaton's greenhouse gas emissions across the state since 2018.

"At Eaton, we're tackling the energy transition from all angles - including right here in Wisconsin, where we produce the technologies essential to modernize the grid and support a cleaner, more resilient energy future," said Guillaume Laur, senior vice president and general manager of Power Delivery and Regulation, Electrical Sector at Eaton. "Around the world, we're leveraging the global megatrends of electrification and digitalization to unlock greater operational and environmental value from energy systems. This project marks another important milestone on our journey and there is much more to come."

Under the agreement, We Energies will build, own and operate the system on Eaton's behalf. Eaton will provide the land for construction and receive renewable energy credits for delivering clean energy to the local grid. Eaton is also contributing engineering expertise and essential technologies to the project, including electrical transformers produced at its Waukesha, Wisconsin manufacturing facility.

"We're pleased to partner with Eaton to bring more renewable energy to Wisconsin," said Mike Hooper - president, We Energies. "Our focus on reliable energy supports all of our customers and strengthens economic growth across the state."

The Franksville solar project is an example of Eaton's Everything as a Grid approach to the energy transition that is shaping a future where homeowners, communities and businesses can reduce the cost and environmental impact of energy through intelligent power management and on-site renewable energy production. The company has deployed multiple solar projects across its global operations since 2009, including a first-of-its-kind clean energy microgrid in Arecibo, Puerto Rico completed in 2024.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Kristin Somers

+1.919.345.3714

Kristincsomers@eaton.com

Regina Parundik

Cobblestone Communications

+1.412.559.1614

Regina@cobblecreative.com

###



Eaton adds new clean energy project in Wisconsin to power manufacturing with resilient, sustainable and affordable power. (Image credit: Eaton)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Eaton Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Eaton Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/eaton

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Eaton Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/eaton-adds-solar-project-in-wisconsin-to-power-regional-manufacturing-1052354