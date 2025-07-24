ifm efector: ifm Prover Cuts Ribbon on New Expansion of Manufacturing and Technology Center in Chester County

The new facility expands the footprint of manufacturing, research, and development for ifm process instruments in the United States to 90,000 square feet.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / ifm prover, inc. (ifm), a leading provider of sensors, controls, and software for process automation, today celebrated the grand opening of their new Manufacturing and Technology Center, a hub of research, development, and production of process sensor technology to improve the quality and reliability of sensors used in the manufacturing industry.

The ifm leadership team officially cuts the ribbon to open the state-of-the-art Technology and Manufacturing Center in Malvern, PA.

"Back in 2011, we conducted a nationwide search and selected Chester County as the home for our Technology Center for a variety of key factors, including access to a talented workforce. That was the best decision we made. We aimed to remain as close as possible to our previous site to ensure we retained all of our dedicated employees. I am excited for the continued expansion and investment in our community," says Peter Breh, President of ifm prover, USA.

The previous location opened in 2012, and sales have grown 500% since then. Expanding from 37,000 to 90,000 square feet, this new facility was necessary to keep pace with increased demand for ifm process sensors globally. The Malvern Technology Center produces ultrasonic flow sensors, vortex flow sensors, and all temperature instruments for ifm customers worldwide. Currently with 130 employees working across three shifts, ifm expects to double the number of employees and sales over the next few years.

The event featured remarks from Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz and Josh Maxwell, East Whiteland Supervisor Richard Orlow, facility tours, and a ceremonial ribbon cutting. As part of the ifm philosophy to prioritize employees first, the state-of-the-art facility was designed and built to maximize employee well-being and safety. The production area maintains high standards of cleanliness, bright lighting, and a climate-controlled environment to ensure optimal working conditions for employees and the high-quality assembly of electronic components.

By implementing one-piece flow lean production principles, the team can receive an order for an out-of-stock part number, assemble it, and ship it for same-day delivery to the customer. When competitor lead times are months long, this provides an e-commerce experience to industrial customers. The team showcases how world-class manufacturing excellence drives growth in PA and helps manufacturers stay competitive in today's global market.

"We can be very competitive in the global market because we built a culture founded on lean production principles. This emphasis on continual improvement and efficiency benefits our customers by containing costs," says Breh.

ifm is proud to mark this milestone in the company's growth and for the job opportunities that the new site will bring to the community. For more information about ifm in the United States, visit https://www.ifm.com/us/en/us/company/ifm-usa2 or email cs.us@ifm.com.

About ifm prover, inc.

Established in Chester County in 2012, ifm prover, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified subsidiary of the global company, ifm electronic GmbH, Germany. The PA location develops and manufactures process sensors for various industries, including food and beverage production, semiconductor manufacturing, and water filtration.

