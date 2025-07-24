Anzeige
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
24.07.2025 16:06 Uhr
Unitree Robotics: From Streets to Fields: Unitree's Go2 Steps into Smart Farming

HANGZHOU, China, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitree Robotics has been committed to developing accessible and user-friendly robots that enhance everyday life through advanced technology-bringing more comfort, convenience, and happiness to the public. As the aging of rural labor becomes an increasingly serious issue, more and more technology companies are exploring the use of robotics and data-driven technologies to promote the intelligent transformation of agriculture.

Recently, Unitree partnered with a leading agricultural research institution to promote the application of robotics in agricultural scenarios, supporting the transformation of traditional farming toward digitalization and intelligent operations.

Compared with traditional methods that rely on human experience to assess crop conditions, robotic systems powered by AI vision and edge computing are emerging as new tools to improve the efficiency and accuracy of agricultural management. These systems also significantly lower the technical threshold, enabling young people to step into agriculture as "robot managers" and become a new generation of smart farmers.

Go2 is capturing the growth data of seedlings

Among these efforts, Unitree Robotics' consumer-grade quadruped robot, Go2, has taken the lead in being deployed in agricultural settings. With a starting price of just $1,600, Go2 offers an ideal smart terminal platform for agriculture, thanks to its high cost-effectiveness, stable performance, and strong scalability. It's worth noting that agricultural applications pose high technical barriers-unpredictable lighting conditions and constantly changing leaf shapes require advanced perception systems and robust recognition algorithms.

Therefore, Go2, as a "new employee", is equipped with a dedicated camera and agricultural sensors to monitor seedling growth conditions in real time. The robot also integrates a custom AI vision model developed for specific scenarios.

This algorithm, powered by edge computing, enables real-time analysis and automatic identification of seedling status, with data transmitted to a centralized control platform. Based on agricultural big data, the platform can then generate targeted planting strategies for the current growth stage-realizing an integrated agricultural robotics workflow from terminal to cloud.

Equipped a dedicated camera and agricultural sensors on Go2

This system not only helps reduce the physical workload of farmers, but also provides agricultural researchers with high-frequency, multi-dimensional field data collection, accelerating the application of scientific research outcomes. Industry observers widely believe that such civilian-grade robots, through deeper integration into agricultural environments, are opening up broader application prospects for advanced legged robotics.

As a company specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of high-performance legged and humanoid robots for civilian use, Unitree Robotics continues to push the boundaries of real-world applications-leveraging robotics technology to replace high-intensity, dangerous, and repetitive labor, truly serving society and improving human quality of life.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737518/141752740769__pic_hd.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737519/231753101343__pic_hd.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-streets-to-fields-unitrees-go2-steps-into-smart-farming-302513104.html

