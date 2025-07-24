Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Thomasville Community Development Corporation Helps Tackle Senior Health With Plant-Based Diet Options

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Ray C. Anderson Foundation:

By: Layan Abu Tarboush - WTXL-TV

A new plant-based food program is helping Thomasville, Georgia seniors manage chronic illnesses through free meals, health screenings, and community support.

Fifty seniors are served weekly with four free plant-based meals. Health data is tracked through A1C, glucose, and BMI testing, and the program powered locally by local farms, chefs, and labs.

The program is one of several new programs that Thomasville Community Development Corporation is able to implement as recipients of a two-year grant ($100,000 this year) from Drawdown Georgia.

Watch the video here.

Photo Credit: Layan Abu Tarboush - WTXL-TV

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/thomasville-community-development-corporation-helps-tackle-senio-1052356