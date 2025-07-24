Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Eugene Chery, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Dima Paltsev, Director and Co-Founder, and Roy Ellis, Director and Chairman, from Cheelcare Inc. ("Cheelcare" or the "Company") (TSXV: CHER), and their team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.









Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzHqVjr29cI

Cheelcare is an innovative mobility technology company focused on improving the quality of life and independence of people with physical disabilities. Founded in 2015, Cheelcare designs and manufactures next-generation assistive devices-including robotic power wheelchairs with patented self-leveling tech, power add-ons for manual wheelchairs, and advanced wheelchair accessories. Some of their products include the Companion, the Curio and the AWARE. With a growing portfolio of regulatory-approved, market-tested products, Cheelcare is now taking the next step in its evolution by going public.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259946

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange