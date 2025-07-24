Aureus Digital Technologies Inc.: AUREUS Digital Technologies Celebrates GENIUS Act as Catalyst for a New Era of Stablecoin Innovation and Growth

Landmark Legislation Opens the Path for AUREUS to Pursue Regulatory Approval of Its Trusted Digital Dollar and Plans to Separately Facilitate Gold-Backed Stablecoins

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / AUREUS Digital Technologies (AUREUS) proudly welcomes the signing of the GENIUS Act by President Donald Trump - a landmark federal law establishing the first regulatory framework for fully-backed stablecoins. This legislation not only reinforces the U.S. dollar's leadership in a programmable global economy, but also paves the way for a new era of growth driven by next-generation platforms like AUREUS.

"This is more than regulation - it's the green light for a stablecoin revolution," said Nitin Soni, co-founder and CEO of AUREUS. "AUREUS innovations are uniquely positioned to accelerate this shift, bringing secure, scalable, and transparent digital-dollar solutions to people, financial institutions, and sovereign markets worldwide."

At the heart of this transformation is AUREUS EXCHANGE - intended to be the world's first fully compliant marketplace for trading USD-backed stablecoins and digital assets, pending regulatory approvals that AUREUS intends to seek. Launching soon in the U.S. and key global jurisdictions, the platform is engineered to meet the GENIUS Act's 1:1 reserve mandates and transparency requirements while delivering real-time, cross-border financial utility.

AUREUS Digital Technologies: Powering the Next Phase of Stablecoin Growth

Built for Regulatory Scale: The AUREUS modular tokenization engine is designed to enable rapid creation and deployment of stablecoins with built-in compliance, governance, and auditability - accelerating time to market without compromising regulatory oversight.

Verifiable Trust: While stablecoins issued under the GENIUS Act will be backed exclusively by U.S. dollar and federal reserve notes, AUREUS will separately facilitate the purchase, sale, and secure custody of physical gold for customers.

In connection with these services, AUREUS also plans to issue digital assets that serve as evidence of physical gold held in custody. All AUREUS stablecoins will be transparently backed by the U.S. dollar, U.S. Treasury instruments or physical gold, featuring real-time blockchain-verified attestations and automated reserve tracking.

Hybrid by Design, Built for Regulatory Trust: As AUREUS prepares to submit its initial regulatory filings in the U.S., its finance stack is engineered to combine centralized oversight with decentralized access, enabling seamless wallet integration, institutional-grade custody, and programmable compliance that bridges traditional finance with Super Apps and Web5 innovation.

Infrastructure for Global Access: As AUREUS prepares for launch - and pending the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, AUREUS aims to offer U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins to both developed markets and underserved regions, combining strong security with user-friendly design to make digital finance safe, inclusive, and compliant around the world.

"The GENIUS Act validates our architecture and accelerates our mission," said Arvind Jain, co-founder, CTO and Head of Engineering of AUREUS. "Our tech stack is built to support everything this bill stands for - making it easy to issue, trade, and trust stablecoins not just in the U.S., but globally."

As the world embraces stable, digital value, AUREUS would be leading with infrastructure that anchors innovation to trust, fusing the strength of gold, the resilience of the dollar, and the reach of programmable finance. The GENIUS Act clears the path. AUREUS would be building the highway.

About AUREUS Digital Technologies

AUREUS Digital Technologies is a next-generation platform transforming gold into a programmable, globally accessible digital asset. By combining gold-backed stability with blockchain, AI, and resilient cloud infrastructure, AUREUS enables regulatory-grade tokenization, trusted stablecoins, and hybrid financial products built for real-world impact.

Designed for both retail and institutional investors, the platform eliminates traditional barriers to access while delivering real-time intelligence, security, and global scalability. By redefining gold's role in modern finance, AUREUS is advancing transparency, financial inclusion, and sustainable economic growth through the creation of trusted digital financial infrastructure.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aureus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change.

Trademarks: Aureus stablecoins SC-USDD, AURYX, AURYX-10, and AURYNT are trademarks of AUREUS Digital Technologies Inc.

