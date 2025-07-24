Great Neck, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, has introduced a new AI-powered skin assessment tool to support more accurate, data-driven treatment recommendations across its range of services. The technology is designed to analyze client skin characteristics and help tailor care plans based on real-time insights gathered during the consultation process.





Laser by Aleya Integrates AI-Powered Skin Assessment Tool to Personalize Client Treatments



The new AI tool evaluates factors such as pore size, inflammation, discoloration, and skin tone uniformity using high-resolution imaging and intelligent pattern recognition. By integrating this technology, Laser by Aleya aims to improve treatment planning for clients managing conditions like acne scarring, sensitivity, hormonal flare-ups, and uneven pigmentation.

"We've always believed in personalized care, and this tool allows us to take that a step further," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "AI-supported analysis helps us provide clients with deeper insight into their skin health and make more informed treatment decisions."

Enhancing Client Experience Through Smart Technology

The integration of AI supports a broader movement in aesthetics and dermatology toward personalized, measurable skincare outcomes. By enhancing the initial assessment, clients can now receive customized laser or skincare treatments with greater clarity around their goals and progress.

Features of the new AI-powered consultation include:

Imaging-based analysis of skin tone, sensitivity, and texture

Automated detection of hyperpigmentation and redness

Baseline data for tracking treatment progress over time

Recommendations aligned with individual skin health goals

Part of a Broader Technology Strategy

Laser by Aleya has introduced the new assessment system as part of its ongoing investment in modern, client-first care tools. The technology is currently available for all new consultations and will be expanded to support before-and-after comparisons and ongoing skincare recommendations.

The clinic continues to combine professional expertise with advanced tools to help clients feel confident, informed, and supported in their treatment journey.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

