Report recognizes strengths of Sirion including "risk management, AI-powered performance and obligation management, and client success"

Sirion, the leading AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM) company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US53575125, June 2025). This marks the second consecutive time Sirion has received this recognition. An excerpt of the report can be downloaded here.

The report notes, "Risk management is deeply ingrained in the platform and was cited by some users as a 'differentiator,' as it provides proactive, data-driven risk mitigation across the contract life cycle. For every risk identification, the platform assigns risk scores and provides detailed explanations for redlines giving users transparency and actionable context for every AI-driven recommendation."

"It's incredibly rewarding to be recognized a Leader in the IDC MarketScape," said Kanti Prabha, Co-founder and President, Sirion. "What we believe really sets us apart is how our approach to AI combines advanced intelligence with full transparency. Our platform doesn't just automate tasks it acts as a trusted partner that guides users through every step of the contracting process. Whether you're drafting a complex agreement, negotiating terms, or managing obligations months after signing, our AI agents provide clear explanations and actionable recommendations that procurement teams can trust. This transparency is why global enterprises rely on Sirion not just to manage contracts, but to drive real, measurable business impact."

According to the report, "Buyers should consider Sirion when seeking an enterprise-grade CLM platform that excels in AI-driven contract authoring, obligation, and performance management; delivers advanced analytics; and supports seamless integration with business-critical systems."

AI-Driven Procurement Excellence

Sirion's agentic CLM platform empowers procurement teams with key AI-powered capabilities that transform contracting:

Conversational Intelligence: Natural-language search, which instantly surfaces insights and risks across all supplier agreements, eliminating blind spots

Agent-led Negotiations: Real-time benchmarks and contextual redlines with clear explanations for every AI recommendation, ensuring full visibility

Proactive Risk Management: AI-assigned risk scores, predictive alerts, and actionable remediation cited by users as a true differentiator

Automated Performance Tracking: Continuous monitoring of SLAs, milestones, and obligations ensures vendor accountability and value realization

Enterprise-Wide Integrations: Seamless connectivity with ERP, P2P, e-signature, and ITSM platforms provides holistic contract intelligence

"In 2025, top-performing CLM solutions are those that blend next-gen AI, deep performance analytics, robust integrations and exceptional customer success programs to help enterprises maximize business value from their contracts," said Patrick Reymann, Research Director, Procurement and Enterprise Applications, IDC. "Sirion's agentic approach, focus on explainability, and proven ability to deliver measurable customer value position it to lead the market's shift from static repositories to proactive, AI-driven contract ecosystems."

Delivering Customer Value

The IDC MarketScape noted, "Sirion boasts a strong, robust client success program that is embedded in service delivery and is noted by users as providing great value."

This commitment to customer success, combined with the platform's advanced AI capabilities, enables global enterprises to transform contract management from a reactive process to a proactive strategic advantage. The IDC MarketScape notes that Sirion is "particularly well suited for global organizations with complex contract portfolios and a need for proactive post-signature compliance and risk management."

This latest distinction for Sirion follows its recent recognition as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for CLM for the third year in a row, the highest ranked vendor for all CLM Use Cases in the 2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for CLM, second year in a row. In 2025, Sirion was recognized as a Customers' Choice in 2025 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Contract Life Cycle Management Report for Third Consecutive Year, the No. 1 CLM Vendor in Spend Matters® Spring 2025 SolutionMap for the fourth successive time, and a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave for CLM. Sirion is also named a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Contract Life-Cycle Management Software for Corporate Legal 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US51541124, September 2024). We believe such consistent recognition from end users and analysts demonstrates why Sirion is the leading CLM vendor in the market today.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Sirion

Sirion is the world's leading AI-native CLM platform, pioneering the application of Agentic AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts. The platform's extraction, conversational search, and AI-enhanced negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world's most valuable brands trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. Leading analysts such as Gartner, IDC, and Spend Matters have consistently recognized Sirion as a leader in CLM for its focus on category-leading innovation. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.

