International House UC Berkeley Announces New Board Leadership and Directors

Newly-added directors will serve for the 2025-2026 term

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / International House Berkeley (I-House Berkeley), the multicultural residential center promoting a more just and peaceful world, today announced leadership changes to its Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term. The board welcomes Hon. Laurel D. Beeler, Rick Dishnica, Alex Mehran Jr., and Ron Silva as new and returning directors. Additionally, Dorothy Militar has been appointed Treasurer, succeeding Eugene Yano, who is retiring from the officer role but will remain on the board. UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons continues in his role as Honorary Chair, providing strategic counsel and support to the board and executive leadership.

"Each member of our Board offers impressive talent and experience that will benefit our program, both through their connections to our organization and their embodiment of the I-House vision to create a more understanding world through intercultural connections," said Shaun Carver, executive director at I-House Berkeley. "In a time where global issues are front and center in the minds of our students, this mission has become critically important, and we are fortunate to benefit from the insights and leadership of our new board as we plan for the year ahead."

The I-House Board of Directors is composed of distinguished leaders who share a deep commitment to the values of cross-cultural understanding and global citizenship. Many are I-House alumni or maintain long-standing ties to the UC Berkeley community. Collectively, the board guides the strategic and operational direction of the House, ensuring it remains a dynamic residential and cultural center for nearly 600 students and scholars from more than 70 countries each year, including the US. Their leadership helps I-House fulfill its enduring mission to inspire respect across cultures, nurture lifelong connections, and prepare the next generation of global leaders.

Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term includes:

Hon. Laurel D. Beeler, United States Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of California (appointed 2010). Judge Beeler has overseen hundreds of civil cases - ranging from intellectual property to employment - and previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and law clerk to the Ninth Circuit. A recognized leader in judicial innovation, she founded the Northern District's reentry and diversion courts and has received numerous honors, including the 2018 Federal Judge of the Year award and 2023 Jurist of the Year accolade. She has also taught at UC Berkeley School of Law and UC Hastings and led legal rule-of-law initiatives worldwide.

Rick Dishnica , President of The Dishnica Company, LLC, which he founded in 1999 to pursue real estate development and consulting in the Bay Area. Formerly EVP and COO of American Apartment Communities, Dishnica's leadership spanned multifamily development and finance. He serves as a Trustee of the Urban Land Institute and previously chaired ULI San Francisco District Council. Dishnica was an I-House Board member from 2008 to 2017, chaired the House Committee, and served on the Finance Committee.

Alex Mehran Jr ., President and CEO of Sunset Development Company, representing its third generation. Previously COO and General Manager, he has overseen the development of Bishop Ranch in San Ramon-a major mixed-use community. Before joining Sunset in 2009, Mehran worked at Goldman Sachs in infrastructure private equity. He holds a BA from Brown University, is a licensed pilot and sailor, and serves on the board of Brown's Watson Institute.

Ron Silva , Founder, President, and CEO of Fillmore Capital Partners. Silva spent over 30 years in real estate and pension fund investing, including as EVP at Lowe Enterprises and VP at Wells Fargo. A UC Berkeley alumnus, he holds a BS and JD (John F. Kennedy School of Law). Silva has served on multiple corporate and advisory boards and was honored with the Sherry and Betsey Warrick Mission Service Award for his contributions to I-House's preservation and improvement.

Leadership changes:

New Treasurer: Dorothy Militar , Vice President and Director of Operations at Osterweis Capital Management. A UC Berkeley French Literature alum, she has extensive experience in global operations (formerly with J.P. Morgan and AXA Rosenberg) and has volunteered as a competitive racquetball player and photographer. Militar has been active on the I-House Board since 2023 and is well-positioned to support the organization's financial stewardship.

Eugene Yano, who served with distinction as Treasurer, will continue his valuable service as a board member while transitioning from his officer role.

About International House Berkeley

The International House at UC Berkeley is a multicultural residential "living and learning" center of nearly 600 students and scholars from 70+ countries, including the U.S. Its mission is to foster intercultural respect and understanding, lifelong friendships, and leadership skills for a more just and peaceful world.

Founded in 1930 with a charitable gift from John D. Rockefeller Jr., I-House is a non-profit organization with a remarkable history, and is part of a network of International Houses Worldwide . For more information, please visit its website .

Media contact

The International House at UC Berkeley

ihouse@songuepr.com

SOURCE: International House UC Berkeley

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/international-house-uc-berkeley-announces-new-board-leadership-a-1052104