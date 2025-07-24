US Customs and Border Protection seized 146 kg of methamphetamine concealed in a recent shipment of solar panels at Los Angeles International Airport. US Customs and Border Protection said this week it has seized approximately 300 lbs (146 kg) of methamphetamine hidden in solar panels at Los Angeles International Airport. The modules were being shipped to New Zealand and were flagged based on prior intelligence and intercepted before export, US Customs said in a statement on its Facebook account. The agency did not provide further details. "We do this every day," the statement said. "These 'criminal ...

