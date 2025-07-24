STAR Systems International Ltd.: STAR Systems International's New Eagle Transponder and Titan Pro Lead the Way in Gen2V3 Solutions for Next-Generation Tolling

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAR Systems International, a global leader in automatic vehicle identification (AVI) solutions, proudly announces the launch of its next-generation Gen2V3-compatible tolling technology, setting new benchmarks for performance, speed, and reliability. Gen2V3 is the next evolution of the ISO/IEC 18000-63 (also known as "6C") communications protocol and introduces significant improvements over the current Gen2V2/6C standard, making it a powerful advancement for next-generation toll systems.

STAR Systems' Titan Pro high-performance reader and Eagle transponder are among the first products in the tolling market to support the new Gen2V3 technology. By implementing new Gen2V3 features, STAR Systems is ready to deliver future-ready solutions that meet the evolving demands of the tolling industry.





With Gen2V3's streamlined communication, improved filtering, and optimizations to handle "fringe" tags, the Titan Pro can identify transponders more efficiently and prioritize stronger signals in high-interference environments, making the Gen2V3 protocol ideal for tolling. These enhancements work in tandem with the advanced design of the Gen2V3 Eagle transponder to ensure exceptional performance with the Titan Pro. Having the capability to support the current Gen2V2 standard as well as the new Gen2V3 standard, the Titan Pro allows agencies and integrators to transition cost-effectively to next-generation tolling systems as the technology evolves.

STAR Systems' new Eagle transponder is among the first to be powered by a Gen2V3 chip and is specifically designed for tolling and AVI applications. The Eagle transponder delivers exceptional read performance and superior communication reliability. New robust filtering capabilities ensure that Eagle tags are read accurately and efficiently even in high-traffic environments. The Eagle is a dual frequency transponder with both ultra-high frequency (UHF) and high frequency (HF) capabilities, broadening its application range across various AVI applications.

"The new features in Gen2V3 make it ideal for open road, high-speed, and high-volume tolling operations where precision and reliability are paramount," said Robert Karr, CEO of STAR Systems International. "With our Gen2V3-capable Titan Pro reader and Eagle transponder, we are continuing to move forward and drive performance while lowering operational costs for tolling agencies."

For more information about the Titan Pro, the new Eagle transponder, Gen2V3, and other AVI solutions that STAR Systems International offers, please contact STAR Systems at salesinquiry@star-int.net.

About STAR Systems International

Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. STAR Systems focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

STAR Systems strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience. For more information, please visit www.star-int.net.

